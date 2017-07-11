

ilh



eta: However lately I've been watching a ton of Olivia Jade's vids and I think I need an intervention.



Edited at 2017-07-12 06:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she Tom Felton's girlfriend Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Jess. She's clearly wealthy af but it weirdly never feels braggy like it can with some youtubers (despite her going on the most amazing looking vacations and having a lot of designer stuff). I always get the books she recommends too.



Edited at 2017-07-12 07:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Karima McKimmie is definitely my kind of beauty guru, I just wish she uploaded more often. Her looks are always so classic and pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love jackie aina even though im not a woc lol she just has such a charming personality and is actually so cute Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I recently discovered violette_fr on YouTube. I think she works for Estée Lauder but I love her natural and bold looks. I don't wear makeup but her videos are super cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been enjoying Jackie Aina. I don't know though... I just cycle through stuff. I like Lisa Eldridge a lot, and have watched Wayne Goss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i normally don't watch makeup tutorials but the ones i rly enjoy is lisa eldridge & pixiwoo & pony Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

atm my fave is Jackie Aina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand jaclyn. all her looks are the same. Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone going to make a follow up post to Kim K's "cocaine" snapchat? It was really a marble table with a white pattern blended in with the black lol



/too lazy to do so Reply

Thread

Link

so funny. especially with 5 pages of ontd saying that "def coke" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there already was one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But ONTD, like, told me it was coke! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so why'd she blame it on candy powder then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She didnt even realize it at first. She thought what they were seeing was powder from candy. Probably after she noticed the markings and saw how it looked on camera. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kim states the very first makeup tutorial she ever watched was of Jaclyn



Reply

Thread

Link

that doesn't surprise me tbh jaclyn is prob one of the most famous gurus. her or kandee johnson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first one I watched was from Michelle Phan lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to like Tati and now she's a stunt queen.



Smh. Reply

Thread

Link

And it annoys me that her daily chores consist of being driven to Starbucks and the post office for free PR products.



Lucky bitch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ifkr, she's living the dream lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tati was my go to but now she is really showing how desperate she is for them views. All she does is have James drive her places and bring her/ take her to Starbucks. Her unboxing videos were interesting becase she gets a ton of shit and I dont know how she uses all of it before it expires. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she's ruined for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tati could be a cult leader. I remember when more information was spreading about the way sponsored videos work and how beauty gurus/influencers make money by promoting products and brands, her reaction was way ott since she wasn't even in the group of main offenders. She addressed the issue by treating her followers like they were being ungrateful, and reminding them she has to make money or else she couldn't do reviews for all of the subscribers she cares about so much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's changed so much, it's a shame. I used to like her, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sad at how different she is now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And she doesn't even care that long time subscribers are upset with her, she just wants to get to 3 million any way possible even if it means flooding her subs with disgusting J* trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tati was the first BG I got into. She's been annoying me for awhile, and this new wave of collabs is so desperate. Honestly, fuck her.



Edited at 2017-07-12 01:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sure this has a warm smokey eye involved. Reply

Thread

Link

and 100 pounds of highlighter that's not champagne pop.



and probably 100 different morphe products that jaclyn whispers her code for under her breath. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna watch it but I don't wanna give her any more views, it's already had 1.2 million in less than 12 hours. Reply

Thread

Link

It was super fucking boring. Kim seemed irritated af with jaclyn which was kinda funny. Jaclyn just acts like she's new to makeup and then constantly cuts Kim off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read somewhere that this took so long to upload after filming (which i think was over two weeks ago) bc kim's team had to edit it instead of jaclyn??



like how much dumb shit can she say Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it was supposed to be up on the 5th or something. Makes you think how much they had to edit Jaclyn's annoying ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jaclyn is so annoying, I can't stand her voice and how fast she talks. Also her face looks so different.. too much filler. Reply

Thread

Link

kim looks like voldemort in that screen cap Reply

Thread

Link

I recently discovered this girl on YouTube and omg her video makes me cringe



Reply

Thread

Link

Just looking at the title lets me know this video and its aura are not for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg they are so awkward Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha oh noooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

geez, this really showcases how kim has no personality whatsoever. Reply

Thread

Link

Kim's contour kit is a piece of trash. More than half of the people she gifted it to on youtube showed the shit doesnt blend well at all and some of them had the actual blending tools break on camera. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't get over how cheap the packaging is, especially for that price. Kylie's stuff looks more expensive and it's not like she uses the fanciest packaging around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, more than one person had the product break on camera. Tati was one, and Laura Lee. And pretty much all of the videos I've seen on the KKW Contour Kits has said that the sponge part of the blending tool was shit. Mostly meh about the brush. I'd be using my own tools anyway.



I just get the Nyx Wonderstick and it's awesome. Much less $$ than the KKW! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even though she's not a guru, I really love all of jenna marbles beauty videos. She is so funny and genuine to me





this ones my fav

Reply

Thread

Link

I looooove Jenna. She seems a lot happier then say 7 years ago with her popular videos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i've been on a jenna binge recently, her videos are so good for de-stressing. i love the rhinestones one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The rhinestones one is excrllent. That moment from the screencap almost made me pee I was laughing so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jenna is adorable and genuinely funny. And her relationship with her bf seems great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like Jenna has really grown as a person, which is unusual for people on Youtube. She seems much happier now too, so I'm happy for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

come thru, bjork marbles! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I do like Jenna, I just binged a bunch of her videos on a recent day off. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her acrylic nails video is everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link