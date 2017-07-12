Blake Lively to Play Assassin in New Movie From ‘James Bond’ Producers

Honestly, they should save time and just make a bonfire out of their cash/clout. The end result will be the same. Reply

Thread

Link

How tf does she keep getting lead roles? She's Xanax personified.



Plus, y'know, fuck her for saying Woody Allen is "empowering to women." Reply

Thread

Link

Put her out to plantation and let us be Reply

Thread

Link

These casting choices? Why does she still have a career? Is Ryan that influential he can get her these roles? Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF @ her having a better career than most of my faves. Reply

Thread

Link

used to roll my eyes at this bitch but its 2017 and i begrudgingly respect her hustle. she used everything in her arsenal from top plastic surgeons who assassinated that nose to leo dicaprio who assassinated that pussy to up her profile and become a legit movie actress if not outright star. licked anna wintours ass proper and got herself a vogue cover and chanel campaign despite questionable style. now shes got her name all over these mid-range budget movies and now that her beige husband is a legit movie star with deadpool after like 5 failed attempts they're actually hovering around the a list. no other cw actor has been able to make that transition successfully. props Reply

Thread

Link

MTE.



Don't care for her, but I admire her rise to the top. Butchering her nose turned out to be worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't forget inserting herself into Taylor's squad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte like I can't watch her in things, find her unbearably dull, hate her personality and her life choices and opinions, but at the same time if I ever met her i'd genuinely be like "can I just shake your hand and congratulate you sis?"



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean... she's a white blonde girl from a Hollywood family. She grew up in Burbank. Did she really have to hustle that much? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read this as "blake lively to play new james bond" so that was a trip Reply

Thread

Link

what the fuck Reply

Thread

Link

justice for Leighton Meester Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'm sad that Making History got cancelled, she was very cute in that role. Hope she has something else lined up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Mte.

I like the idea of her being on The Good Place. Mte.I like the idea of her being on The Good Place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she'll make a comeback in her late 30s/early 40s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think it will ever stop irritating me that Miss Beige Mediocrity up there is allowed to thrive in Hollywood just bc white supremacy is the way of the world.



It's annoying enough when white folks with a little bit of talent get their way bc "whiteness" but this shit is just rubbing salt into the wound. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok but her movies aren't flops like her husband before deadpool. So give her a little credit. I can tolerate her getting leads of B movies when several bland make actors do the same thing except with less success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no I hate her husband too and I hate how he's been allowed to fail upwards like so white men before him.



Together they're just one big vanilla ball or meh and it actively pisses me off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Not only is she a vocal Woody Allen supporter, she's also devoid of any kind of screen presence or charm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf she's got a killer body and most likely mad hustle. there are thousands of younger, hotter, prettier faced actresses out there but Blake clearly's got something over them if she keeps getting parts when she can barely act.



I gotta admit, I'm almost impressed she managed to have a career out of Gossip Girl bc she was obviously the worst actor on the show (followed closely by the frog face who played Chuck, can't remember his name now)



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bland lively as an assassin....adrenaline pinching... Reply

Thread

Link

Jeeze for a second i thought she was picked as the next bond girl Reply

Thread

Link

She's carving out a nice B movie career for herself. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care for her (well I do enough to make the post lol but beyond that... eh), but I've been in a big Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants mood lately for some reason......



Edited at 2017-07-12 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

legends only Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get Blake Lively posts bc the comments always make it seem like she's way more successful than she is lol. She's only had one successful movie & that was bc of the shark, not her. Most people wouldn't be able to tell you who she is unless you're a former gossip girl fan, go on ontd often, or one of the 6 Ryan Reynolds fan in the world. Shes hardly a star. Like ????? Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly we like to post about people we don't like just to make comments about how we don't like said person.





Hate posts are the bread and butter of this website. The crusty artesian kind and the butter that's found at your local farmers market where it's made local. Mmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea but that can be done without exaggerating her success level. Idk it's just weird lol, I'm totally neutral on her but I'm with a group of people & I just asked them if they know Blake Lively & they all looked at me with a blank stare, as I expected lol. She relevant to such a small segment of people that getting mad or giving props at her "success" is like the definition of someone getting the most for doing the least lol.



Edit: I just realized you might have interrupted me saying "I don't get Blake Lively posts" to mean I don't get why she's posted at all when I actually meant I don't get the kind of comments her posts get lol. Sorry, should have been more clear.



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Morano helmed several episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale"



does that mean there's gonna be a lot of weird, unnecessary closeups of her face? Cause that was one of the things that bugged me throughout that show

Reply

Thread

Link

who keeps hiring her? Reply

Thread

Link





#hollywoodfeministqueen wow, bland white women really CAN have it all!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not feeling it, dawg. I can't buy her as an assassin. Reply

Thread

Link

HOW THE FUCK DOES SHE HAVE A CAREER? She's goddamn bland as an actress. Reply

Thread

Link

Kmart Charlize Theron? Reply

Thread

Link

Blake Lively has this schtick as seen on many talk shows which makes her attractive towards the white male population that casts and makes movies for Hollywood. It makes sense that shes getting so many roles because of the former but tbh outside of being attractive her acting is mediocre at best. Reply

Thread

Link

an assassin? LOL I don't see it. Reply

Thread

Link