The Defiant Ones (doc about the partnership of Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre) airs final part tonight
The four-part HBO documentary by Menace II Society director Allen Hughes examines the partnership between music executive Jimmy Iovine and rap producer Dr. Dre. It follows both men musical trajectory. The story of Dr. Dre is well known, but the career of Iovine is what makes the doc so interesting.
"The Defiant Ones" is a glossy, ambitious and often fun biographical documentary on Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine
Dr. Dre is trash, and nothing new is revealed about him, but the Iovine parts were really interesting. Jimmy Iovine has helped shaped the career of SO many stars and to hear them talk about him was fascinating. Everyone from Snoop, Nas, Diddy, Trent Reznor, Eminem, Gwen Stafani, Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and MORE.
Also, the story of how Tyrese almost effed up the 3.2 BILLION dollar Apple/Beats deal was HILIAROUS. Like, the first five minutes is spent on dragging his ass. And that JFK Jr. used to play football at Iovine's house with Suge Knight!!! Stevie Nicks hid from Tom Petty in Iovine's basement!
I definitely want to watch to hear about Trent Reznor tho.
As someone who has always been really fascinated by 90s era Hip Hop, the Dre parts weren't really interesting. Nothing new is revealed. Although, I was surprised that they actually went into the Dee Barnes mess. I fell over when I saw she was one of the people interviewed. It's totally suspect how they don't even mention Michel'le. They totally make it seem like it was the first and only time he ever hit a woman. You know that's a lie.
TYRESE IS A DUMB ASS. The deal with Apple wasn't even finalized and he decides to Facebook it. I mean, honestly.
The best parts of the doc were really the Jimmy Iovine parts. He's had such an incredible career from working as an engineer for John Lennon in the 70s to working with Springsteen, Patti Smith, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks as a producer to being an executive over Trent Reznor, Deathrow and the gang in the 90s to his influence in pop in the 00s.
I'm sure the guy is an asshole tho. Some of the people really talked around it. "He's honest!". "He likes things in a certain way". "Jimmy is Jimmy".
The doc had started filming a little before this, so you basically get Jimmy Iovine's live reaction to the whole mess. Apple is notoriously private when it comes to their business so the whole thing almost jeopardized the whole thing. The most hilarious moment in the doc is Snoop going: "Tyrese almost fucked that shit up".
They don't really say it, but before it's worth nothing before Tyrese, Apple was going to spend 3.2 Billion. After they sold it for 3 billion.
