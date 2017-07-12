Charlize Theron on the cover of Variety talking Atomic Blonde, weight gain, and sexism in Hollywood

Doesn't see the fact that she got pay parity with Chris Hemsworth for Snow White + the Huntsmen 2 as a victory because there are many women who aren't in a position to ask or recieve equal pay



Very true. One woman's victory doesn't mean equality for all. This is all the more depressing because the pay disparity is even more pronounced for normal people with 9-5 jobs.









Edited at 2017-07-12 03:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Plus, when SW&H happened, Chris wasn't even that famous. The movie was sold on Charlize same alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is about the second movie though, where he very much was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

... The sugar put me in a massive depression. I was sick. I couldn’t lose the weight. I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re 41. Calm down.’” Reply

Thread

Link

lmao. dramatic but relatable tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Refined sugar is the devil. When you're eating it, it's fine, when you go off it, it's depressing. Super addictive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR and it's in so much stuff that it's hard to avoid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never ever ever ever give it up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. I can't believe the amount of sodas I used to drink a day when I was in grade school, and then everything you ate as a kid had processed sugar. Like high octane "we don't have the internet yet to know things" government grade sugar everything. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have honest-to-god withdrawals when I go off it. It's fine after about a week, but that first week is awful.



Sugar addiction is real, and it really sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rolled my eyes at first but then I thought about how my body reacts now that I've drastically cut down and I was like "u right." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Part of me despairs, then, of losing this weight I've put on, because if Charlize Freaking Theron had trouble at the same age as me, when she has trainers and had put on the weight for a role, how am I supposed to lose 15 pounds by my own will and work? My job works against me, switching from days to nights and back again every two weeks, it's high stress, there's never time to even eat normally. And it's hotter than Hades all the time as well.



I'm trying to remind myself I've walked 1.5 miles today (in the neighborhood), got on the exercise bike 2 miles, did some weights at the gym, a little more time on the treadmill. And I'm trying to throw in workouts all day to stretch the muscles. 40 sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shut up racist bish Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man, I remember randomly picking Aeon Flux to see with a date years ago & just being like "Oh, I love this." I guess I have flop taste ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Aeon Flux! Reply

Thread

Link

It wasn't awwwwful, the source material was just too bizarre to faithfully adapt. I hope Netflix attempts to give it a go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember thinking it was better than its reputation. Had some really nice visuals right? Maybe I should rewatch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doesn't see the fact that she got pay parity with Chris Hemsworth for Snow White + the Huntsmen 2 as a victory because there are many women who aren't in a position to ask or recieve equal pay



Oh, I'm glad she said this. I feel like a lot of white Hollywood actresses speak up when it turns out that they're not being paid the same as their white male counterparts, and they treat it as if their struggle is representative of the struggle that less privileged women go through. Reply

Thread

Link

*cough* Emma Stone *cough*



Still can't believe that she was like "Oh I'm so lucky my male co-stars fought for me, it made my career" when she turns around and steals work from actresses of colour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the lack of self awareness is next level Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is consistently disappointing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what role did she steal? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

iawtc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have loved this messy biche since I was a kid so I will admit to actually watching Aeon Flux more than once.



The only good thing about that movie was her face and the ending music but idec. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm addicted to sugar. I'll have a month where I'm not eating it but then my period happens and I'm back to eating ice-cream, drinking coke and binge eating everyday.



It's catching up to me as I'm 31 now and have frequent headaches, am tired all the time, more breakout than ever before and I'm constantly hungry for more. I don't know how to get off sugar. Tried green smoothies too but eventually I always go back to eating garbage :( Reply

Thread

Link

Cold turkey probably isn't going to work. Work on eating more fruits and vegetables, don't even buy sugar. Eat what you have slowly and then don't buy anything you have to bring home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Completely dropping sodas really helped me. Because I would get lazy & be like "I have a headache & I feel tired today. I'm gonna get a Coke & some candy. That always makes me feel better." Now it's easier for me to treat sweets as "Okay, that would be like drinking a whole can of Coke. You only need this much of it & you also have to eat something healthy + exercise to balance it out." I also push myself to recognize "Hey, I randomly want to eat something unusually junky today like nachos & a hot dog. That is so out of character. Am I craving that stuff for real, or am I running low on energy & nutrients ? I'm gonna order something healthier now, and if I still really want a hot dog tomorrow then I'll go buy one." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you drink a lot of pop maybe try weaning yourself off it instead of going cold turkey? i know ppl have recommended those flavoured water drops you put into a bottle of water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same (and same age, too). Every Sunday I'm like "okay this is the week that I get my eating under control" and then Monday morning happens and once again I'm rushing to get my kid out the door to daycare and me to work and I don't grab breakfast, but hey there's a cafe in my building so I'll just get an Americano and a muffin. Muffins are healthy right? No, they're cupcakes without the icing, stop playing around. Oh forgot to bring my lunch again too, guess I'm going to Subway. Oh fuck I got eight emails ten minutes before the end of the work day, looks like I'm picking up a divorce chicken and potato wedges for dinner again. Wash, rinse, repeat. And I don't even try when I'm on my period. I'll eat whatever I can to make my crotch stop hurting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would try slowly getting away from things like soda first. Quitting cold turkey is difficult and can be dangerous at times tbh. And even doing it slowly is hard too - especially the first few weeks and months but eventually you do start to feel different. If you're able to I also find planning your meals for the week helps too and that way you know what you're intake is. That also gives you time to research meals/recipes you might like, how much sugar is in these meals and snacks, etc. From a psychology standpoint it also helps to feel like you're sticking to a routine and organized. You can also give yourself a quota as you start to cut out sugar. As I said, cutting out sugar is no easy task for anyone so don't beat yourself up over it. It takes time. You're almost training your body again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know a lot of people who are really excited about Atomic Blonde and like... it doesn't look good to me. Like it doesn't seem very intriguing (also John Goodman's line about not trusting anyone pretty much makes me think he's secretly bad) and it looks like male gazey and kind of fetishy to the max. Like I'll always reserve final judgment til I see the finished product for myself but it feels like I'm watching a different trailer than a lot of the people I know. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen a trailer but I bet your bottom dollar that the ~scene with Charlize and Sofia will be on youtube soon enough so I don't have to waste my two hours. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of Sofia I'm so annoyed at the time I wasted seeing The Mummy. It was frustrating too because I actually thought she was really solid in that role but the whole movie was crap. I wish she had played that part in a decent movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, it looks really objectifying. And I fucking hate glamourous, sexualized violence. A woman committing it doesn't make it any better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just watched the trailer and i see what you're saying. i got you! also, i don't feel like i need to watch it since the trailer included everything but the ending and idrc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looked dope .. until the typical girl-on-girl trope for a female action hero was shown



I'm still going to see it. But I just knew that trope would happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks messy but I am trash so I'll probably see it anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It doesn't look good to me either, but it looks like trashy fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep I'll reserve judgement, but the male-self-insert into a *female badass sexy character* is such trope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it doesn't look good, but it looks fun. i'm a little worried about the lesbian sex scene being male-gazey but either way i'm getting charlize and sofia making out so... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i feel the same way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Me about this film: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA. They are obviously super playing up the whole girl on girl action for the male gaze in the trailers. Also... like I love women in action and I really like Charlize as an action hero but it's so frustrating to have another stupid smurfette syndrome action film. Like if you replaced Charlize with a guy the film would be the same as all the other guy fronted movies: all men except for the one girl he fucks to show you that he's straight only this film is all men and Charlize having sex with a woman to let the guys know she'll still cater to their fantasies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My goal post for action stars has been Lucy Lawless since I was little and Charlize doesn't pass it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I love Lucy Lawless so I agree lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have literally not seen a single trailer for this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I've seen it before every movie I've seen since like April.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...doesn't look half bad, although I like the music use more than the action. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? BC I feel like it's been at the front of any remotely action-like movie for the past few months. I've seen it more times than I ever cared to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the trailer for this movie gives away wayyyy too much. unless there are some serious twists it just seems so formulaic



also her feet on the cover bother me. idky Reply

Thread

Link

She should have been Carol/Ms. Marvel



But, MCU had to stunt cast with Brie Reply

Thread

Link

lbr they would have cast someone under or slightly over thirty regardless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, height, looks and age wise she would be good. plus she can rock any hairstyle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have thought it would have more to do with salary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't even like her and i'd still say she was a better option than brie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they're going to photoshop her arm to hell they could have at least added a shadow so it's not melting into her torso Reply

Thread

Link