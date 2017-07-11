July 11th, 2017, 11:10 pm anitajoint In who asked for this news, Jaclyn Hill creates a get ready with me video staring Kim K sourceKim states the very first makeup tutorial she ever watched was of Jaclyn Tagged: beauty / makeup, internet celebrities, interview, kardashian / jenner, nobody Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 116116 comments Add comment
Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
ilh
eta: However lately I've been watching a ton of Olivia Jade's vids and I think I need an intervention.
Edited at 2017-07-12 06:22 am (UTC)
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Edited at 2017-07-12 07:08 am (UTC)
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Karima McKimmie is definitely my kind of beauty guru, I just wish she uploaded more often. Her looks are always so classic and pretty.
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
Re: Favorite beauty guru?
/too lazy to do so
She didnt even realize it at first. She thought what they were seeing was powder from candy. Probably after she noticed the markings and saw how it looked on camera.
Smh.
Lucky bitch.
Edited at 2017-07-12 01:40 pm (UTC)
and probably 100 different morphe products that jaclyn whispers her code for under her breath.
like how much dumb shit can she say
mte
I just get the Nyx Wonderstick and it's awesome. Much less $$ than the KKW!
this ones my fav