Miley: "If you choose to eat meat, you love pets not animals"
If you choose to eat meat .... you love PETS not ANIMALS..... #loveanimalsdonteatthem #vegan RG @moby
The most famous vegan in the world Miley Cyrus shared a controversial message on Instagram saying meat eaters don't love animals.
The lifelong vegan recently got a new tattoo to celebrate her veganism.
Also.. can we talk about how people are actually buying the bullshit that the dude in the What the Health documentary is spilling. Two minutes in and you can tell he's totally full of it.
it preys upon a misunderstanding of science, statistics, nutrition, and people who want their beliefs and lifestyles justified by scaremongering psuedoscience.
And it was like, who is this guy again? What are his qualifications? idek.
People need to start holding the industry responsible instead of the poor people that need to feed their kids for 5 bucks.
My doctor recommended that I resume eating meat, and I've barely been ill since. I so wish I could go without it, but my body just doesn't work properly otherwise.
And it's completely bullshit to suggest all people who eat meat don't love and care for animals.
What you said about people viewing different animals in different ways is true, and realizing that about myself is what convinced me that I had to stop eating meat. I realized that being horrified by people eating dogs, for example, while sitting around eating cows, pigs, chickens, etc. myself was pretty hypocritical. Someone pointed this out once and I wanted to get super defensive and argue with them, but I had to admit that they had a point
u know that like..... a lot of 'vegan' stuff contains ingredients that destroy animal lives and habitats right
look up palm oil for just one fine example and branch out from there
how about u direct ur hatred out on the industry itself instead of blaming the consumers oh my
I know people paint it as "hurr buy lentils etc" but they need to be real. People need to have a decent quality of life and food impacts your mood big time. I always advocate for eating less meat, but eating meat doesn't mean a person hates animals. It's just not possible for everyone.
And suggesting that people who eat meat don't love and care for animals is over simplified and dumb. I'm not saying certain people aren't selective over their "outrages" but Miley's point isn't solid
Like... you're not a bad person if you eat meat.
But if an insect can harm you, like mosquitoes, ticks, or bed bugs, of coarse do what you have to do. But it is like a peaceful spider in your house, you can capture it and let it outside.
A few years ago, I remember Starbucks getting flack from vegans because their dyes were partially made from insects or insect byproducts.
All other bugs I leave alone or try to put back outside.
I, on the other hand, am a carnivore and do not plan on going vegan or vegetarian any time soon. I've struggled with ED and disordered eating for quite some time and don't feel comfortable about starting a restrictive diet, and I'm very glad that my boyfriend is totally fine with me not sharing the same vegan lifestyle. We both are huge animal lovers (and I admit I do hate buying or eating meat in front of him), and I do feel guilt about being a carnivore sometimes, but it is a choice that I feel is right for me. And at the risk of sounding crass, it is true that I care about pets more than animals. I wouldn't eat my pet chicken but I'd eat chicken nuggets put on a plate in front of me. I think that's human nature for many of us, as flawed as it may be.
All of them crumbled on YouTube and it was amazing to watch!
My boyfriend and I both agree though that SO MANY vegans are fucking insufferable. YouTube vegans are the worst. I can't stand anyone who guilts others for living the way that works for them when it comes to their diet, and I honestly wouldn't be dating my bf is he didn't feel the same way. Lifestyle guilting is so intrusive and rude.
I agree with her, if you give money to corporations to mass murder animals, don't sit there and say you love animals. Actions speak louder than words.
Vegans aren't trying to get the poorest people on Earth to go vegan, most of them already mostly are! Meat is the luxury!