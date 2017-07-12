Harry Styles loses Twitter crown in shock takeover by One Direction's dark horse Niall Horan
Niall, who didn't even have his own Wikipedia page until weeks after the group seperated, recently passed Harry to become the most followed former member of One Direction on twitter.
He still lags behind both Harry and Zayn on Instagram but he's reportedly gaining on them there as well.
Zayn is the least popular on Twitter but the most popular on Instagram.
Could Niall be the real breakout 1D star?
I saw him in an interview once where he said that anabel Henley found a way to me him at a concert during 1d days I think and he eventually was able to talk with don Henley.
When you've got a legit talented industry stalwart like that in your corner offering some mentoring, my money's on him to have the longest and most successful solo career.
Lol yes! It really does.
slow hands is a jam
playn ain't shit
I don't agree about Harry's music but I do find him attractive. He's not Zayn level but I love his body type. I don't understand this surge in love for Niall.
no need to fight, you already lost in the sauce.
I like Niall on sm. He posts shirtless in bed pics and forgets to season his chicken lmao
I never found him attractive before cause I haaaated the blonde hair, but he's looking good lately ngl. His selfies are nice.
but he does have the most iconic tweet
