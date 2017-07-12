July 12th, 2017, 05:42 pm thejoker Andy Serkis reads out Trump tweets as Gollum First you had Mark Hamill as the Joker as Donald Trump, and now here we have Andy Serkis as Gollum as Donald Trump, much to Stephen Colbert's delight:source Tagged: british celebrities, donald trump, late night talk show, lord of the rings / the hobbit, stephen colbert / the colbert report, television - cbs Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5050 comments Add comment
I'm not a fan of the beard, but otherwise I have such a thing for Andy. I don't understand it, but here I am.
help
"Sad!"
idgaf about monkeys tho give me the tintin sequel serkis
'Sad' had me giggling like a little kid.
You could tell Colbert was so adorably starstruck