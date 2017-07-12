The Defiant Ones (doc about the partnership of Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre) airs final part tonight

I didn't even know this was a thing, I'm going to have to check it out on HBO GO. Reply

All four parts are available on HBO GO. If you're a fan of the late 70s to late 00s music industry, you'll find the perspectives interesting. Reply

I definitely will, it's right up my alley. Reply

Every time I see Jimmy Iovine's name, I always think how Liberty Ross has the greatest glow ups in history lol.



I definitely want to watch to hear about Trent Reznor tho. Reply

Their wedding is briefly shown in the fourth episode, and the amount of stars there is INSANE. And homegirl wore a black dress with an epic headdress at the wedding. Reply

Love it! Reply

I watched it all yesterday! I really liked it. Reply

This got accepted really fast! Wow.



As someone who has always been really fascinated by 90s era Hip Hop, the Dre parts weren't really interesting. Nothing new is revealed. Although, I was surprised that they actually went into the Dee Barnes mess. I fell over when I saw she was one of the people interviewed. It's totally suspect how they don't even mention Michel'le. They totally make it seem like it was the first and only time he ever hit a woman. You know that's a lie.



TYRESE IS A DUMB ASS. The deal with Apple wasn't even finalized and he decides to Facebook it. I mean, honestly.



The best parts of the doc were really the Jimmy Iovine parts. He's had such an incredible career from working as an engineer for John Lennon in the 70s to working with Springsteen, Patti Smith, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks as a producer to being an executive over Trent Reznor, Deathrow and the gang in the 90s to his influence in pop in the 00s.



I'm sure the guy is an asshole tho. Some of the people really talked around it. "He's honest!". "He likes things in a certain way". "Jimmy is Jimmy". Reply

Did you see Surviving Compton on Lifetime? They showed Miche'le's side of the story. Reply

I haven't. Is it good? I've seen a lot of interviews she did around Straight Outta Compton tho. Reply

Yeah it was to me. I didn't know how she got signed or anything about her. Reply

I was DYING when Snoop said Tyrese almost fucked it all up Reply

I always knew Suge Knight was also behind JFK.Jr death, who won't he kill? Reply

Suge behind all the big 90s murders. I bet he popped Princess Di too! smh Reply

I just need to to know how Tyrese's extra ass almost fucked up the Apple deal lmao what did they say? Reply

