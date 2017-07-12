ONTD Original: 5 Responsible Celebrity Pet Owners
In a follow up to my previous post, 5 Irresponsible Celebrity Pet Owners, here's a look at some celebrities who aren't useless and can actually take proper care of their pets!
1. Taylor Swift
ONTD favourite, Taylor Sssswift🐍 , is a known cat lover. She has two cats, Meredith Grey (which she got back in 2011) and Olivia Benson (which she got in 2014), that have practically become celebrities in their own right. Two years ago, Taylor was on the Ellen DeGeneres show where she talked about the addition of Olivia Benson to her life:
Taylor's instagram is also filled with photos and videos of her two beloved pets. They clearly live in the lap of luxury and frequently accompany the singer while she's on tour. While her cats appear to be healthy and well taken care of, there have been calls from experts to stop breeding Scottish Fold cats as they are prone to very painful health issues. Taylor has kept mum about the issues surrounding the breed and whether or not her cats have any issues themselves. Regardless, Taylor has had her two cats for years without any major issues or criticisms and frequently keeps her fans updated on their whereabouts, which is nice to see since so many celebrity pets seem to just disappear (Bit Bit, where are you!?).
2. Ricky Gervais
Comedian and actor, Ricky Gervais, is a known animal lover. His twitter feed is filled with criticisms of animal abuse (he is very outspoken against the UK's fox hunt, Spain's bull fighting culture, and big game wildlife hunters) and regularly retweets animal charities around the world (many of which he actively contributes time and money towards). Ricky's partner, writer Jane Fallon, is also an animal lover and the two fill their twitter feeds raising awareness about animal rights.
Ricky and Jane shower this love for animals onto their cat, Ollie, who was gifted to Gervais on television by his good friend Jonathan Ross back in 2003:
Ollie has been with Ricky and Jane ever since and frequently appears on both of their twitter and instagram feeds.
You can also join 37 thousand other people and follow Ollie on twitter @myleftfang
However, Ricky has been the target of some very harsh criticism about his cat from his friends Karl Pilkington and Stephen Merchant.
3. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried is an animal lover and outspoken animal rights advocate. The actress rescued her dog, Finn (who is now 7 years old), from a shelter and has been doing volunteer work to promote adoption ever since. She regularly posts pictures of Finn (along with many other animals) to her instagram page and frequently links to information regarding important animal causes.
4. Pusha T
The rapper has two dogs but it's his Maltipoo (named CJ Thornton) that seems to get the most attention. Pusha T made instagram accounts for both of his dogs (which Pusha himself sometimes even comments on). Pusha's dogs might very well be the cutest dogs in all of rap history.
widdlesworld: Happy Father's Day to my Paw - love you @kingpush 💘
The two little dogs seem well loved and taken care of and even get their own birthday parties:
kingpush: It's definitely @widdlesworld everyday...but especially today. Happy 1st Birthday
reupgangcj: Rooftop vibes for my birthday today 💁🏾♂️
5. Hilary Swank
hilaryswank: Kai definitely has this whole #NationalSelfieDay perfected, don't you think?
Hilary Swank had 2 dogs - Rumi and Kai, both of which were adopted. Unfortunately, Rumi passed away recently and the actress posted a very heartfelt message to her beloved friend on instagram:
hilaryswank: If you've ever had a four-legged family member, you know they can touch your heart in places that no other can. The sweetness of my dog, Rumi, was truly that of her namesake. She brought everyone she met closer to the infinite love with her unwavering kindness and unconditional spirit. Thank you, Rumi, for teaching me the power of sweetness and the importance of being in the moment. You are and will be missed beyond measure! ❤️
Hilary loves animals so much that she started her own foundation called The Hilaroo Foundation. The website for The Hilaroo Foundation states:
Favourite celebrity pet, ONTD?
Finn is the best
Re: Finn is the best
Re: Finn is the best
Re: Finn is the best
Omg they look alike! Looks like it could be her child like she gave birth to that puppy.
Re: Finn is the best
Re: Finn is the best
Re: Finn is the best
Re: Finn is the best
"I own you, without me you'd pretty much starve... I'm allowed to touch you!"
I had to put my dog down of 17 years about 6 weeks ago now. It's still so strange not having her around, taking her for walks, in the car, following me into the kitchen, etc. I am sure I will adopt again eventually from the local humane society here. The pain of saying goodbye is one of the worst feelings on earth but it's worth it for all they give you in those good years.
I'm sorry for your loss. I had a dream my dog died and when I woke up I was sad the whole day. You get so attached. I ended up buying her online doggy treats and saying outside in the backyard with her and my kid, so I could watch them.
Two years ago I would've said it's just a dog, you don't get attached to dogs....you feed them and that's it. But now actually having one.... man, I'd go ham on anyone harming her, same as if it were my daughter.
They do become like your best friend/child. You're their world. I always feel so lucky that I get to be Rufus's person. Your dog was lucky to have you as his/her person.
Also re: your comment above, I can see the psychology of that, too. Like you said, animals depend on us and give us unconditional love, and I've definitely felt a stronger bond with my pets than I have with some of my own family members. (Edited because actually THIS comment is below the one I was referring to, whoops.)
Edited at 2017-07-12 05:48 pm (UTC)
I posted some pics of my pets in the last post so I'll use different ones this time.
My parents' Aussie puppy Rey.
This was our previous dog Ripley (named after Alien because it's my mom's fave)
And these are my two dickheads, Fallon and Colby
Also the photos are really lovely. The scenery of the dogs surrounded by leaves is gorgeous.
Also my cat stepped on the back button on my phone when I was trying to read this post. Clearly she doesn't want me looking at any other cute animals! 😼
Edited at 2017-07-12 01:03 pm (UTC)
Not sure how you can't see the difference between a cat that Ricky Gervais has had since 2003 (who has his own twitter account and uses it to promote animal charity work) and the multiple pets Justin Bieber has gone through or the forever disappearing pets of the Kardashians.
None of these people have tried to give pets away on twitter, have given pets away to fans, or had dogs turn up on the streets dying of starvation.
It's not that hard to be a responsible pet owner - it's just that some celebrities are so lazy and incompetent that they're very very bad at it.
Edited at 2017-07-12 05:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-12 01:08 pm (UTC)
Thanks for including this OP. At least she doesn't have a stupid munchkin cat. I can't believe anyone thinks it's a good idea to create a cat who can't jump or run properly (and I imagine has issues with the litter box). Just because corgis are cute doesn't mean there should be cats like them.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
/[Spoiler (click to open)]
My dog and child dozing.
He also funds this sanctuary for cats so I guess he's a cat person all around.
My house is seriously turning into something like this:
I have shelves just for them to climb, little tracks from the ceiling, have cut holes into walls and put pathways to walk through them. They love all that stuff, but of course they are fighting over the 6" x 6" box that just came in the mail right now.
Here are my Tiny and Jojo chasing a bug in their hallway catwalk...
Edited at 2017-07-12 06:49 pm (UTC)
<3
As she opens a bottle of rosé, her dog, Pippi, comes scampering into the room. Smallish and brown, she is adorably hard to pin down. What kind of dog is that? “Oh, my God, I wish I could ask her.” When did you get her? Here I stumble into a subject that I wouldn’t have dreamed of bringing up so soon: the nude-photo leak. It was exactly a year ago that hackers stole photos from Lawrence’s iCloud account and posted them on the Web, an episode she labeled a “sex crime.” Her mother was visiting with a new puppy when the news broke. “I was outside crying, and Pippi jumped up on my lap and started licking up all my tears, and I couldn’t put her down for hours. And I mean, hours. I was like, ‘Well, obviously, you’re mine.’ ”
Re: <3
Re: <3
Re: <3
My puppy has the most handsome face ever and I kind of want him to do commercials lol.