Kev

Riverdale Roundup: Set Photos, Possible Casting, and Hanging Out




Cameras have finished episode 1 (with 21 more to go as the show got a full season starting in October) and all sorts of pictures continue to come out as filming resumes

---
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and family stopped by the set since they were apparently vacationing in Vancouver, and his daughters are fans


It looks like the second episode will either feature more dream weirdness or the gang is gong to get all dressed up to save Pop's which might get vandalized as a result of Fred getting shot.




19955194_850896225068040_5135005690133217280_n

Thanks to Madchen Amick tagging her in an instagram story, it's being speculated that Emilija Baranac will play the elusive Midge Klump aka Moose's girlfriend

midge

tumblr_inline_oswii8TucW1qa7yzy_1280


In other news both Skeet Ulrich and Robin Givens are on set now.






And the Lodges take a family reunion picture



---



The Town That Dreaded Sundown is about a hooded killer in Texarkana in the 1940s. RAS wrote the screenplay for the remake

---




The moderator of the panel is already asking for some possible questions from twitter so try your luck to rise above all the damn shipping questions *coughjusticeforChuckcough*




You can also vote to have Riverdale be on the cover for EW's annual TV Fall Preview edition. That facct that Cole doesn't want you to vote would probably get some ONTD spite votes



This show also somehow managed to win a Saturn Award



---

The cast hung out on Canada day at Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos' house as part of a birthday party for Camila.



Patrick Warburton was also randomly there because he's still friends with Luke Perry


Martin Cummins (Sheriff Keller) took Casey Cott along with his actual son to a baseball game


CW alumns apparently like hanging out as Madelaine Petsch and Adelaide Kane were spotted bicycling together
Facebook post





And Jeremy Jordan, Carlos Valdes, and Casey Cott did an escape room together. Another fun fact is that Casey's older brother, Corey Cott, was Jeremy Jordan's replacement on the Newsies


The housewives of Riverdale having vegan dessert together


Source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/11/12/13/14/15/16/17/18/19
Tagged: , , , , ,