Jaume Collet-Serra New Frontrunner to Direct Suicide Squad 2




-Directed The Shallows, Orphan (oh), and House of Wax (fuck lmao)
-Mel Gibson was courting the project, but exited after script delays caused production to get delayed to Spring 2018.
-Zak Penn (X:Men Last Stand.. yeah..) recently submitted a treatment that a new script will be based on.

