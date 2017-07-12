The View reacts to Joe Scarborough no longer being a R and Trump Jr on Hannity
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Wednesday. After yesterday's hoopla, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC's Morning Joe appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Scarborough announced that he was no longer a Republican but now an Independent. Jed questions why it took him so long. Joy thinks that everything that's happening is King Lear. Tiffany got a mention from Joy.
Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Hannity yesterday in regards to his own scandal. He said he would "have done things differently." He still defends it as opposition research. OPPOSITION RESEARCH THAT CAME FROM THE FUCKING RUSSIANS. Joy says he tried to rob the bank and he couldn't find the money. Sunny doesn't like it that people aren't concerned enough. Sara brings up how they used that the moniker of how they aren't politicians. If they weren't politicians, there should have been red flags as to what is happening. Oh Sara!
SOURCE: 1, 2
MTE Chris
Seriously. I mean look at the whole Valerie Plame thing where Cheney ordered the leak (allegedly) that she was a secret agent working for the CIA and almost got her killed. A journalist who refused to disclose her source went to jail for longer than anyone who actually committed the crime.
I know he's quite different from Steve IRL but it's still kind of funny to see him go that off.
Also, relevant in any politics post (may this be THE meme of the administration):
China has more power than they are currently flexing. I think if they could figure out what the fuck to do with North Korea, they could be the next 'global superpower."
United States is definitely on the decline. Unless we have a "come to Jesus moment" we aren't going anywhere for a long time.
I'm learning Mandarin as we speak in preparation.
-Deray tweeted how it was racist because he thought that was a personal attack on him because apparently he thinks he owns the rights to wearing any and all blue vests ever.
-Whoopi told him to get over himself and came out with the receipts: that the apes in the original 1968 movie wore blue vests and unless he was rocking that blue vest in the 60s too, what he was tweeting was baseless.
-Deray won't say he was wrong though, and also invited Whoopi to fight him on Twitter because that's how adults solve problems.