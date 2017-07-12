July 12th, 2017, 10:21 pm sillyskinny Animal Kingdom Episode 2.07 "Dig" Promo The boys consider how far they’ll go to help Smurf eliminate Javi. Shaken by what’s happened, Nicky and J get closer. Baz shares new information with Pope about Catherine’s disappearance. Source Tagged: television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
If they wanted another female on the show for smurf to take under her wings they should of casted better. No offense towards the actress, but she's just not good.
Ready to see how things go down with Deran and that dude from that Association.
And I need Derans ex to come back
Still not here for Nikki tho
I want Deran to succeed! Hes so proud and protective over his bar, I hope nothing bad happens to make him lose the bar.
Craig is a damn mess. He is such a loser, and not to mention a creepy predator who is sleeping with a child!
Baz continues to be a deadbeat dad.
Poor Pope, he so desperately wants to be good!
Ellen Barkin continues to slay my whole existence as Smurf.