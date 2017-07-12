Justice for Carly Rae! Reply

Thread

Link

literally the only good thing about that trailer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what we need. More shows about rich white people, because we can just never get enough insight into their fabulous worlds. Bless. Reply

Thread

Link





forget laguna beach, i want the second coming of nyc prep Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, that whole cast was so annoying, but she was the only girl I could tell apart from the others who all looked exactly the same to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not here for this laguna beach jate but nyc prep was soooooo good lmao



it tried to be lb but everyone on nyc prep was ugly

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That cast was so ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm forever bitter we didn't get a second season of this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no thanks, Florida. Reply

Thread

Link

Are they in High School? Or just obnoxiously wealthy 20-something beach bums. Reply

Thread

Link

They're home from college for the summer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool. more rich white people on television these days, just EXACTLY what we need.



that white girl is cute tho. Great bod so slay. The dudes ain't too bad to look at. So meh. sigh. sure would be nice to get away from everything just to chill the fuck out there, drinkin' my fave tecate beer, having a cool job by the beach and constantly gettin' laid in such a stress-free environment. What a life on paradise that I will never be privileged to have or ever experience in this lifetime. Fun times Reply

Thread

Link

it's very white, no?

justice for laguna s3 and lauren flop sister. Reply

Thread

Link

every episode was just her complaining "Rocky was mean to me today" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is MTV out of touch?



It's 2017, 40% of Millennials are POC and about 50% of Generation Z is POC

Who the hell wants to watch a bunch of blonde white people (and their token black friend) be rich and carefree when our country is currently bursting into flames? Reply

Thread

Link

Don't people like aspirational, escapism tv when times are tough? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do they? it seems so patronizing to me



Idk Laguna Beach came out in 2004, the Hills in 2006, the Fabulous Life of... in 2003 before the economy crashed. Then they stopped with those types of aspirational TV shows for a long time.

Id much rather want to watch a show like this (with more diversity) if our country was on the up and up and i actually had hope lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah when i saw this i was like 'seems like the timing is right for a revival of this type of show', BUT, i also agree that the casting and the ~aesthetic~ looks dated in a bad way. i'm up for watching something like this for escapism but it's looking a bit too early 2000s, like full of blondes wearing those white shell necklaces or something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this looks so good, I love Laguna Beach, and it's been a long time since MTV had a show like this, so I'll definitely be tuning in. Reply

Thread

Link

looks way too produced to be laguna beach



and lb was way younger sewwwwww Reply

Thread

Link

Yea, if anything it looks like the later hills seasons, all pretty shots and no substance lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're not even hiding their drinking so it's def not laguna beach



apparently they're 19-25 years old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah exactly what i was going to say, reminds me of the later seasons of the hills when it was basically all scripted

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These people look annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao siesta key florida? my aunt and uncle retired there Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, didn't watch the trailer, but a friend of mine posted this on Facebook earlier because we live 15 minutes from Siesta Key, and I was just like...why? Nobody cares about rich white kids, especially in this fucking awful state. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg another person from Sarasota? But yeah, this show is very unnecessary and I don't need it clogging up Siesta Key's parking lot any more than it already is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link