Jaume Collet-Serra New Frontrunner to Direct Suicide Squad 2

I keep thinking he's Leto when I see him.



good luck with that

And nothing was learned from Wonder Woman.

idgaf i liked house of wax

also didn't watch suicide squad and i have no plans to watch the sequel so idgaf in general, really

agreed, it had peak 00s casting. also i LOVED the shallows and even orphan was fun as fuck back in the day. he could do a lot w the right script.

lol ia ia i enjoyed all of these movies, ngl. i mean my standards are low when it comes to horror (because i love the genre and i'm easily pleased) but his filmography is fine in my book.

HoW was a fun slasher that actually built up suspense before the kills.



And Orphan is an underrated thriller with good performances.



The Shallows was stupid in terms of shark logic, but it wasn't bad.

ia with every word. HoW was really underrated, it's much better than most slashers in recent (and not-so-recent) memory imo. and ita, the cast of orphan alone was enough to make it enjoyable. and lmao ia, the shallows is definitely my least fave of his, but yeah it wasn't bad. dumb but fun.

House of wax is a masterpiece hdu op

you really can do the absolute least as a white penis and get hired for the most high-profile gigs

love house of wax. I still remember the "watch paris die" shirts they sold at spencers and journeys.



also that movie shocked baby me. when padalecki bit it early and lost his cheek ;o then the scene w main girl's finger ;0 Reply

i want ayer to get booted off gotham city sirens so bad after wonder woman's success, ugh

same, suicide squad was so bad yet he still got that project, not to mention all the ass shots we're gonna get 🙄

that's what upsets me most. i could probably deal with a shitty mess of a movie if harley, ivy, and selina were at least treated with some modicum of respect in it. but after how he shot harley in suicide squad i know it's gonna be a fetish-y disaster with no self-awareness or restraint at all. lol ugh.

Right? After seeing how ppl were able to comment on Diana's attractiveness without it being gross in WW I want the same for Harley and co.

The Shallows was enjoyable for what it was tbh.



If he can make it fun, coherent, well-paced & self-aware, it'll already be an improvement on the first one. Reply

Good to see that Mel Gibson couldn't do it because it was delayed and not because, you know.... he's antisemite/homophobe/racist/hit a woman holding a child/etc...

#anyonebutMelGibson



Though I wish WB would hire more women. Don't let Patty be the only one! Though I wish WB would hire more women. Don't let Patty be the only one! Reply

The Shallows was enjoyable hungover



What is there to do in SS2? NHF more Harley/Joker



I just want Ayer off GCS Reply

I liked House of Wax and The Shallows. They were both exactly what they needed to be and nothing more

This is just a ten-pound heap of garbage in a five-pound sack. House of Wax? Zach Penn?? A SEQUEL TO SUICIDE SQUAD???

Edited at 2017-07-12 02:05 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-12 02:05 pm (UTC) Reply

lol mte

can it be any worse than the first movie?

uhuh

why? like, no thanks

What would they do for plot? The first one barely had a resemblance of one.

They go on dangerous missions, anything van happen. Like James Bond.

Just the mention of Suicide Squad reminds me of my hatred for Joel Kinnaman



That movie made me hate him then I had to endure him some more in house of cards Reply

they need to totally change their approach if they want suicide squad to not be a shit show anymore.

is it even possible to make the sequel worst than the first one?!

Unless they mean to improve the Suicide Squad "franchise", they need to leave it alone.

I feel as though it really doesn't matter who directs SS2 if the WB execs continue to meddle with the film making.

