IT'S OFFICIAL - Jersey Shore Reunion is Happening!



- The Jersey Shore crew has been seen filming on the Jersey boardwalk in Asbury Park
- MTV has denied in earlier stories that they are involved in the reunion so it's not clear who is doing the filming
- Snooki posted a picture of her, J-Wow, Sammy Sweetheart, and her other meatball Deena on Instagram leading to the rumor of the reunion

I'm not sure how much fun this is going to be without drunken shenanigans :/
What was your favorite Jersey Shore scene? Coked up Rahn cheating on Sam and Snooki's drunken "imma good person" arrest are pretty iconic.



