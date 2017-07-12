groupie love and summer bummer own my ass so give it to me, lana <3 <3 <3 Reply

I can't believe it's finally coming :') Reply

I wish she hadn't used ASAP Rocky or Sean Lennon, but I am so ready for new era Lana. Reply

MTE Reply

Stevie and Lana? Yasssssss Reply

Ready to be healed by the blessed word of Godna. Praise ha. Reply

She just straight up has a song called heroin?



I can just tell I'm gonna relate to "In my feelings". Reply

Lou Reed's impact



honestly.... their best song Reply

Damn, Lust for Life and now this! Reply

I haven't been feeling any of the songs she's released so far from this album. Hopefully it exceeds my expectations at this point. Reply

looking forward to this, lana never disappoints Reply

based off the title alone i am dying to hear "god bless america - and all the beautiful women in it," lol. i've only listened to the opening track so far and am going to try to keep it that way. when honeymoon came out i regretted having listened to a big chunk of the tracks in random order beforehand as she released them Reply

SO EXCITED i love the songs that have been released so far Reply

ummm she went on and on about how Yosemite was her fav track and it isn't on the album? bye Reply

Does Iggy Pop know bout this Reply

I like Summer Bummer but Groupie Love isn't doing it 4 me. and I love everything she does. :// Reply

Hyped-know that lana is a cliche but I love her sound! Reply

even the elders enjoy her



Can't wait to hear a studio version of Cherry I loved it live. $45 for the vinyl tho...girl.



Edited at 2017-07-12 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

She's really keeping that 60s theme going with all these titles.



I wish Lust for Life was a cover or duet between her and Iggy Pop, of his Lust for Life. Reply

she would have a song called Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind.



my favorite game with friends is putting her songs on shuffle and playing Lana Del Rey bingo while drinking tbh. Reply

It's amazing and trolly I love her so much Reply

how joni of her tbh Reply

I CAN'T WAIT! Reply

Yup those names sound like lana songs alright Reply

I am indeed a beautiful person with beautiful problems and I need to listen to it now Reply

I'm rolling my eyes so hard Reply

terrible handwriting Reply

I wish she would have released the full version of that song she did for the soundtrack of that Blake Lively movie. Reply

I'm ready Reply

I'm so sad there's no Marina collab :( Reply

