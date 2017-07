Oprah looks like her styling was sponsored by Michaels Crafts Reply

Yeah, law stick on jewels are TRAGIC

You sound poor and non black...

haha this comment stings because it's true </3

It looks like the result of a struggling youtuber's first tutorial

And Chris



Oprah! Actually all of the Trio of Goddess Ladies (?) look awesome.And Chris

Christ Pine looks handsome AF

I only read this book for the first time this year so I don't have any childhood nostalgia attached but I'm still super super excited for this movie.

I'm digging the red hair on Reese

I appreciate how much weirder than expected this was. More Abarat than Narnia.

Abarat was awesome!

no andre holland so idc

Maybe I should read this.

YES. I loved it so much.

I haven't read the book yet (I know, I know, I should do that soon) but these stills look really good.

Needs some Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Andre Holland.

Wasn't Murry the bad guy? I can't remember.

No communism is the bad guy. Murray is the dad and is captured by communism.

conformity is the bad guy

I read this book a long time ago so I only remember the most random parts and barely any of the characters

lol same. I only remember a floating brain (or eyeball?) and something about phasing thru walls

lol I can't remember what it was either, I remember the girl reciting multiplication tables to combat the eye/brain and the weird village where everything is in sync and one kid fucks up bouncing a ball and everyone panics

i read it as a child and the main thing i remembered was creepy children bouncing their rubber balls in unison

Gugu should be in everything tbh.

I'm so excited for this movie omg

