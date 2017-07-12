Andy Murray chastises a reporter for forgetting about the Williams sisters

I was rooting against him today but bless him for this



I'm so happy only one of the big 4 are in the semis Reply

The right one Reply

+ infinity Reply

Isn't Querrey a Trump supporter tho? Reply

He's a moody bastard half the time but he's always switched on with stuff like this, good lad. Reply

Love him. He's always defended the women's game where as all of the other male players stay quiet. Reply

Yep, that's exactly why I find it easy to root for him more than the other members of the Big 4. Reply

oh damn, i love how he didn't just laugh along with the interviewer. Reply

that irl thinking emoji face after he says "male player, right?" Reply

lmao mte! Reply

I was more excited to see Judy Murray randomly when I was in Scotland than I would've been to see him lol, I love her. Reply

I remember the days when she was the comedy contestant on strictly fondly



That's awesome, good on him. Reply

I love him. <3



Lmao what a mess this year's Wimbledon has been. Still not recovered from Rafa's Monday's five-hour heartbreak but I'm getting there. But at least he tried, lmao.



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:45 pm (UTC)

I was hoping Nadal would win it if Murray couldn't :( Reply

I mean, I was over the moon that he even made it past the first week because Rafa and grass post-2011 is not really a love story but when I think back to all those match points he saved and all those break points he failed to convert in that match... what could've been. :( Reply

me too. i really want the best for him always. Reply

that rafa game sis

i still haven't recovered Reply

im not over it too T_T Reply

i don't like him as a player but honestly it doesn't matter if he's like this as a person, i appreciate that he's always about integrity Reply

mte Reply

bless him.

I mean, that's just his face, they don't need to point it out, lol. Reply

lol mte. he's stated in acceptance speeches and stuff that it's just his face/voice when he looks and sounds unimpressed all the time lmao. Reply

also who pronounces 2009 that way



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:47 pm (UTC)

mfte! who is this fool. Reply

semi ot but for the 5 of us that follow WoSo here--I was reading this today which is awesome + it's not just about pay but the same resources for coaching, conditioning, equipment, grassroots development, etc.



Lewes FC become first professional football club to pay women and men equally. By @m_christenson https://t.co/fBBvK6K5KS — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 12, 2017

I'm bummed he's out too :( I'll be rooting for Federer. He's always been outspoken about equal pay and I really appreciate it.

semi ot but for the 5 of us that follow WoSo here--I was reading this today which is awesome + it's not just about pay but the same resources for coaching, conditioning, equipment, grassroots development, etc.

Oh wow that's fantastic. Reply

idk if you're in the UK but channel 4 have a documentary on soon called 'When Football Banned Women' you might enjoy! I think it's on next week. Reply

ty. Not in the UK but I know a lot of WoSo fans upload to Tumblr and what not so maybe someone will!



I'll use this to also plug that the women's Euros start on Sunday and ESPN will be covering every game and I think Channel 4 in the UK. Reply

gonna watch it thanks Reply

This is fucking awesome! Reply

aww he is nice Reply

