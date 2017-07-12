Madonna-Funded Children’s Surgery (the first facility of its kind in the country) Opens in Malawi
- Madonna and her Raising Malawi foundation have opened the first pediatric hospital in the country of Malawi.
- The Mercy James Centre (named after her daughter) is going to help a lot of children in need of surgery.
- It will serve as a research centre as well as training centre for health workers for Malawi and beyond.
- Speaking at the opening her Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Malawi - the first facility of its kind in the country - on Tuesday, she recalled: 'I met Mercy soon after I met my son David, but they were living in different orphanages. I was granted permission to adopt David first. And some time later, I filed a petition to adopt Mercy. But this time, the judge who was presiding said no. I was recently divorced, and she informed me, as a divorced woman, I was not fit to raise children and that Mercy James was better off growing up in an orphanage. I never gave up. And I never backed down. And I believe that if you want something badly enough in life, the universe will conspire to help you get it. I fought for Mercy, and I won. It wasn't easy. And with the blood, sweat, and tears of so many people here today, we fought for this hospital - and we won.'
This is great. Damn, the judge really thought the orphanage would be better than having an actual home? Jeeze.
Sorry for rant. It just frustrates me so much that the way adoption processes work now is basically human trafficking by buying children if you're rich/famous enough, which makes children some kind of auctioned off product (and then leaves most children in orphanages until they're adult).
Help us thank Miley Cyrus & The Happy Hippie Foundation for providing Home of Hope with enough beans, soya, maize and chickens to feed their 700 kids through the summer. Their generous donation of supplies will also help HOH start planting for the next harvest.
I really have no love for Madonna but she does good things sometimes.
Good for her for this.
Her face in the gif looks so good wtf. How is this lady 58!
still doesn't change that the father of the twins she adopted didn't realise the adoption was permanent
and that's no even going into all the problems with the exploitation of poor non white countries with international adoption.