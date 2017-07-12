The View reacts to Joe Scarborough no longer being a R and Trump Jr on Hannity

Wouldn't it be loverly if charges begin to be filed by Christmas? Reply

the Xmas we all deserve tbh Reply

Last year for Christmas we all wished for the electoral college to do their jobs. Reply

I think I would cry tears of Christmas joy. Reply

sittin' abso-bloomin'-lutely still in a jail cell Reply

What a bunch of fucking liars. It's a disgrace. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 12, 2017





MTE Chris MTE Chris Reply

Also, I wonder how many will get off without any jail time? White people with connections always evade jail time Reply

if anyone gets jail time, it will be people whose names you never heard of- none of the big names Reply

my gut tells me that ain't nobody going to jail possibly michael flynn Reply

Committing treason of the highest order won't go unpunished. Reply

White people with connections always evade jail time



Seriously. I mean look at the whole Valerie Plame thing where Cheney ordered the leak (allegedly) that she was a secret agent working for the CIA and almost got her killed. A journalist who refused to disclose her source went to jail for longer than anyone who actually committed the crime.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plame_aff air



Edited at 2017-07-12 06:25 pm (UTC) Seriously. I mean look at the whole Valerie Plame thing where Cheney ordered the leak (allegedly) that she was a secret agent working for the CIA and almost got her killed. A journalist who refused to disclose her source went to jail for longer than anyone who actually committed the crime. Reply

this tweet made me laugh idek Reply

I love his hot takes lmao. Reply

Ne'er a truer summation of my feelings right now. Reply

I love how outspoken he is about this! I mean, all my comedy faves are outspoken about it, too, but there are far too many high profile stars who keep their mouths completely shut. Reply

Damn.



I know he's quite different from Steve IRL but it's still kind of funny to see him go that off. Reply

Wray coulda been an ok confirmation if trump wasn't president. But his dodging with the questions of trump and Russia should in normal circumstances make him disqualified. He'll be confirmed 100% tho cause everything sucks and nothing matters Reply

Yeah that really bothered me Reply

My knee-jerk reaction now is that anyone the orange demon picks is automatically a liar, and morally bankrupt. If that jacka$$ thinks someone is qualified, they're not a decent person. Gorsuch is a prime example. I'm ashamed he's from my state. Reply

LMAO 😂 Reply

Rachel Maddow said yesterday to be prepared for the conservative media to try and downplay the importance of Jr's emails and for the WH to distract with a bigger scandal related to Hilary at the FBI nom hearing.

Reply

Yeah, I just watched one of those fuckers bring up the wording choices regarding Clinton's E-mails being an "investigation" or a "matter" and whether he felt that was problematic. Reply

I think she is 100% right and that's scary. Reply

She's spot on. I've seen it on other message boards this morning. It's all abut Hillary. These people are so predictable. It would be funny if it wasn't so frightening. Reply

Having only really heard Dopey Jr talk in the last few days, he's almost more repulsive than his Dad who at least has some comedic value when he talks. Reply

Also, relevant in any politics post (may this be THE meme of the administration):





Edited at 2017-07-12 04:06 pm (UTC) Colbert's monologue was fire last night. This administration is the turd gift that just keeps on giving.Also, relevant in any politics post (may this be THE meme of the administration): Reply

I was hoping this gif would appear in a politics post here. Reply

Colbert is done giving any kind of fucks. Reply

the apology to eric trump for calling him the dumb one all this time had me rolling Reply

Wray's confirmation hearing is happening. HE IS THE REPLACEMENT FOR GODDAMN COMEY HOMEY. T_T



Reply

His ugly ass sons sitting behind him are so distracting. Reply

There is a meme kid that looks just like the kid behind him with the bad eyebrows. It's really annoying that I can't find it now that I'm looking for it. Reply

Nevermind. Found him. This has to be the same person. I refuse to believe it isn't. Reply

I am still #shooketh from yesterday, the reality of what that dumbass did is now setting in and I can't stop laughing. What a ride! Reply

So with America and the UK fucking shit up so badly, who does everyone think are gonna be the up-and-coming countries filling the void in "world leadership"? Reply

Germany, and France is trying. Probably also Japan, China, maybe Canada? Reply

I don't think Canada has enough clout/power to be an effective leader internationally IMO. Reply

Japan is going to have major economic issues in the near future due to their aging population. I'm not sure they're going to be a big player until they can take care of that. Reply

China is already trying. I think they commented how they'll work harder for the Paris accord and they're doing "colonisation 2.0 lighter edition" around Africa already. They're willing. Reply

I think Germany will continue being the de facto leader of the European Union, but I bet China is gonna leap into the space left by the U.S. for better or worse. No one else seems to have their shit together enough. Russia would love to be bigger on the global stage but their economy is peanuts so good luck with that. They'll just remain the festering boil on everyone else's ass. Reply

Echoing everyone else - China and Germany. Germany is putting itself square in the middle of the EU and not fucking around.



China has more power than they are currently flexing. I think if they could figure out what the fuck to do with North Korea, they could be the next 'global superpower."



United States is definitely on the decline. Unless we have a "come to Jesus moment" we aren't going anywhere for a long time. Reply

Germany and China for sure like others have said. Reply

It's gonna be China, Russia will try though.

I'm learning Mandarin as we speak in preparation. Reply

.@WhoopiGoldberg, if you have something to say, I'm here. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 12, 2017

Did Whoopie say something about Deray? This tweets seems so out of context lol Reply

Yeah, about the Planet of the Apes thing. Reply

ah thank you. got it. Reply

she called out him thinking planet of the apes blue vests were making fun of him Reply

Dumbest person ever Reply

People like Scarborough helped build this shit. He can fuck right off tbh. Reply

Reagan never would have made a shady deal with a hostile foreign power except that one time when he needed a slush fund for Nicaragua. https://t.co/zOJ3f8ebnz — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 11, 2017 the deification of St. Reagan is so enraging. Reply

Truly the Teflon president. Reply

even liberals sometimes speak highly of him. wtf?? Reply

Reagan has been trash since at least the 60s when he was governor of California. My family will certainly never forgive him for sending in the National Guard to Berkeley and speaking of the protestors like he did. Reply

Trump is the personification of Reagan's party. Reply

What did Whoopi say about Deray Mckesson? He is mad Reply

-A poster of the new planet of the apes movie featured an ape wearing a blue vest.

-Deray tweeted how it was racist because he thought that was a personal attack on him because apparently he thinks he owns the rights to wearing any and all blue vests ever.

-Whoopi told him to get over himself and came out with the receipts: that the apes in the original 1968 movie wore blue vests and unless he was rocking that blue vest in the 60s too, what he was tweeting was baseless.

-Deray won't say he was wrong though, and also invited Whoopi to fight him on Twitter because that's how adults solve problems. Reply

I'm disappointed in him Reply

The Trumps should give Scot Baio a call. Reply

