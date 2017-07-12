Jaume Collet-Serra New Frontrunner to Direct Suicide Squad 2
EXCLUSIVE: #TheShallows Jaume Collet-Serra has emerged as frontrunner choice to direct #SuicideSquad2 https://t.co/2emsu5h1dk— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 11, 2017
-Directed The Shallows, Orphan (oh), and House of Wax (fuck lmao)
-Mel Gibson was courting the project, but exited after script delays caused production to get delayed to Spring 2018.
-Zak Penn (X:Men Last Stand.. yeah..) recently submitted a treatment that a new script will be based on.
Not complement.
And Orphan is an underrated thriller with good performances.
The Shallows was stupid in terms of shark logic, but it wasn't bad.
also that movie shocked baby me. when padalecki bit it early and lost his cheek ;o then the scene w main girl's finger ;0
If he can make it fun, coherent, well-paced & self-aware, it'll already be an improvement on the first one.
Though I wish WB would hire more women. Don't let Patty be the only one!
What is there to do in SS2? NHF more Harley/Joker
I just want Ayer off GCS
That movie made me hate him then I had to endure him some more in house of cards
