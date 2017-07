Riverdale Roundup: Set Photos, Possible Casting, and Hanging Out

Riverdale has started filming season 2 — see the new cast photos https://t.co/i1yJB8pK2B — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2017

Josie @iamamurray ....Mom just landed in Vancouver. Can't wait to give you a huge hug 😘@CW_Riverdale — Robin Givens (@Therocknrobn) July 10, 2017

The Lodges are back together and ready for #Riverdale Season 2! pic.twitter.com/50e0CLmola — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 6, 2017

Dark Season Two of #Riverdale continues, and Gang, NO ONE is ready for episode four… pic.twitter.com/tGB0GBvO5J — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 29, 2017

Are you going to #SDCC next month? The @CW_Riverdale panel on Saturday is gonna be so much fun!#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/sjBtMD4tIC — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 29, 2017

Calling all #Riverdale fans! Send me your questions for the cast + season 2 & I might include it at the #SDCC panel! pic.twitter.com/MYa8cANrA7 — Leanne Aguilera (@leanneaguilera) July 7, 2017

All the fantastic people met and killer fun we had yesterday😌 @CW_Riverdale & @TheCW #FTW ❤️❤️ GOD it's good to be BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/q9UwfASr34 — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) July 2, 2017

[CANDIDS] Adelaide out and about with Madelaine Petsch on July, 9th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/0vsmHuUqbk — Adelaide Kane News (@KaneUpdates) July 10, 2017

Cameras have finished episode 1 (with 21 more to go as the show got a full season starting in October) and all sorts of pictures continue to come out as filming resumes--- Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and family stopped by the set since they were apparently vacationing in Vancouver, and his daughters are fansIt looks like the second episode will either feature more dream weirdness or the gang is gong to get all dressed up to save Pop's which might get vandalized as a result of Fred getting shot.Thanks to Madchen Amick tagging her in an instagram story, it's being speculated that Emilija Baranac will play the elusive Midge Klump aka Moose's girlfriendIn other news both Skeet Ulrich and Robin Givens are on set now.And the Lodges take a family reunion picture---The Town That Dreaded Sundown is about a hooded killer in Texarkana in the 1940s. RAS wrote the screenplay for the remake ---The moderator of the panel is already asking for some possible questions from twitter so try your luck to rise above all the damn shipping questions *coughjusticeforChuckcough*You can also vote to have Riverdale be on the cover for EW's annual TV Fall Preview edition. That facct that Cole doesn't want you to vote would probably get some ONTD spite votesThis show also somehow managed to win a Saturn Award--- The cast hung out on Canada day at Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos' house as part of a birthday party for Camila.Patrick Warburton was also randomly there because he's still friends with Luke PerryMartin Cummins (Sheriff Keller) took Casey Cott along with his actual son to a baseball gameCW alumns apparently like hanging out as Madelaine Petsch and Adelaide Kane were spotted bicycling togetherAnd Jeremy Jordan, Carlos Valdes, and Casey Cott did an escape room together. Another fun fact is that Casey's older brother, Corey Cott, was Jeremy Jordan's replacement on the NewsiesThe housewives of Riverdale having vegan dessert togetherSource: 1