Chelsea Clark Esme

Blake Lively to Play Assassin in New Movie From ‘James Bond’ Producers




- from director Reed Morano, and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

- Morano helmed several episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale"

- gonna be a contemporary adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell's "Stephanie Patrick" British series of four novels (he's producing as well)

- Blake Lively will play a woman whose family dies in a plane crash, which she later realizes wasn't an accident so she becomes an assassin to track down whose responsible

Sources: ONE and TWO
Tagged: , , ,