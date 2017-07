chadwick looks good. very royal. Reply

Thread

Link

Lupita and Chadwick >>> Reply

Thread

Link

They all look so BOSS



I hope this movie delivers (along with Cap Marvel) Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how many speeches T'Challa will give in the middle distance in this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should be exiled for your insubordination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo excited for this movie!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think I've ever seen three people look this good in one picture. Damn. Reply

Thread

Link

Oooh, badass cover. I hate superhero movies but if the reviews are good (and you don't need to have seen eight other films to make sense of it) I'm seeing this one. Reply

Thread

Link

I got so hype when the trailer came on before Spider-Man. I've watched it on youtube a billion times but I got chills seeing it on the big screen like that. It hit me that a movie like this is REALLY happening. Reply

Thread

Link

That was 30% of the reason I wanted to see Spiderman and we didn't get it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We didn't get it, either. We got the Jumanji trailer, instead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've honestly never seen Lupita as "tough" bc she's so soft spoken and sweet so I hope she proves me wrong and kicks some azzzzzzz Reply

Thread

Link

I am so hyped for this movie \o/ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so ready for this movie Reply

Thread

Link

Cant wait for this Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really looking forward to this one. The trailer was really effective. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't hate it! No, sir, I don't! Reply

Thread

Link

seeing a dark skinned woman as the female lead of one of these movies makes me emotional. go lupita! Reply

Thread

Link

They have that costuming Oscar in the bag. Reply

Thread

Link

all the shots in the trailer i was stunned at the costuming. i could normally give 2 shits about costuming in these movies but this BP costume is one i would love to see in person and see move and fight in person.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Marvel would never spend money on a campaign. They're too cheap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT?! I was so stunned by the costumes in the trailer, that I had to look up the costume designer (Ruth Carter).



She's a badass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link