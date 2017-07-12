The Next British Sensation Tom Grennan Releases New Single

Most known for his collab with Chase & Status for "" and newer collab with Bugzy Malone, 22 year old UK talent, Tom Grennan, is now releasing more of his own music, with his new singleIf you aren't familiar with his distinct voice, Tom is a rising star from the UK already gaining notoriety and collabs. Most recently, Simon Cowell called him to perform on the charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water for Grenfell Tower. Prior to that he was named to BBCs Sound of 2017 alongside Rag'N'Bone Man and others.