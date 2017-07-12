Henry Cavill dating his stuntwoman costar from 'Mission: Impossible 6'
Superman’s Henry Cavill grows close to stuntwoman Lucy Cork on Mission: Impossible 6 film set https://t.co/oA6F7b33GA— The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) July 12, 2017
-Henry Cavill is reportedly dating stuntwoman Lucy Cork.
- "Their relationship is the talk of the 'Mission: Impossible 6 film set,'" an insider tells The SUN
-The Jersey-born actor and Lucy, of Cobham, Surrey, have told friends they are likely to “go public” in November at the premiere of super-hero film Justice League.
source
because we like to keep things confusing like that
LOL @ the Jersey comments too
Edited at 2017-07-12 08:14 pm (UTC)
honestly this bitch was so relatable, who cares if it was for PR? i would've been climbing that man like a tree if i had the chance and say i was "contractually obligated" to do so
NOT TO MENTION, he was right at his peak
Edited at 2017-07-12 08:20 pm (UTC)
2 weeklove
hmmmmmm
Congrats