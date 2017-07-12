Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Skincare Routine

lmfao i love that he doesnt take himself too seriously and is open to anything

Except negative comments on his movies. Reply

And using the thinking emoji because it's "non-masculine". Reply

LOL Reply

idk what ur talking about tbh Reply

Mte he's a lil bitch I hate him Reply

my skincare routine hasn't changed much in 8 months or so. cold water in the morning, toner, moisturizer. face wash, serum, and a thicker moisturizer at night. exfoliating face scrub a couple times a week.



I'm having a really annoying breakout rn and I've been using the burt's bees herbal blemish stick. it's okay. I might try a different one once I'm out.

bha always works wonders for me when I have breakouts. Reply

this is pm my skin care routine too except for the burt's bees stuff





out of what tho?

the burt's bees blemish stick Reply

I'd put money on the only thing valuable in that BB stick being the willow bark acting as an anti-inflammatory (though given that there are things like lemon in it that will add inflammation, this is just odd formulation - it's like one step forward two steps back). Just look for a product with aspirin/salicylic acid/willow bark and see if maybe that helps instead. There are some nice masks out there with aspirin/calamine/kaolin that do a good job of calming and drying out blemishes without layering in useless irritants like BB does.



Just FYI, I used to work somewhere that had BB reps come in and tell us about their new skincare launches and they are almost entirely concerned with marketing and how a product sounds/smells versus actual function. I would not bother with any of their skincare products. Reply

I'm currently using a deluxe sample of It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream and I like it. I don't think I'll buy it any time soon, though, because I have so many freaking skincare samples around and I'd like to make a dent in them. Reply

King of skin care, action movies, and being the future president of America!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

I love oil cleansers but my go-to (DHC) is too expensive. I'm trying out Kose Speedy Cleansing Oil which is pretty good and cost-effective. Any of you have other recs for great budget oil cleansers? Also would love recs for a great moisturizing night cream with retinol.



My morning routine:

- DHC or Kose oil cleanser

- Timeless Vitamin C serum

- Whatever day moisturizer I have handy that month

- Missha First Essence Hydrating Toner

- Elta SPF 41 Tinted Physical Sunscreen (aka the best face sunscreen ever)



My night routine:

- DHC or Kose oil cleanser

- Paula's Choice BHA liquid

- Missha First Essence Hydrating Toner

- Missha Night Ampoule Serum

- Whatever night cream I have around that month



Edited at 2017-07-12 09:32 pm (UTC)

I just posted about my oil cleanser woes below! What skin type do you have? I'm going to check out the Kose now. Reply

Hahah I just saw your comment below and was about to reply to it! Kose feels like a DHC dupe but a little more drying?



I have an oily forehead/tzone, minimal acne (like one pimple every month or two), but super dry mouth area (like flaking if I don't heavily moisturize that area after every wash). Oil cleansing plus a hydrating toner has solved my oily forehead problem completely. I need to get into anti-aging retinol products, I tried Curology but I can't seem to stick to that part of the routine.



Reply

when i used cleansing oils i honestly really liked the face shop rice cleansing oil light. i prefer cleansing water now bc i don't like rubbing my face so if you're up to try that instead i would totally recommend the atrue black tea cleansing water. it's been my HG for 2 years Reply

oh also i have heard that the garnier cleansing oil is a dupe for shu uemera (they're both owned by l'oréal) for like a fraction of the price so you could also try that Reply

I signed up for a curology trial and I am hoping for the best tbh. The person that filled my rx recommended a zinc soap that I just got in the mail today. Reply

I tried Curology, and word of warning, it will dry your face out so much for the first few weeks. Make SURE your face is completely dry before applying to minimize flaking (like toweling is not enough, actually wait 30 mins after washing your face before applying their product). Reply

I thought the tretinoin was the only component that dries out your face?? My formula rn is 0.25% zinc pyrithione, 1% clindamycin and 4% niacinamide. Reply

What was the zinc soap for? For flaking around the nose? Reply

I'm soooo jealous. Ive heard such good things about Curology and desperate to have nice skin but it isn't available outside the US :( Reply

I wa surprised to learn the other day that he chooses to shave his head. I thought maybe he was thinning quite a bit Reply

I'm not 100%, but I think if you frequently shave your head - it will eventually thin out. Reply

tbh why can't this happen with my leg or armpit hair Reply

Ima seriously check into buying them but fuck this prick Reply

I like sheet masks but always have so much cream left, so I want to try something else. But basically my routine is just a day cream, a night cream, and cleaning my face with a milk. Reply

You can buy sheet masks with no essence on them so that you can reuse any of the leftover stuff. Reply

Hmmm I'll have a look. Reply

omg Reply

I legit just laughed out loud at this Reply

kill that shit with fire Reply

YAAAAS, i love that our future president uses alcohol in his skincare routine. i find that drinking red wine in particular always leaves my skin looking fresh and glowing! Reply

Red wine is has antioxidants so that's probably why. I gotta start drinking more red wine tbh! Reply

the shiseido face lotion really didn't do much for me but now I want to buy sk-II's. I'm using cerave pm moisturizer rn which I like Reply

The essence? Try La Mer's treatment Lotion if you want to spend some money lol Reply

Mine has stayed pretty much the same since I started doing the 7 steps. I tried various products but I mostly stick to Benton and Missha. I'm still on a (seemingly never ending) search of a good oil cleanser that takes off my mascara and smells good.



Tried DHC Deep Cleansing Oil (unless I'm very careful with it I get breakous), Banilla Clean It Zero (my fav of the 3 but wasn't strong on my NOT WATERPROOF mascara), and am now on Heimish All Clean (takes off the mascara but doesn't smell too great). And I'd really like one that has a dispenser. Sticking my (clean) fingers in to a pot seems dirty to me. Reply

Kose Softymo is cheap and has a dispenser. Tatcha also has a nice oil cleanser but very expensive. Reply

i've had my oil cleanser woes before bc i liked the josie maran oil cleanser but it was pretty expensive. i finally found a cruelty free one in palmer's coco butter, their skin therapy cleansing oil is great at taking all my makeup off (before my 2nd cleanse) & it has a pretty pleasant smell. Reply

I LOVE Benton. Best face cream ever <3 Reply

I just bought the Caudalie Cleansing Oil. Apparently it's pretty good, it has a pump and I'm told it just has a faint almond kinda smell. Reply

i don't do cleansing oils anymore bc i don't like to rub my face and eyes. have you tried cleansing water? as i was telling someone above the atrue black tea cleansing water is my HG. but i don't use anything waterproof so take it with a grain of salt Reply

The President Used Lancer by Lauren Weisberger Reply

I'm imagining this being said like the reporters at the end of the princess diaries when mia shows up wet from the rain Reply

lmao Reply

I've been consistently using a BHA and VitC and my skin looks really fucking good. I'm soooo damn happy. I've been a skincare junkie but I'm glad I changed my tune to find the time and products to improve my skin and not just cover it up with foundation. Reply

What bha product are you using? I'm in the same boat - Ive stopped wearing foundation about three months into my new routine. Yay us!



