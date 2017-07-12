Not-so-secretly hoping Nicky gets killed off because I'm not here for her uselessness Reply

She tried it with that Uzi. Reply

I lol'd how she was all up on Jay wanting to know everything and so desperate to be apart of it, then couple mins later her life is put in danger and she's shaking in ha boots.



If they wanted another female on the show for smurf to take under her wings they should of casted better. No offense towards the actress, but she's just not good. Reply

seriously Reply

I was hoping Nicky would realize she not bout it, and take her ass to Guam, but that doesn't look like it's gonna happen.



Ready to see how things go down with Deran and that dude from that Association. Reply

Between the Association guy and Pope & Baz wanting to launder their money through his bar, I can't see this ending well for Deran :( Reply

It's definitely gonna get violent. Reply

Craig is no longer a HOT mess he's just a damn mess. I want some character growth for him.



And I need Derans ex to come back Reply

I'm waiting on Adrian, too. According to Tumblr/iMDB he's appearing in two more eps this season. Hopefully, it's significant-ish time. And, hopefully, Deran continues to get his shit together. Reply

Last night's episode had me shook.





Still not here for Nikki tho Reply

I was screaming during the entire break in and pool scene. Holy shit that was intense!!



I want Deran to succeed! Hes so proud and protective over his bar, I hope nothing bad happens to make him lose the bar.



Craig is a damn mess. He is such a loser, and not to mention a creepy predator who is sleeping with a child!



Baz continues to be a deadbeat dad.



Poor Pope, he so desperately wants to be good!



Ellen Barkin continues to slay my whole existence as Smurf. Reply

