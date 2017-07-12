Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Skincare Routine
Dwayne Johnson recently revealed the products he uses for his skin.
Ali Drucker, Senior Sex and Relationships Editor for Cosmopolitan magazine, asked Dwayne Johnson about his routine. The question was prompted after Twitter account History Pics (@HistoryPixs) tweeted that The Rock has basically aged in reverse since he was 16.
Ha yes ma'am. Neutrogena deep cream face wash, Lancer or LaMere creams and tequila often. Not on your face, but drinking it;).— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017
For an idea of the cost of his routine, Neutrogena Deep Clean Cream Cleanser runs $5, La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream is $85, and Lancer Skincare The Method: Nourish Sensitive Skin Moisturizer is $125.
Excuse for a skincare post? Share your current routine! Any new products you love, hate, excited to try? :)
I'm having a really annoying breakout rn and I've been using the burt's bees herbal blemish stick. it's okay. I might try a different one once I'm out.
Just FYI, I used to work somewhere that had BB reps come in and tell us about their new skincare launches and they are almost entirely concerned with marketing and how a product sounds/smells versus actual function. I would not bother with any of their skincare products.
King of skin care, action movies, and being the future president of America!!!!!!!!!!!
My morning routine:
- DHC or Kose oil cleanser
- Timeless Vitamin C serum
- Whatever day moisturizer I have handy that month
- Missha First Essence Hydrating Toner
- Elta SPF 41 Tinted Physical Sunscreen (aka the best face sunscreen ever)
My night routine:
- DHC or Kose oil cleanser
- Paula's Choice BHA liquid
- Missha First Essence Hydrating Toner
- Missha Night Ampoule Serum
- Whatever night cream I have around that month
I have an oily forehead/tzone, minimal acne (like one pimple every month or two), but super dry mouth area (like flaking if I don't heavily moisturize that area after every wash). Oil cleansing plus a hydrating toner has solved my oily forehead problem completely. I need to get into anti-aging retinol products, I tried Curology but I can't seem to stick to that part of the routine.
when i used cleansing oils i honestly really liked the face shop rice cleansing oil light. i prefer cleansing water now bc i don't like rubbing my face so if you're up to try that instead i would totally recommend the atrue black tea cleansing water. it's been my HG for 2 years
oh also i have heard that the garnier cleansing oil is a dupe for shu uemera (they're both owned by l'oréal) for like a fraction of the price so you could also try that
Tried DHC Deep Cleansing Oil (unless I'm very careful with it I get breakous), Banilla Clean It Zero (my fav of the 3 but wasn't strong on my NOT WATERPROOF mascara), and am now on Heimish All Clean (takes off the mascara but doesn't smell too great). And I'd really like one that has a dispenser. Sticking my (clean) fingers in to a pot seems dirty to me.
i don't do cleansing oils anymore bc i don't like to rub my face and eyes. have you tried cleansing water? as i was telling someone above the atrue black tea cleansing water is my HG. but i don't use anything waterproof so take it with a grain of salt