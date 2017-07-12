ONTD Fav Rachel Crow in talks to star in Transformers' Bumblebee
- Rachel Crow, contestant on The X-Factor, is in talks to star in Transformers spinoff Bumblebee
EXCLUSIVE: DEIDRA & LANEY ROB A TRAIN star @IAmRachelCrow in talks for key role in TRANSFORMERS spinoff BUMBLEBEE... https://t.co/O41kZ5up5T pic.twitter.com/CZuvI8FTFW— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 12, 2017
- Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr are also starring
- Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) will be directing
lol she'll never live that gif down.
Nicole got bashed a lot for her decision.
because unlike some properties they know no matter what, they'll make a healthy amount of money either wy