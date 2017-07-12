July 12th, 2017, 04:30 pm apeshit_x Get ready ONTD, the second coming of Laguna Beach #SiestaKey is coming to MTV! Source Tagged: television - mtv, the hills / laguna beach stars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6464 comments Add comment
it tried to be lb but everyone on nyc prep was ugly
that white girl is cute tho. Great bod so slay. The dudes ain't too bad to look at. So meh. sigh. sure would be nice to get away from everything just to chill the fuck out there, drinkin' my fave tecate beer, having a cool job by the beach and constantly gettin' laid in such a stress-free environment. What a life on paradise that I will never be privileged to have or ever experience in this lifetime. Fun times
justice for laguna s3 and lauren flop sister.
It's 2017, 40% of Millennials are POC and about 50% of Generation Z is POC
Who the hell wants to watch a bunch of blonde white people (and their token black friend) be rich and carefree when our country is currently bursting into flames?
Idk Laguna Beach came out in 2004, the Hills in 2006, the Fabulous Life of... in 2003 before the economy crashed. Then they stopped with those types of aspirational TV shows for a long time.
Id much rather want to watch a show like this (with more diversity) if our country was on the up and up and i actually had hope lol
and lb was way younger sewwwwww
apparently they're 19-25 years old
Lol, didn't watch the trailer, but a friend of mine posted this on Facebook earlier because we live 15 minutes from Siesta Key, and I was just like...why? Nobody cares about rich white kids, especially in this fucking awful state.
Florida?!