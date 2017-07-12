Charlize Theron on the cover of Variety talking Atomic Blonde, weight gain, and sexism in Hollywood
- Says that the Aeon Flux team (including herself) fucked up the movie (still calls Karyn Kusama a great director)
- Patty Jenkins is interviewed and calls Charlize and Gal her girls
- Talks about how women have had break out moments like Wonder Woman before but Hollywood doesn't sustain them and is all too quick to stop making films by/about women when there's one flop
- Doesn't see the fact that she got pay parity with Chris Hemsworth for Snow White + the Huntsmen 2 as a victory because there are many women who aren't in a position to ask or recieve equal pay
- The weight gain for her upcoming film Tully made her depressed because she ate too much sugar and it was hard to lose the weight after
Very true. One woman's victory doesn't mean equality for all. This is all the more depressing because the pay disparity is even more pronounced for normal people with 9-5 jobs.
Sugar addiction is real, and it really sucks.
I'm trying to remind myself I've walked 1.5 miles today (in the neighborhood), got on the exercise bike 2 miles, did some weights at the gym, a little more time on the treadmill. And I'm trying to throw in workouts all day to stretch the muscles. 40 sucks.
Oh, I'm glad she said this. I feel like a lot of white Hollywood actresses speak up when it turns out that they're not being paid the same as their white male counterparts, and they treat it as if their struggle is representative of the struggle that less privileged women go through.
Still can't believe that she was like "Oh I'm so lucky my male co-stars fought for me, it made my career" when she turns around and steals work from actresses of colour.
The only good thing about that movie was her face and the ending music but idec.
It's catching up to me as I'm 31 now and have frequent headaches, am tired all the time, more breakout than ever before and I'm constantly hungry for more. I don't know how to get off sugar. Tried green smoothies too but eventually I always go back to eating garbage :(
I'm still going to see it. But I just knew that trope would happen
also her feet on the cover bother me. idky
But, MCU had to stunt cast with Brie
Similar things happens when Asian(poc) star with hollywood movie or Asian movie success in US .
Maybe White ppl in the movie industry felt threat ...