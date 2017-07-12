Lana Del Rey shares #LustForLife tracklist
Lust For Life will include a whopping 16 tracks, featuring artists such as Stevie Nicks. The album is now available for preorder ahead of its July 21st release.
are you a beautiful person with beautiful problems?
I can just tell I'm gonna relate to "In my feelings".
Edited at 2017-07-12 10:57 pm (UTC)
I wish Lust for Life was a cover or duet between her and Iggy Pop, of his Lust for Life.
my favorite game with friends is putting her songs on shuffle and playing Lana Del Rey bingo while drinking tbh.