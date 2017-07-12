July 12th, 2017, 05:30 pm klutzy_girl Nathan Kress and wife London expecting first child iCarly's Nathan announced on Instagram that he and his wife, London, are expecting their first baby in January 2018.Sources 1 and 2 Tagged: actor / actress, celebrity social media, icarly / miranda cosgrove, nobody, pregnancy Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
I also want to use this post to complain about my brother because I've never seen a couple who WANTS a kid be so grumpy and stressed about the baby coming. They have sucked all the joy out of something that SHOULD be happy.
Edited at 2017-07-12 09:55 pm (UTC)
Nathan's announcement is a little extra but whatever, he's happy. Congratulations to them!
Edit: And I have no clue who added the "nobody" tag because I never use it.
Edited at 2017-07-12 09:54 pm (UTC)
and i don't have a clue who he is besides from those posts
😩😩😩😩
Good for them, I guess.
This girl on my Instagram keeps following naturopathic pregnancy doctors and baby clothes sites. She's totally pregnant, so I'm bracing myself for her pregnancy announcement.