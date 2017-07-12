Madonna-Funded Children’s Surgery (the first facility of its kind in the country) Opens in Malawi

This is great. Damn, the judge really thought the orphanage would be better than having an actual home? Jeeze.



Agreed, and considering the fact that she's incredibly rich and famous she had an "easy" time adopting... Adoption processes in general are horrible. It takes more money and time than it takes love to be able to adopt a child. It's really depressing that children have to grow up in orphanages even though there are millions of wanting people who are financially and emotionally capable to take care of children. Of course a vetting process is very important, but it's way too long and the process of actually getting a child is also way too long. It shouldn't take several years for a baby (and then child) to get to the parents, if that even ever happens.



Sorry for rant. It just frustrates me so much that the way adoption processes work now is basically human trafficking by buying children if you're rich/famous enough, which makes children some kind of auctioned off product (and then leaves most children in orphanages until they're adult).

80% of the time, the children aren't really orphans and they want to make sure that the biological families actually are not interested in raising them as opposed to being constrained by financial barriers that might change in a few years' time.



This is amazing and she looks amazing! Reply

is that her kid in the last gif or just a random person Reply

Isn't it David? He's had a massive growth spurt, he's practically taller than she is now Reply

is David, he's just taller now Reply

He is beautiful. Reply

Wonderful news. And her kids are so cuuuuuuute Reply

https://www.facebook.com/raisingmal awi/photos/a.300515634236.147648.1375004 69236/10156134074454237/?type=3



Help us thank Miley Cyrus & The Happy Hippie Foundation for providing Home of Hope with enough beans, soya, maize and chickens to feed their 700 kids through the summer. Their generous donation of supplies will also help HOH start planting for the next harvest.



@raisingmalawi Love you! 🌈🌈🌈 @happyhippiefdn A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT



Also related to Raising Malawi, Miley's Happy Hippie Foundation helped to provide food to feed children in Malawi and to grow future crops.

Amazing, this is a beautiful gift to the country. Reply

You have set the bar so low Reply

LOL Reply

Finally, Rocco look like a normal person.



Gay teas Reply

I've had my doubts about her involvement in her adopted kids' lives, but that is the face of a kid thinking, "you're sooooo embarrassing mom, omg."

I really have no love for Madonna but she does good things sometimes.





I really have no love for Madonna but she does good things sometimes. Reply

This was an African judge I assume because damn, that decision was awkward . Reply

That's David in the gif? He's so big now, wow



Good for her for this. Reply

omg i remember when david was just adopted!!! he's so tall now ;-; Reply

Damn, that's really amazing! I've never been the biggest fan of Madonna's music (with exceptions of course), but I'll always respect her for all the charity she does. This is gonna help a lot of children and women! Reply

She does a lot of great things for people, especially children. I came into this post a little nervous that the comments would be mean bc people are usually really vicious about Madonna.



Her face in the gif looks so good wtf. How is this lady 58! Reply

the good sis has been using fillers for a good long while, some times it looks better than others. her body is beyond goals tho - never in my life could my lazy ass even attempt to go as hard as she does in the gym. Reply

I suppose it would be mean to point out Madonna's history of racism, eh? Reply

now you know i'm not talking about that. i am implying how they drag her to hell and back for her looks and age. Reply

this is nice



still doesn't change that the father of the twins she adopted didn't realise the adoption was permanent

this makes me think of his exact quote and cracks me tf up Reply

When people are giving up their kids to an orphanage, most of the time they'll leave them there hoping better times will come, but at the end kids are just ending up there forever. So there's no excuse for that, if it wasn't Madonna - his kids would still be there. So fuck to whatever he is saying. He put them there, they found a better family. End of story. Reply

having money =/= "better" especially when we're talking about black kids being adopted by someone unapologetically anti-black. even when whites are not as blatantly racist as her it is very common for them to remain completely oblivious and dismissive to the racism their non white adopted kids face (mixed kids with a white parent have to deal with this too but at least we have PoC in the family.)

and that's no even going into all the problems with the exploitation of poor non white countries with international adoption. Reply

I completely agree. Left an awful taste in my mouth, but I you always see people with U.S. centrism and no concept of transracial adoption always are the first to defend her and bash the father. Reply

