Madonna-Funded Children’s Surgery (the first facility of its kind in the country) Opens in Malawi



- Madonna and her Raising Malawi foundation have opened the first pediatric hospital in the country of Malawi.
- The Mercy James Centre (named after her daughter) is going to help a lot of children in need of surgery.
- It will serve as a research centre as well as training centre for health workers for Malawi and beyond.
- Speaking at the opening her Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi - the first facility of its kind in the country - on Tuesday, she recalled: 'I met Mercy soon after I met my son David, but they were living in different orphanages. I was granted permission to adopt David first. And some time later, I filed a petition to adopt Mercy. But this time, the judge who was presiding said no. I was recently divorced, and she informed me, as a divorced woman, I was not fit to raise children and that Mercy James was better off growing up in an orphanage. I never gave up. And I never backed down. And I believe that if you want something badly enough in life, the universe will conspire to help you get it. I fought for Mercy, and I won. It wasn't easy. And with the blood, sweat, and tears of so many people here today, we fought for this hospital - and we won.'



