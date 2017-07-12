IT'S OFFICIAL - Jersey Shore Reunion is Happening!
‘Jersey Shore' Has Officially Begun Filming Their Reboot, So Get Readyhttps://t.co/sTxfJVIZf1 pic.twitter.com/unZLB2tmrd— Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) July 11, 2017
- The Jersey Shore crew has been seen filming on the Jersey boardwalk in Asbury Park
- MTV has denied in earlier stories that they are involved in the reunion so it's not clear who is doing the filming
- Snooki posted a picture of her, J-Wow, Sammy Sweetheart, and her other meatball Deena on Instagram leading to the rumor of the reunion
Source
I'm not sure how much fun this is going to be without drunken shenanigans :/
What was your favorite Jersey Shore scene? Coked up Rahn cheating on Sam and Snooki's drunken "imma good person" arrest are pretty iconic.
Edited at 2017-07-12 03:06 pm (UTC)
Also Angelina wasn't that bad.
Edited at 2017-07-12 03:08 pm (UTC)
That said, I would definitely rather be forced to hang out with Angelina than either Rahn or Mike at minimum, and probably Sam also lol
I loved Snooki & Jenn's shenanigans more than Snooki & Denna's to be honest
But since MTV isn't in on it, I wonder if it'll be any good or fun? MTV should have def cashed in on this.
I miss the love story that was Rahn and Sam
Re: I miss the love story that was Rahn and Sam
Re: I miss the love story that was Rahn and Sam
Re: I miss the love story that was Rahn and Sam
Re: I miss the love story that was Rahn and Sam
Edited at 2017-07-12 04:03 pm (UTC)
Sis they were all fug!
Everybody just loves to hate on this show, but it was so funny and entertaining at times, you just can't take it too seriously.
This show was my guilty pleasure, I'm totally gonna watch the reunion and I refuse to be ashamed.
I honestly don't hate the cast but the shit that comes along with them filming places sucks. Seaside turned into a complete shitshow (moreso than it was) and now there's a cop for pretty much every person on the boardwalk. Bleeehhh
Also it's prob not happening in Seaside now cause of post-storm damage :/