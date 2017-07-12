Riverdale Roundup: Set Photos, Possible Casting, and Hanging Out

this show sure knows how to bring the DILFs Reply

I didn't read the blurb but I was like really hyped at this new daddy and it turns out Brett Favre was just visiting. I still would. Reply

Veronica's mom reminds me of this girl I've been friends with since grade school. She's so pretty!



Ahh i can't wait for season 2! Reply

Give us Sabrina or we'll riot. Reply

That show went from enjoyable trash to actual trash so quickly. The last episodes were a chore to go through, I'm not even sure I care enough to watch season 2. Reply

Mte. But the only other shows I still watch are The Americans and Handmaid's Tale so I don't want to drop another show Reply

ikr? once it started focusing, like, entirely on these 12 year olds solving a murder, it became unbearable. Reply

I enjoyed it at first but then I found myself watching it and I'd end up not paying attention and it would just be on in the background. Reply

the lodge family is beautiful



i just want a sabrina spin off of this Reply

i'm just glad they're having the moderator ask questions instead of doing an audience q&a bc tbh Reply

IDK why I like this show. It's such garbage, but harmless. Reply

I'm still bitter those spoilers didn't end up being true, they were so much better than the real story Reply

It should have stayed at 13 episodes Reply

yeah 22 sounds like a shit ton Reply

weird thing to be hung up on but 'biking around vancouver' sounds so dreamy. i wanna do that :( Reply

I feel like I'm the only person who can't stand Betty, Jughead or Bughead or their nasty superior acting fans. Like, how did the fandom get SO crazy so fast? Reply

I just want to see Dark Betty again Reply

I hope they take some acting classes in-between filming. Reply

@ Madelaine and Adelaine, I ship it tbh.



Also, Charles Melton is really pretty. Reply

I need them to drop Archie pining for Betty while dating Veronica. It'll drive me away from the show Reply

I mean, I have a thing for Archie/Betty, but I couldn't tell where they were going with it in the final episodes. Is Archie into Betty? Reply

I miss this show sfm and can't wait for it to come back. I love the cast (minus Cole) and I'm super happy Josie, Reggie, and Kevin are gonna have bigger roles. Charles Melton is so fucking hot idgaf about Ross Butler anymore. Melton can have me. Reply

The fact that Asha is on the comic con panel too gives me hope that they'll actually include her in the plot. Hopefully them treating ashleigh as a proper lead will give all the pussycats more screen time Reply

I can't wait for this ridiculous show to come back. Reply

This is going to be like Empire for me. I really really loved the first season even if it was whackadoodle but the finale just made me pause and review what happened the whole season, and I wasn't that into it when the 2nd season came around.



And wow, Jeremy Jordan looks massive.



And wow, Jeremy Jordan looks massive.

The Lodges are the best looking/hottest family in Riverdale, hands down, and I'll fight whoever says otherwise. Reply

