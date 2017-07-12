Henry Cavill dating his stuntwoman costar from 'Mission: Impossible 6'




-Henry Cavill is reportedly dating stuntwoman Lucy Cork.

- "Their relationship is the talk of the 'Mission: Impossible 6 film set,'" an insider tells The SUN

-The Jersey-born actor and Lucy, of Cobham, Surrey, have told friends they are likely to “go public” in November at the premiere of super-hero film Justice League.

source
Tagged: , ,