Blake Lively to Play Assassin in New Movie From ‘James Bond’ Producers
.@blakelively will play an assassin in a movie adaptation from the 'James Bond' producers https://t.co/y9lmRwnJdZ pic.twitter.com/7SoaFeHmyQ— Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2017
- from director Reed Morano, and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli
- Morano helmed several episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale"
- gonna be a contemporary adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell's "Stephanie Patrick" British series of four novels (he's producing as well)
- Blake Lively will play a woman whose family dies in a plane crash, which she later realizes wasn't an accident so she becomes an assassin to track down whose responsible
Plus, y'know, fuck her for saying Woody Allen is "empowering to women."
Don't care for her, but I admire her rise to the top. Butchering her nose turned out to be worth it.
Mte.
I like the idea of her being on The Good Place.
It's annoying enough when white folks with a little bit of talent get their way bc "whiteness" but this shit is just rubbing salt into the wound.
Together they're just one big vanilla ball or meh and it actively pisses me off.
I gotta admit, I'm almost impressed she managed to have a career out of Gossip Girl bc she was obviously the worst actor on the show (followed closely by the frog face who played Chuck, can't remember his name now)
Hate posts are the bread and butter of this website. The crusty artesian kind and the butter that's found at your local farmers market where it's made local. Mmmm
Edit: I just realized you might have interrupted me saying "I don't get Blake Lively posts" to mean I don't get why she's posted at all when I actually meant I don't get the kind of comments her posts get lol. Sorry, should have been more clear.
does that mean there's gonna be a lot of weird, unnecessary closeups of her face? Cause that was one of the things that bugged me throughout that show
#hollywoodfeministqueen