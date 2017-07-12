Harry Styles loses Twitter crown in shock takeover by One Direction's dark horse Niall Horan


Niall, who didn't even have his own Wikipedia page until weeks after the group seperated, recently passed Harry to become the most followed former member of One Direction on twitter.

He still lags behind both Harry and Zayn on Instagram but he's reportedly gaining on them there as well.

Zayn is the least popular on Twitter but the most popular on Instagram.

SOURCE
Could Niall be the real breakout 1D star?
Tagged: ,