IT'S OFFICIAL - Jersey Shore Reunion is Happening!

mess. all of the men on this show were categorically awful. fuck ronnie especially though.



Edited at 2017-07-12 03:06 pm (UTC) Reply

As much as this was like peak reality television. The men were the most sexist disgusting people. They were just insulting, abusive and rude. So many unhealthy relationships. Reply

omfg yes. im going to asbury park next weekend so i better see my icon, Jwoww Reply

Yyaaasss. The looking back at it the men were trash,but Pauly D had some funny one liners.



Also Angelina wasn't that bad.



Edited at 2017-07-12 03:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Lesbihonest Reply

I mean Angelina was annoying, but she really wasn't as bad as they all made her out to be. Everyone always called her "trashy" and whatnot, but she wasn't any worse than the rest of them. She just had an attitude problem. Reply

cabs are here is iconic tbh Reply

Angelina wasn't any worse-behaved than any of the others but she had a stank attitude and was WAY more holier-than-thou than she had earned the right to be lol



That said, I would definitely rather be forced to hang out with Angelina than either Rahn or Mike at minimum, and probably Sam also lol Reply

Sam seems WAY more mature in interviews now Reply

I feel like they were pissed she was allowed to come back the second season and thus treated her like shit. Reply

This show was amazing to watch at the time lol but im sure we would all be cringing now. I hated ron and mike sfm, it was just fun for snooki and jennis shennanigans and vinny and paulys stupid jokes Reply

THIS



I loved Snooki & Jenn's shenanigans more than Snooki & Denna's to be honest Reply

I wonder if the jersey shore groups are still a thing? I remember watching True Life back then and they had an episode about it. I was young and so shocked and intrigued lol.



But since MTV isn't in on it, I wonder if it'll be any good or fun? MTV should have def cashed in on this. Reply

U mean how he was abusive as fuck to her? Reply

Oh, I see you genuinely think I thought it was a love story and not Rahn screaming and using his physical stature to terrify her every Thursday night on MTV. Reply

he traumatized her Reply

mtv wasn't shit for encouraging that abusive ass relationship just for ratings...ron should've been kicked off the show.



Edited at 2017-07-12 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Did the fug one ever come out? Reply

Sis they were all fug! "The fug one"Sis they were all fug! Reply

ikr i can't even begin to guess who they mean Reply

lol mte Reply

lmaoooo i was like which one? vinny was the cutest of the three but still not great looking Reply

lol right, you gotta be more specific! Reply

😂 OK, the fugliest one. I wanna say.. Mike? Reply

They're all fug sis, you're gonna have to be more specific. Reply

I'm all set with Jersey trash. Reply

I loved it so much lol Reply

YASSSSSSSSS Reply

I cant believe he's somebody's father Reply

ICONIQUE Reply

Awesome! Can't wait.

Everybody just loves to hate on this show, but it was so funny and entertaining at times, you just can't take it too seriously. Reply

this show was seriously fucked up though. Like I watched the first two seasons like everyone else but the guys were terrible Reply

Everyone was terrible. It's Jersey. Reply

the guys were always douches. Reply

Was it Ron or Mike that said girls are attracted to him like flies to shit? That killed me lmao Reply

lmao i'm here for it. ngl i kinda watched that snookie/jwoww reality show with their kids and it was really cute. jwoww was always my fave. Reply

He was my favorite until I realized he was douchey. His facial expressions always had me dying. Reply

He was so aged in the face probably because of the tanning , but his hair did help make him appear young. Hes got a weird douche/nice guy combination its weird Reply

So random, I was JUST thinking about that time Snooki got punched in the face the other day. That was horrendous.



This show was my guilty pleasure, I'm totally gonna watch the reunion and I refuse to be ashamed. Reply

Ugh, why's it gotta be Asbury?! I go there so much.



I honestly don't hate the cast but the shit that comes along with them filming places sucks. Seaside turned into a complete shitshow (moreso than it was) and now there's a cop for pretty much every person on the boardwalk. Bleeehhh Reply

lol asbury doesn't really seem like their...style. Reply

Probably only town that'll let them film -_____- Reply

