Miley: "If you choose to eat meat, you love pets not animals"


If you choose to eat meat .... you love PETS not ANIMALS..... #loveanimalsdonteatthem #vegan RG @moby

The most famous vegan in the world Miley Cyrus shared a controversial message on Instagram saying meat eaters don't love animals.

The lifelong vegan recently got a new tattoo to celebrate her veganism.

source
Tagged: , , , ,