The Defiant Ones (doc about the partnership of Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre) airs final part tonight




The four-part HBO documentary by Menace II Society director Allen Hughes examines the partnership between music executive Jimmy Iovine and rap producer Dr. Dre. It follows both men musical trajectory. The story of Dr. Dre is well known, but the career of Iovine is what makes the doc so interesting.




Source

1, 2

Dr. Dre is trash, and nothing new is revealed about him, but the Iovine parts were really interesting. Jimmy Iovine has helped shaped the career of SO many stars and to hear them talk about him was fascinating. Everyone from Snoop, Nas, Diddy, Trent Reznor, Eminem, Gwen Stafani, Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and MORE.

Also, the story of how Tyrese almost effed up the 3.2 BILLION dollar Apple/Beats deal was HILIAROUS. Like, the first five minutes is spent on dragging his ass. And that JFK Jr. used to play football at Iovine's house with Suge Knight!!! Stevie Nicks hid from Tom Petty in Iovine's basement!
