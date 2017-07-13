Miley: "If you choose to eat meat, you love pets not animals"

fair enough. Reply

fuck off tbh

i mean... she's a mess usually but this isn't really wrong...

i showed this to my mom and she was like "based off her usage of the word love mrs. [family friend w a plant lady nickname here] shouldn't eat her plants"



Edited at 2017-07-12 10:01 pm (UTC)

gonna steal this for the next time someone tells me to eat a salad. i can't, i love plants too much!!

you got me there!

yeah, I do. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



a friend of mine recommended that I watch that! can you elaborate please?

a friend of mine recommended that I watch that! can you elaborate please? Reply

I watched a doctor (or scientist?) warch that. He just went wtf every five minutes.



I listen to a podcast and the host has been posting non-stop about it and completely changing her diet to vegan and her lifestyle and I'm like ?????

I watched a doctor (or scientist?) warch that. He just went wtf every five minutes. Reply

I listen to a podcast and the host has been posting non-stop about it and completely changing her diet to vegan and her lifestyle and I'm like ????? Reply

Oh you mean like how they said meat causes (type 2) diabetes and not carbs? I haven't watched the whole thing, it would piss me off too much. There are some good rebuttals on youtube by actual doctors. Reply

Omg, that What the Health documentary was ridiculous. I watched about fifteen minutes of it and the guy was going on about how he COULDN'T BELIEVE that health organizations would recommend eating meet blah blah blah... and then for "proof" he would call up those companies and ask why they had the recommendations, and when the customer service rep was like "uh I can't really talk about that," he acted like it was a "gotcha!" moment instead of how any customer service rep for any company ever would handle that kind of call.

And it was like, who is this guy again? What are his qualifications? idek.

But I bet she does drugs that came from Latin countries.

victimless crime!!!!!!!



she is against the border wall!

I haven't even thought of this, damn.

hahah of course

she is against the border wall! Reply

I honestly never knew this until OITNB blasted them for it.

omg WHAT

~Doing coke it's the same thing as buying cellphones and drinking coffee !!! you hypocrite /s

I honestly never knew this until OITNB blasted them for it.



shit

and wears fashion from sweat shops

Not even that, how many deaths are we indirectly tired to just by living in this country and having a modern lifestyle? Reply

shit Reply

and wears fashion from sweat shops Reply

Most of the people who are up in arms about Yulin dog meat are privileged people. There are a LOT of people who have the luxury of eating whatever they want but choose to eat animals and do so while criticizing others for eating dogs/cats (which I think there is a lot of racism to blame for this, too) and those people deserve criticism.

This is a privileged opinion to have, and I say that as a vegetarian for 14 years. Not everyone has the resources to cut meat and animal products 100% out of their diet. Not everyone even can because of health issues.



People need to start holding the industry responsible instead of the poor people that need to feed their kids for 5 bucks. Reply

lol

nah

the outrage at yulin dog festival vs cattle farming is just racism/cultural relativism



My doctor recommended that I resume eating meat, and I've barely been ill since. I so wish I could go without it, but my body just doesn't work properly otherwise. Reply

I can't believe you posted this and saying "they" as you admit that you aren't even a vegan... LOLLLLL



And it's completely bullshit to suggest all people who eat meat don't love and care for animals. Reply

lol Reply

nah Reply

We're a few months away from her cattle rancher phase, huh?

I can't believe you posted this and saying "they" as you admit that you aren't even a vegan... LOLLLLL Reply

Parent

I agree and also we should push for better treatment of animals in general.



What you said about people viewing different animals in different ways is true, and realizing that about myself is what convinced me that I had to stop eating meat. I realized that being horrified by people eating dogs, for example, while sitting around eating cows, pigs, chickens, etc. myself was pretty hypocritical. Someone pointed this out once and I wanted to get super defensive and argue with them, but I had to admit that they had a point Reply

hi non-vegan



u know that like..... a lot of 'vegan' stuff contains ingredients that destroy animal lives and habitats right

look up palm oil for just one fine example and branch out from there



how about u direct ur hatred out on the industry itself instead of blaming the consumers oh my Reply

Meh, I'm not a vegetarian but that's really not true. I only buy

I've been a vegetarian for 14+ years. I hate meat, the taste and everything. But this "hurr everyone go vegan!" mentality needs to stop. Since I moved to the US I've noticed how expensive it is to buy meat opposed to salads/fruit etc. Being vegetarian really is a privilege.



I know people paint it as "hurr buy lentils etc" but they need to be real. People need to have a decent quality of life and food impacts your mood big time. I always advocate for eating less meat, but eating meat doesn't mean a person hates animals. It's just not possible for everyone. Reply

I agree and also we should push for better treatment of animals in general. Reply

This. The problem is not the consumption of meat (animals in the wild are also carnivores) but the mass production and treatment of animals that is appalling.



And suggesting that people who eat meat don't love and care for animals is over simplified and dumb. I'm not saying certain people aren't selective over their "outrages" but Miley's point isn't solid Reply

I agree. I have cut out most meats but I haven't given up chicken. Having said that, I do buy humane-certified (which isn't an option for everyone, as it's expensive, but I feel I have the money to put towards supporting this). Reply

Meh, I'm not a vegetarian but that's really not true. I only buy meat sparingly because it's fucking expensive. Lentils, beans, soy, etc are much cheaper in comparison. I consider red meat to be a splurge Reply

Lol i remember buying my first 🍎 in the us and my face dropped Reply

i rmr reading that some dairy products are v cheap in the US bc of agricultural subsidiaries Reply

I follow this vegan chef on twitter, and for years she was really chill but now she's doing the proselytizing thing and knowingly spreading misinformation to suit her cause, which I find a lot of vegans do. This magical vegan diet that's super cheap and is going to save us from climate change is not the one Western vegans are eating, nor is it the one she's promoting in her cookbooks. I'm vegetarian, and I'm entirely aware of the fact many of the foods I eat are huge contributors to drought, are harvested by abused migrant workers, cause the death of all kind of insects/animals for the sake of the crops, etc etc. I'm also aware of the fact it's EXPENSIVE. And requires more planning than, say, grabbing a box of Hamburger Helper and some ground beef would if I was a single mother who just needed to feed her kid and try to get some sleep.



Like... you're not a bad person if you eat meat. Reply

Do vegans or people who are for not killing any animals apply it to insects too? I'm genuinely curious, what's the stance on that? Do they count? Reply

They don't consume honey, so I'm assuming they don't kill insects but idk. Lol. Reply

Well not even just consumption but there's a fear or disgust of critters in general & I've known some animal lovers that don't hesitate to kill a spider or such so I wonder if there's a line even for the most extreme animal lovers. Reply

Depends on the person. My sister is a hardcore vegan, made me change the channel when the ladies on Real Housewives of Orange County went to milk cows, but she will kill a big ass spider. But she will release other bugs in the house back into the wild if she is able to catch them. Reply

i've seen more than my fair share of honey wank posts on the internet to know that they do. Reply

Vegans don't support hurting insects, they do not consider honey or silk vegan. Some also avoid red food coloring, it can be made with crushed up bugs.



But if an insect can harm you, like mosquitoes, ticks, or bed bugs, of coarse do what you have to do. But it is like a peaceful spider in your house, you can capture it and let it outside. Reply

Yeah it counts, there are a bunch of colors and additives vegans can't eat because they're not plant-derived. Reply

i've seen vegans and vegetarians slaughter entire ant colonies and kill bees (and we all know bees are like the native vegan's deities, what with the pollination of their main source of food). so not that i've seen tbh



Edited at 2017-07-12 10:12 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't kill insects other than flies. If there's a spider in my room I'll take it outside. I killed a spider a couple of weeks ago and I felt like a pos for doing that. Reply

I did a contest involving flies at the Drafthouse and the people in charge contacted PETA about their stance on insects. PETA didn't care and said do whatever with the flies. Granted PETA shouldn't be the go-to for knowledge on veganism.



A few years ago, I remember Starbucks getting flack from vegans because their dyes were partially made from insects or insect byproducts. Reply

I always wonder about the limit as well. Do they also not eat any kind of baked goods that contain milk or eggs? What about chocolate? And pasta? Reply

Parent

I always kill fleas/ticks because I have a duty to protect my own animals but I do really try to just live in harmony with bugs whenever reasonably possible but I'm not like a martyr about it, I'm not going to let my apartment get infested with roaches or something. Reply

Depends on how strictly vegan they are. Some won't wear silk because the process of making the fabric kills silk worms. Reply

I kill mosquitoes and ticks/fleas or whatever lands on dogs, cats, any pet that comes in to the shelter.

All other bugs I leave alone or try to put back outside. Reply

the honey debates are ridiculous and stupid as fuck. honey doesn't hurt bees at all. Reply

i avoid killing bugs when i can Reply

My bf is vegan and he will not eat ANY animal products, including honey or confectioner's glaze which is a common candy ingredient that's made from beetles. Many vegans extend their restrictions to food products that come from insects as well as other animals. As for killing insects, I mean if it's a mosquito or a bedbug then hell yeah he'll kill it, but he's more of a "let them out through the window" type of dude.



I, on the other hand, am a carnivore and do not plan on going vegan or vegetarian any time soon. I've struggled with ED and disordered eating for quite some time and don't feel comfortable about starting a restrictive diet, and I'm very glad that my boyfriend is totally fine with me not sharing the same vegan lifestyle. We both are huge animal lovers (and I admit I do hate buying or eating meat in front of him), and I do feel guilt about being a carnivore sometimes, but it is a choice that I feel is right for me. And at the risk of sounding crass, it is true that I care about pets more than animals. I wouldn't eat my pet chicken but I'd eat chicken nuggets put on a plate in front of me. I think that's human nature for many of us, as flawed as it may be. Reply

lol I wish I could block posts Reply

IKR Reply

vegans are the worsssst Reply

Vegans are so exhausting.



All of them crumbled on YouTube and it was amazing to watch! Reply

The downfall of vegan YouTubers has been so exciting to watch. Reply

Yes! What happened to Freelee? Is her reign of terror finally over? Reply

Wait what happened? Reply

Wait can you elaborate on this? How exactly is this happening it sounds interesting lol how did they crumble?? Reply

no one's worse than wack job fullyrawkristina



Reply

I felt this way until I fell in love with one. Some of them aren't the type to tell everyone about it or make it part of their public identity, they are just super compassionate when it comes to our mostly "take" relationship with animals.



My boyfriend and I both agree though that SO MANY vegans are fucking insufferable. YouTube vegans are the worst. I can't stand anyone who guilts others for living the way that works for them when it comes to their diet, and I honestly wouldn't be dating my bf is he didn't feel the same way. Lifestyle guilting is so intrusive and rude. Reply

I would say Paul McCartney is the most famous vegan in the world... Not Miley.



I agree with her, if you give money to corporations to mass murder animals, don't sit there and say you love animals. Actions speak louder than words. Reply

One thing has nothing to do with the other. If you're privileged enough to be able to choose not to eat meat, good for you. Millions can't choose. Reply

If you are buying something from a grocery store or restaurant, every purchase you make is a choice. You can easily choose to eat something that does not destroy the environment and cause animal abuse.



Vegans aren't trying to get the poorest people on Earth to go vegan, most of them already mostly are! Meat is the luxury! Reply

Parent

