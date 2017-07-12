Kid Rock seems to be planning a Senate run
I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017
Kid Rock tweeted a link to his 'Kid Rock for Senate' website and confirmed that it is real. If he's running, it's likely that he'll be running in the midterm elections for the seat currently held by Senator Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.
Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017
Kid Rock is running for U.S. Senate and this is the background of his campaign page, https://t.co/ySHl8dnFcx. pic.twitter.com/9VwfqsefVB— Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) July 12, 2017
Kid Rock's full Senate announcement is just a pic of him with a stuffed deer and a gif of various campaign slogans https://t.co/ganhlhWD2C pic.twitter.com/6AbmbeuEql— Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) July 12, 2017
Is this what things are always going to be like now?
We've been drunk for a long ass time.