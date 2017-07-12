Was Zayn considered for Aladdin role?





They really want someone who is Southeast Asian, Indian or Middle Eastern for the part. It’s a singing part, and one of the names that came up was [Boy Bander]! They like that he can sing and already has millions of fans but then someone made a crack about it not being family-friendly to pay the talent in kilos. A couple of people doubted he would even make it through filming because he has a history of cancelling at the last minute. It wasn’t a hard “No,” but they did move on to the next person pretty quickly

