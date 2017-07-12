Harry Styles loses Twitter crown in shock takeover by One Direction's dark horse Niall Horan

I like slow hands Reply

I really like On The Loose. I'm more interested in seeing what his album is going to be like than any other 1D member - I honestly don't care at all about the rest of their solo music. Reply

Same



I saw him in an interview once where he said that anabel Henley found a way to me him at a concert during 1d days I think and he eventually was able to talk with don Henley.



When you've got a legit talented industry stalwart like that in your corner offering some mentoring, my money's on him to have the longest and most successful solo career. Reply

Think its better to be more popular on insta that twitter. That's were all the youths are i hear Reply

This is the truth. Reply

I think so too. Reply

This gif deserves better quality (and more mileage on here tbh) Reply

Lol yes! It really does. Reply

rise nail!!!!!



slow hands is a jam Reply

Niall is boring and beyond average looking and his music is mediocre at best I don't understand why anyone gives a fuuuuuuuuck about him or Lime. Zayn and Harry are the only cute ones and the only ones who make good music. Fight me! Reply

You just keep having great taste <3 Reply

hagrid? cute? good music? Reply

chokin g Reply

lol fr Reply

That looks like a young Nicki Minaj, is that who it is? Reply

tru Reply

v tru Reply

playn ain't shit playn ain't shit Reply

Although I love Neil, I appreciate your love for Zayn and Harry because....same. Lol Reply

I don't agree about Harry's music but I do find him attractive. He's not Zayn level but I love his body type. I don't understand this surge in love for Niall. Reply

No lies detected.



Reply

LMAOOOO haggard? cute with good music?



no need to fight, you already lost in the sauce. Reply

instagram >>> Reply

you could unfollow harry on all social media and effectively miss nothing, so. Reply

I don't even follow him for that reason. There is no point lol Reply

lmao true. I'm a fan and tbh idk why I'm still following him on social media Reply

Lol mte, I unfollowed him ages ago. Reply

Harry never tweets lol



I like Niall on sm. He posts shirtless in bed pics and forgets to season his chicken lmao



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:53 pm (UTC) Reply

i don't like his social media but the seasoning drama was amazing lmao "here she goes !" "everyone calm down . "



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:55 pm (UTC) Reply

That was the best. He gets so butt hurt when people freak out at him lmao



I never found him attractive before cause I haaaated the blonde hair, but he's looking good lately ngl. His selfies are nice.



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:58 pm (UTC) Reply

i send nialls shirtless bed pics to my friends to gross them out Reply

not that shocking since he never tweets and niall tweets like every day lol Reply

i'm actually shocked that strip that down is slowly climbing its way up the hot 100 lol. Reply

Could Niall be the real breakout 1D star?





how does someone still look good with those shoulder pads? ha power. Reply

Right? It would look a mess on most people! Reply

harry hew Reply

lol harley doesn't use sm, but null is def the surprise ~breakout star from 1d. i don't even think his own bandmates saw him being this successful... Reply

Idk y'all I didn't pay one direction dust when they were around but I've liked Nial's music the most (but that might be because it's getting the most airtime on XM? Idk slow hands is a bop tho) Reply

zayn being unpopular on twitter and popular on instagram pretty much sums up his appeal lmao



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

but he does have the most iconic tweet

I'm 22 years old... I love a girl named Perrie Edwards. And there's a lot of jealous fucks in this world I'm sorry for what it looks like x — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 18, 2015





Edited at 2017-07-12 09:03 pm (UTC) LOLbut he does have the most iconic tweet Reply

iconic Reply

Edited at 2017-07-12 10:13 pm (UTC) Don't forget the truly iconic tweet Reply

I know. it makes sense Reply

