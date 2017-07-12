July 12th, 2017, 01:39 pm fuckfrosti Brooke Candy releases new MV, "Volcano" Brooke Candy has dropped a new single, accompanied by a beautiful video, called "Volcano." Easily her best since "Opulence," (though Pop Rock holds a special place in my heart).SOURCE Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (electronic), music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
I really am loving this song. Don't know who this chick is but I am feeling it.
ok that was repulsive in a worse way than Katy Perry's Bone Apple Titty.
and ughhhh what @ "Fag Mob"?
Edited at 2017-07-12 07:59 pm (UTC)
I have not seen someone so spectacularly miss their own hype train since Lady Sovereign tho.
I didn't like anything post Opulence EP so I'm pleasantly surprised.
[rambling a bit]I wish she'd put her earlier work on Spotify tho, I had pretty much everything she ever made on a HDD that died. I even had the instrumental to Dumb that I got off Cory Enemy's soundcloud before he took it down. Dumb and Feel Yourself are my faves of hers. I listened to a youtube rip of a live performance of Feel Yourself so much in late 2013 because she only released the studio version mid 2014.
and isn't larry flynt..like related to her?
keep it