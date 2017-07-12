Andy Murray chastises a reporter for forgetting about the Williams sisters
Andy Murray is quick to point out the casual sexism from this reporter...— BigSport (@BigSportGB) July 12, 2017
This isn't the first time that Andy Murray has reminded a reporter of the accomplishments of the Williams sisters:
My favorite genre is Murray doing this to reporters pic.twitter.com/CKs8HS0Fn7— Ashley (@ashcech) July 12, 2017
-Andy is one of the few top players in the ATP that is openly supportive of the WTA and equal pay. He has also criticized Wimbledon for not show-casing female players on center court during this tournament.
-His mother is one of the strongest influences in his life and she clearly raised him right.
That's my boy. ❤️ https://t.co/ldZUQ2wbZj— judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 12, 2017
I wish he had won Wimbledon.
I'm so happy only one of the big 4 are in the semis
Isn't Querrey a Trump supporter tho?
Lmao what a mess this year's Wimbledon has been. Still not recovered from Rafa's Monday's five-hour heartbreak but I'm getting there. But at least he tried, lmao.
i still haven't recovered
bless.
semi ot but for the 5 of us that follow WoSo here--I was reading this today which is awesome + it's not just about pay but the same resources for coaching, conditioning, equipment, grassroots development, etc.
I'll use this to also plug that the women's Euros start on Sunday and ESPN will be covering every game and I think Channel 4 in the UK.
It is cracking me up