[politics] comey:shrug

The View reacts to Joe Scarborough no longer being a R and Trump Jr on Hannity


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Wednesday. After yesterday's hoopla, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC's Morning Joe appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Scarborough announced that he was no longer a Republican but now an Independent. Jed questions why it took him so long. Joy thinks that everything that's happening is King Lear. Tiffany got a mention from Joy.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Hannity yesterday in regards to his own scandal. He said he would "have done things differently." He still defends it as opposition research. OPPOSITION RESEARCH THAT CAME FROM THE FUCKING RUSSIANS. Joy says he tried to rob the bank and he couldn't find the money. Sunny doesn't like it that people aren't concerned enough. Sara brings up how they used that the moniker of how they aren't politicians. If they weren't politicians, there should have been red flags as to what is happening. Oh Sara!

[POLITICS ARE HOT TOPICS!]

SOURCE: 1, 2
  • Current Music: 수란 - 오늘 취하면
Tagged: , , , ,