Was Zayn considered for Aladdin role?
Casting Call Crack: While casting the lead role for an upcoming Disney film https://t.co/Em9E66Py7i pic.twitter.com/X7xAdOROmb— Blind Gossip (@blindgossipcom) July 11, 2017
They really want someone who is Southeast Asian, Indian or Middle Eastern for the part. It’s a singing part, and one of the names that came up was [Boy Bander]! They like that he can sing and already has millions of fans but then someone made a crack about it not being family-friendly to pay the talent in kilos. A couple of people doubted he would even make it through filming because he has a history of cancelling at the last minute. It wasn’t a hard “No,” but they did move on to the next person pretty quickly
source
LMAOOOO
Lol mte, I wish him the best but he doesn't have a good track record
this is such a ridiculous story. producers/casting agents/whoever have no problem lining up hundreds of Middle Eastern or Asian actors and actresses to play terrorists in tv shows and movies but they somehow can't find a single actor that can sing and dance to play Aladdin? rme.
I see a yt dude casting for this coming a mile away. This is just them laying the groundwork for it so that our local racists can point to this as receipts.
Looking good and having no substance underneath isn't what I want for Aladdin #NotMyAladdin
lmaoo, this shade. they didn't lie about him probably not showing up tho.
I don't doubt that he was considered since he's pretty famous in the west.
Tbh it's probably bc the last musical I saw was Matilda and that royally fucked me up for days after watching it and Aladdin is just meant to be fancy fun and not thought provoking.
Someone's probably about to say "it's satire, the characters are bad people."
The show as a whole does not paint a positive picture of Africans/Africa in general tho I agree with you there.