The second that Sia attaches herself to an album I immediately know it's gonna be terrible and preachy and "personal" specially with Brooke, I feel like she manipulated her to change her whole sound

Ugh, Sia is involved? She almost always writes huge flops for female artists.



I really am loving this song. Don't know who this chick is but I am feeling it.

Sia just has to stop

looks like a screencap of some gross fetish porn

But starring Christina Aguilera with cholo eyebrows.

Christina Aguilera gone wrong

yawn. why is she still a thing? i see she went back to her ~lewk~ from that one GRIMES mv bc the last video where she tried to look like Madonna circa Like a Virgin was a failure.



ok that was repulsive in a worse way than Katy Perry's Bone Apple Titty.



and ughhhh what @ "Fag Mob"?



Edited at 2017-07-12 07:59 pm (UTC)

she's queer but i understand what you mean

from that screencap I thought it was Legend X and I got excited

These lyrics.

She's so sexy, I wish I had her body.



I have not seen someone so spectacularly miss their own hype train since Lady Sovereign tho.

Ahahaha, it's true though. I hope she gets it together. This is a bop.

what bout the GUCCI GUCCI girl

Yeahh. Like you would think enough time has passed since Das Me that she'd be able to examine what people responded to on an objective level. But with every song that comes out I'm starting to think that she just doesn't gaf

IGLOO

Lmao. I like her aesthetic~ but that's about it.

Hoodrat Drew Barrymore strikes again

The video looks absolutely horrible. I still remember how bad her concert was.

Lmao Larry Flynt taking a nap during her bondage scene is the only highlight of this tragedy.

I didn't like anything post Opulence EP so I'm pleasantly surprised.

I wish she'd put her earlier work on Spotify tho, I had pretty much everything she ever made on a HDD that died. I even had the instrumental to Dumb that I got off Cory Enemy's soundcloud before he took it down. Dumb and Feel Yourself are my faves of hers. I listened to a youtube rip of a live performance of Feel Yourself so much in late 2013 because she only released the studio version mid 2014. This isn't bad? This could easily be played on radio.

yasss i like this

yikes



and isn't larry flynt..like related to her?

No. Her dad works for Hustler

Opulence was trash though?

keep it keep it

