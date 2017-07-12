Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Charlize Theron on the cover of Variety talking Atomic Blonde, weight gain, and sexism in Hollywood


  • Says that the Aeon Flux team (including herself) fucked up the movie (still calls Karyn Kusama a great director)

  • Patty Jenkins is interviewed and calls Charlize and Gal her girls

  • Talks about  how women have had break out moments like Wonder Woman before but Hollywood doesn't sustain them and is all too quick to stop making films by/about women when there's one flop

  • Doesn't see the fact that she got pay parity with Chris Hemsworth for Snow White + the Huntsmen 2 as a victory because there are many women who aren't in a position to ask or recieve equal pay

  • The weight gain for her upcoming film Tully made her depressed because she ate too much sugar and it was hard to lose the weight after


source 1 + interview
Tagged: