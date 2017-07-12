Riverdale Roundup: Set Photos, Possible Casting, and Hanging Out
Riverdale has started filming season 2 — see the new cast photos https://t.co/i1yJB8pK2B— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2017
Cameras have finished episode 1 (with 21 more to go as the show got a full season starting in October) and all sorts of pictures continue to come out as filming resumes
---
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and family stopped by the set since they were apparently vacationing in Vancouver, and his daughters are fans
It looks like the second episode will either feature more dream weirdness or the gang is gong to get all dressed up to save Pop's which might get vandalized as a result of Fred getting shot.
“Death Diner”, eh? @kj_apa @yvrshoots @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilming #riverdale pic.twitter.com/sfexlXVJZ9— Timothy DeNomie (@iTimothy) July 8, 2017
Thanks to Madchen Amick tagging her in an instagram story, it's being speculated that Emilija Baranac will play the elusive Midge Klump aka Moose's girlfriend
In other news both Skeet Ulrich and Robin Givens are on set now.
Josie @iamamurray ....Mom just landed in Vancouver. Can't wait to give you a huge hug 😘@CW_Riverdale— Robin Givens (@Therocknrobn) July 10, 2017
And the Lodges take a family reunion picture
The Lodges are back together and ready for #Riverdale Season 2! pic.twitter.com/50e0CLmola— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 6, 2017
---
Dark Season Two of #Riverdale continues, and Gang, NO ONE is ready for episode four… pic.twitter.com/tGB0GBvO5J— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 29, 2017
The Town That Dreaded Sundown is about a hooded killer in Texarkana in the 1940s. RAS wrote the screenplay for the remake
---
Are you going to #SDCC next month? The @CW_Riverdale panel on Saturday is gonna be so much fun!#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/sjBtMD4tIC— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 29, 2017
The moderator of the panel is already asking for some possible questions from twitter so try your luck to rise above all the damn shipping questions *coughjusticeforChuckcough*
Calling all #Riverdale fans! Send me your questions for the cast + season 2 & I might include it at the #SDCC panel! pic.twitter.com/MYa8cANrA7— Leanne Aguilera (@leanneaguilera) July 7, 2017
You can also vote to have Riverdale be on the cover for EW's annual TV Fall Preview edition. That facct that Cole doesn't want you to vote would probably get some ONTD spite votes
#ThisIsUs, #TheWalkingDead, #Riverdale and more are competing in our #EWCoverBattle. Vote for your favorite now: https://t.co/onXKWbUGDH pic.twitter.com/ohorzx96nI— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2017
This show also somehow managed to win a Saturn Award
#Riverdale has won the #SaturnAward for Best Action/Thriller TV Series!! @WriterRAS @kj_apa @lilireinhart @CamilaMendes @colesprouse pic.twitter.com/7DNyTJv23S— Brian E. Paterson (@BrianEPaterson) June 29, 2017
---
The cast hung out on Canada day at Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos' house as part of a birthday party for Camila.
All the fantastic people met and killer fun we had yesterday😌 @CW_Riverdale & @TheCW #FTW ❤️❤️ GOD it's good to be BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/q9UwfASr34— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) July 2, 2017
Patrick Warburton was also randomly there because he's still friends with Luke Perry
Martin Cummins (Sheriff Keller) took Casey Cott along with his actual son to a baseball game
CW alumns apparently like hanging out as Madelaine Petsch and Adelaide Kane were spotted bicycling together
[CANDIDS] Adelaide out and about with Madelaine Petsch on July, 9th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/0vsmHuUqbk— Adelaide Kane News (@KaneUpdates) July 10, 2017
And Jeremy Jordan, Carlos Valdes, and Casey Cott did an escape room together. Another fun fact is that Casey's older brother, Corey Cott, was Jeremy Jordan's replacement on the Newsies
The housewives of Riverdale having vegan dessert together
