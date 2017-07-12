Was Zayn considered for Aladdin role?

he wouldn't show up Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

A couple of people doubted he would even make it through filming because he has a history of cancelling at the last minute.

everybody's in on it Reply

Nnnnn Reply

Lol mte, I wish him the best but he doesn't have a good track record Reply

My first thought lmao Reply

How can they even call this blind when it's so obviously him Reply

lol mte Reply

Blind Gossip is like that. They either make the most obvious blinds or pick up some story from magazines and make it seem like they have exclusive information Reply

it would require him to have some life behind his eyes when in front of a camera, so. i'm gonna go with no. Reply

Would it though? They let Emma Watson do Belle like 🙂 The entire movie Reply

that's not fair. She also had the sad moments where she was like :( Reply

Semi-related to their acting abilities: I randomly rewatched the 1D pregnant lady prank from a million years ago and the Zouis moments made me think of you lol Reply

genuine question, can he act? Reply

he can barely emote normal reactions, so i'm gonna go with no. Reply

Please. You don't remember Zayn with the energy juice. Oscar worthy. Reply

Yes. He used to act before x-factor. There's videos out here of him acting. Reply

this is such a ridiculous story. producers/casting agents/whoever have no problem lining up hundreds of Middle Eastern or Asian actors and actresses to play terrorists in tv shows and movies but they somehow can't find a single actor that can sing and dance to play Aladdin? rme. Reply

RIGHT?! Fuck outta here. Reply

BLOOP AT THE TERRORIST LINE Reply

SERIOUSLY BYEEEE Reply

oh s n a p Reply

Yep Reply

BLOOP Reply

NAILED IT Reply

Mte. This story is really starting to annoy me. Middle Eastern/Indian actors are not a rarity, gtfo with that bs. Reply

Yeah.



I see a yt dude casting for this coming a mile away. This is just them laying the groundwork for it so that our local racists can point to this as receipts. Reply

Parent

seriously. They can't find one in ALL the extras from 24, Homeland etc? I don't buy it. Reply

this is so spot on, I hadn't even thought of it that way. god!!! Reply

Looking good and having no substance underneath isn't what I want for Aladdin #NotMyAladdin Reply

Zayn has too much substance tbh Reply

LMAO Reply

lol, accurate Reply

nnn Reply

lmao Reply

truth Aladdin is supposed to be charming... Reply

Guy Ritchie is trash. He has a history of making homophobic comments, and now he's directing a musical. This won't end well! Reply

Dinah Jane! Reply

"...someone made a crack about it not being family-friendly to pay the talent in kilos"



lmaoo, this shade. they didn't lie about him probably not showing up tho. Reply

if blind gossip says so! Reply

blind gossip tho? Reply

This is a gossip site after all. There's some truth to blind gossip tho. They do get exclusives and connects. Like the Santa one.



I don't doubt that he was considered since he's pretty famous in the west. Reply

while theyve been v sus(well racist) on zayn in the past (ie this hes recruiting for islamic army blind http://blindgossip.com/?p=64220 and another 1 i cant find that said a similiar thing), but its not unlikely that he'd be considered or that his cancellations would put them off. Reply

They just aren't accurate at all. Anyone can submit anything and they'll usually publish it. Reply

tbh blinds like those are exactly why i wish ppl would ignore these sites like blindgossip/cdan. other than the fact that they write a lot of stuff that is just going off of other already published stories or fan theories + them posting w/e is submitted, i just don't think them being right maybe 1 out of 100 blinds is worth giving them any attention when they post rly dangerous/harmful things for hits/~gossip. Reply

Aww I wish I was at home. I put together a fancast after yesterday's post. Reply

i have more faith in blinds after the whole jesse and minka situation tbh! Reply

imma use this post to rant about the aladdin musical. saw it in melbourne and it was just --- blah. Like it was flashy and the choreo was insane but it just felt that it had no heart. The Genie was the only good thing abt it which was sad bc i could have seen My Fair Lady or Book of Mormon instead.



Tbh it's probably bc the last musical I saw was Matilda and that royally fucked me up for days after watching it and Aladdin is just meant to be fancy fun and not thought provoking. Reply

Ok I saw The Book of Mormon two days ago for the first time and it is the most outrageously RACIST modern day minstrel show that could possibly exist. I am honestly shocked that next to no one is talking about this. White liberalism at its fucking finest. I saw a family of five black people walk out who were sitting in the row in front of me flipping off the stage. They literally have an "African" character (it takes place in uganda but theyre all referred to as "poor Africans" only) who just rapes babies to get rid of his AIDS and another who's only repeated lines are "I have maggots in my scrotum" in the most jivin jolly voice possible for white audiences to laugh at. One white character calls a light skinned black actress "latte colored! The perfect shade of black!" as he falls in love with her. I won't even get into the "I am African" song sung by little racist white boys that had all the yts in my theater in tears clapping to some fucked up white savior dream. Ughhhhhhh



Edited at 2017-07-12 02:58 pm (UTC)

wtf Reply

How long has this been out and no one's said anything? Wow.



Someone's probably about to say "it's satire, the characters are bad people." Reply

Parent

http://www.themusicallyrics.com/b/225-t he-book-of-mormon-musical/1308-hasa-diga-e ebowai-lyrics.html What the fuckkkk. Glad I never saw this. I had no idea it was like that. I just looked up some of the songs, and wtf at this one. Reply

Glad Im not alone in thinking that, my frien loved it and showed it to me and I was just appaled at what I saw. She said it's making fun of the stereotypes but I dont think thats true. Reply

tbf "I am Africa" is supposed to satirize that kind of white savior missionary trope of people who have never been to a country/know very little about it and come in there thinking they have some deep spiritual connection to the land and can fix everything.



The show as a whole does not paint a positive picture of Africans/Africa in general tho I agree with you there. Reply

yeah it's trash. i enjoyed friend like me and a whole new world. everything else bleh Reply

This sounds like one of those blinds that are written afterwards to fit a situation Reply

Mte and that's 98% of blind gossip. I can only do Lainey's blind items. Reply

