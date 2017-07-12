Henry Cavill dating his stuntwoman costar from 'Mission: Impossible 6'

He has a type. Reply

was gonna say, he def has a type lol Reply

I came in to say the same lmao Reply

Seriously, he likes them muscular! Reply

Uhu Reply

Mte Reply

How old is she? Reply

25 apparently Reply

in what timeline Reply

wait Henry Cavill is from New Jersey? Reply

jersey the island in the uk lmao Reply

.. I'm making this connection just now 😑 Reply

tho the Channel Islands are technically Crown Dependencies and not part of the United Kingdom



because we like to keep things confusing like that Reply

Old Jersey. Reply

loooooooool Reply

he was an extra in Jersey Shore Reply

lmao I was very confused for a few seconds too Reply

LMAO Reply

Lol mte I was so confused. Reply

His hairline has UK written all over it tho... Reply

i'm glad someone else said this lmao I was confused too Reply

He's from the part of New Jersey in the Valley, past the freeway Reply

I guess I'm the only one here surprised to learn that he's not American! I thought he was. Reply

henry cavill is from jersey???? Reply

jersey the island y'all Reply

lmfao Reply

“What are you two, Lucy & Ethel? I’ve never even been to Hollywood! I’m from Napa, that’s Northern California, and I live next door to a vineyard.” Reply

get dat d I guess Reply

At least she's over 19, lol



LOL @ the Jersey comments too



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:14 pm (UTC)

ventriloquist dummy chic Reply

ICONIC



honestly this bitch was so relatable, who cares if it was for PR? i would've been climbing that man like a tree if i had the chance and say i was "contractually obligated" to do so



NOT TO MENTION, he was right at his peak



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:20 pm (UTC)

I am not a fan of hers but she did EVERYTHING she could to sell this. It was legitimately awe-inspiring, and made even more impressive by the block of wood she was working with. He's lifeless onscreen and off. Props to her for giving it her all. Reply

the worst PR-mance that ever was. Reply

true 2 week love Reply

yesterday was the 4-year anniversary of their breakup. love died that day </3 Reply

Never forget Reply

the greatest showmance of all time Reply

lmao this oscar worthy performance Reply

Never forget!!!! Reply

girl knew it was going to be temp Reply

Iconic Reply

Oh River, bless. Still miss him. Reply

this still hurts Reply

hmmmmmm







Congrats



Uhmmmm...hmmmmmmCongrats Reply

Link

One of my clients was telling me to visit Jersey when I do my (hopeful) London trip. Any thoughts, English or well traveled ONTDers? Reply

If you have a couple of days I'd do it. I've never been there but I've heard it's gorgeous Reply

How old is she? 14, 15? Reply

automatic upgrade because she's not an 18 yr old at uni Reply

Link

he has the personality of white toast that hasnt even yet been put in the toaster Reply

accurate Reply

If only there were a word for untoasted toast... Reply

this entire comment thread of replies suggests to me that some of y'all basic fuckers actually consider eating toast just as is without a toaster. that is so gross and mushy ew Reply

dehydrated lemon water Reply

i'm dying Reply

no, sist. that's sidney crosby. Reply

Last time people complained he was without personality, he suddenly grew one and it was a douchebro who made awkward sex jokes on TV. Be careful what you wish for. Reply

I hope this ones at least been out of high school for more than a year and a half Reply

