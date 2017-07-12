Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Play Truth or Dare Giant Jenga

-Sutton said she would work backstage as a door person for Dolls House Part 2 just to see everyone again.-Hilary prank calls her assistant-Sutton says the most challenging scene to film was the fight scene with Hilary at Bon Fire-Hilary says she doesn't have any plans for new music or tour this year, but says "there is always next year"-Sutton said she would love to play Sweeny Todd in broadway, something unexpected.-Hilary recreates the iconic Disney mickey mouse ears with the wand-Hilary and Sutton say this season's sex scenes top last year, and mentions something about yogurt-Funniest thing Hilary has seen on social media about herself is the awkward Disney Channel intro-Sutton lists nice things about Hilary in 20 seconds.