ONTD Original: 5 Responsible Celebrity Pet Owners

I had to make sure Amanda and her dog were on here. They're my dogspiration. Reply

Having that little birthday hat on Pusha's dog is adorable lol. Reply

Pusha T's dog CJ looks just like my dog. Same coloring and haircut Reply

Amanda and Finn are my bff goals. Reply

Amanda is a mess, but she clearly worships that dog Reply

They kinda look alike Reply

Omg they look alike! Looks like it could be her child like she gave birth to that puppy. Reply

Oh my gosh, in the second video when he's looking around he just looks so happy to be there it's so cute I could cry. Reply

Awww, that Vogue mini-movie is so cute. Reply

These two were meant to be together. Reply

legit one of the most beautiful dogs i've ever seen. i'm shocked that dog was ever in a shelter. Reply

Ricky and his cat are my everything.





"I own you, without me you'd pretty much starve... I'm allowed to touch you!"

Reply

lmao that cat is not having it Reply

This is why I loooooove cats omg. You may "own" them, and let them into "your home" but it's their world we just live in it! Reply

I like Carrie Brownstein's dogs because they're adorable senior doggos.



I had to put my dog down of 17 years about 6 weeks ago now. It's still so strange not having her around, taking her for walks, in the car, following me into the kitchen, etc. I am sure I will adopt again eventually from the local humane society here. The pain of saying goodbye is one of the worst feelings on earth but it's worth it for all they give you in those good years. Reply

I'm sorry for your loss. I had a dream my dog died and when I woke up I was sad the whole day. You get so attached. I ended up buying her online doggy treats and saying outside in the backyard with her and my kid, so I could watch them.

Two years ago I would've said it's just a dog, you don't get attached to dogs....you feed them and that's it. But now actually having one.... man, I'd go ham on anyone harming her, same as if it were my daughter. Reply

ty. To me they feel like a family member - you don't really grasp that bond until you have an animal yourself. Especially if you live by yourself because they're so much apart of your daily routine and life. We got my dog as a family pet when I was in elementary school and I'm 27 now. I also read about how pet grief can be worse than losing a family member for some because animals give you unconditional love, support and they're always there as a constant in your life and they rely on you to live- so I can totally see the psychology of that. Reply

I'm so sorry. I've had my dog for a year now & every time I think about him passing away, it makes me so sad. That is within going through it.

They do become like your best friend/child. You're their world. I always feel so lucky that I get to be Rufus's person. Your dog was lucky to have you as his/her person. Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss. One of the hardest parts of owning a pet is having to say goodbye. Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss bb. What kind of dog was it? I've got a senior chi/pug mix who I've had for 5 years but he's diabetic now and I'm always afraid the next medical crisis will be the last. ;.: Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss. :( Last December my dog of 15 years passed away, and it's definitely a HUGE adjustment to make after you've had a pet for that long. It's also extremely painful to put a pet down due to terminal illness or a severe condition. Sometimes there's no other option, especially if they're suffering and you just don't want them to be in pain or sick anymore. *hugs*



Also re: your comment above, I can see the psychology of that, too. Like you said, animals depend on us and give us unconditional love, and I've definitely felt a stronger bond with my pets than I have with some of my own family members. (Edited because actually THIS comment is below the one I was referring to, whoops.)



Edited at 2017-07-12 05:48 pm (UTC) Reply

I posted some pics of my pets in the last post so I'll use different ones this time.



My parents' Aussie puppy Rey.







This was our previous dog Ripley (named after Alien because it's my mom's fave)







And these are my two dickheads, Fallon and Colby

Good post, OP. I love animals so much. I'd have so many if so many of them didn't negatively interact. Like, I love birds and rodents, but I just don't want them near my cats.I posted some pics of my pets in the last post so I'll use different ones this time.My parents' Aussie puppy Rey.This was our previous dog Ripley (named after Alien because it's my mom's fave)And these are my two dickheads, Fallon and Colby

Adorable, all of them! Reply

So beautiful! Also these all look like pro pics, damn Reply

OMG, they are all so cute! Reply

That is some A+ pet naming Reply

omg theyre all beautiful <3 Reply

omg you have such a beautiful pet family! Reply

They're all so photogenic! Beautiful animals. Reply

Beautiful pets, great names, A+ photography. ♥ Reply

They're adorable!! Kitty's blepping a little in that last pic. :D



Also the photos are really lovely. The scenery of the dogs surrounded by leaves is gorgeous. Reply

No offense op, but was posting about their pets in social media all the time your only criteria for responsible pretty ownership? So Lena Dunham would have been on this list before she got rid of her dog? lol



Also my cat stepped on the back button on my phone when I was trying to read this post. Clearly she doesn't want me looking at any other cute animals! 😼



Edited at 2017-07-12 01:03 pm (UTC) Reply

These pets have all been around for a while now, none of these people have ever faced any serious criticism for their pet ownership skills (Lena has faced criticism before - back when Lamby bit her), most of them are involved in doing active charity work for animals and advocate for adoption, and we get regular updates on them.



Not sure how you can't see the difference between a cat that Ricky Gervais has had since 2003 (who has his own twitter account and uses it to promote animal charity work) and the multiple pets Justin Bieber has gone through or the forever disappearing pets of the Kardashians.



None of these people have tried to give pets away on twitter, have given pets away to fans, or had dogs turn up on the streets dying of starvation.



It's not that hard to be a responsible pet owner - it's just that some celebrities are so lazy and incompetent that they're very very bad at it.



Edited at 2017-07-12 05:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Edited at 2017-07-12 01:08 pm (UTC) Robert Downey Jr's love for his cats is pretty adorable. To the point his wife banned him from showing everyone he meets iphone photos of them haha. Reply

Lmao this is me talking abt my pets Reply

Those names are sf cute, and so RDJ Reply

Lmao this is me. I talk about my pets all the time and with the smallest encouragement I show pics haha. I'm that annoying parent. Reply

Aww. I have a soft spot for men who are enthusiastic about their cats. Reply

lmao "dartanian" Reply

I'm hoping whoever giffed this just didn't get the reference. Reply

i hope he doesn't actually spell it 'dartanian' lmao Reply

Like ten years ago when my Jake thirst was at its peak I used to die at pap pics of him carrying his puppy around. I refuse to believe he is anything but an exemplary dog owner Reply

"While her cats appear to be healthy and well taken care of, there have been calls from experts to stop breeding Scottish Fold cats as they are prone to very painful health issues. "



Thanks for including this OP. At least she doesn't have a stupid munchkin cat. I can't believe anyone thinks it's a good idea to create a cat who can't jump or run properly (and I imagine has issues with the litter box). Just because corgis are cute doesn't mean there should be cats like them. Reply

My co worker spent thousands of dollars on a fancy kitten breed and it's got a super flat face and constant goopy eyes, I'm just like that poor thing is going to have health problems it's whole life you fucking idiot Reply

There used to be this couple I followed on Youtube that got a Scottish Fold kitten. They went out one day, came back and found the kitten dead on the floor. The vet took a look at the cat and said what they thought happened was the cat managed to climb up on the desk in the office, tried to jump down but because of its proportions couldn't properly land and ended up breaking its neck. :( Reply

I didn't know that about Scottish Fold kitties 'til now so I'm glad OP included that. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



/ [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I dont have a dog, but my aunt has one and its like my cousin. I really love her. she is tiny and all. anyway, its cold here (for our standards) and she send me the funniest pic of her. look at her eyes hahah I love small dogs. Reply

So cute! I have a weakness for animals wrapped in blankets Reply

My dog and child dozing. Reply

Omg so sweet. ♥ Reply

SO CUUUTE NOOOOO

Reply

How adorable!! Reply

Oh that's really sweet! For some reason I don't really think of him as a pet person. Reply

Same, lol. That's really nice of him! Reply

Hank is his second kitty--he had one named Chester that he used to tweet about a lot. Chester passed away (from old age, he had him like 14 years) and he was pretty sad about it: Reply

My house is seriously turning into something like this:





I have shelves just for them to climb, little tracks from the ceiling, have cut holes into walls and put pathways to walk through them. They love all that stuff, but of course they are fighting over the 6" x 6" box that just came in the mail right now.





Here are my Tiny and Jojo chasing a bug in their hallway catwalk...





Surprise cats... That is a good way to put it. I guess all of mine are surprise cats. If a stray shows up and I'm able to approach it, it will get spayed/neutered and end up staying here. If it is a kitten, I will bring it inside to be safe. I've always tried finding them a home. None have left, though. After keeping them inside for a day, I get attached.My house is seriously turning into something like this:I have shelves just for them to climb, little tracks from the ceiling, have cut holes into walls and put pathways to walk through them. They love all that stuff, but of course they are fighting over the 6" x 6" box that just came in the mail right now.Here are my Tiny and Jojo chasing a bug in their hallway catwalk... Reply

After that JLaw pap post, I'm surprised she isn't on here. Reply

http://www.vogue.com/article/jennifer-l awrence-december-2015-cover-hunger-games

http://www.vogue.com/article/jennifer-l awrence-december-2015-cover-hunger-games

As she opens a bottle of rosé, her dog, Pippi, comes scampering into the room. Smallish and brown, she is adorably hard to pin down. What kind of dog is that? "Oh, my God, I wish I could ask her." When did you get her? Here I stumble into a subject that I wouldn't have dreamed of bringing up so soon: the nude-photo leak. It was exactly a year ago that hackers stole photos from Lawrence's iCloud account and posted them on the Web, an episode she labeled a "sex crime." Her mother was visiting with a new puppy when the news broke. "I was outside crying, and Pippi jumped up on my lap and started licking up all my tears, and I couldn't put her down for hours. And I mean, hours. I was like, 'Well, obviously, you're mine.' " Reply

Aww I forgot about this. No wonder she treats Pippi like her child lol Reply

This is so adorable. Pets are so helpful in hard times. Reply

My father has a Maltipoo that's like this with me. Whenever he's being rude to me, the dog sides with me -- barks at him and then starts licking me. Obvs a good judge of character. Reply

