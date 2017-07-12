Champagne

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Skincare Routine



Dwayne Johnson recently revealed the products he uses for his skin.

Ali Drucker, Senior Sex and Relationships Editor for Cosmopolitan magazine, asked Dwayne Johnson about his routine. The question was prompted after Twitter account History Pics (@HistoryPixs) tweeted that The Rock has basically aged in reverse since he was 16.



For an idea of the cost of his routine, Neutrogena Deep Clean Cream Cleanser runs $5, La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream is $85, and Lancer Skincare The Method: Nourish Sensitive Skin Moisturizer is $125.

Excuse for a skincare post? Share your current routine! Any new products you love, hate, excited to try? :)

