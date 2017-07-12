Andy Murray chastises a reporter for forgetting about the Williams sisters



This isn't the first time that Andy Murray has reminded a reporter of the accomplishments of the Williams sisters:


-Andy is one of the few top players in the ATP that is openly supportive of the WTA and equal pay. He has also criticized Wimbledon for not show-casing female players on center court during this tournament.
-His mother is one of the strongest influences in his life and she clearly raised him right.



I wish he had won Wimbledon.

