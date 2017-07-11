World of Dance: The Duels Part 3
Part 3 of the World of Dance duels aired. The show is terribly planned and since there were an odd number of acts there was a three way battle at the end. This was also the last episode fo the duels, so tons of battles wre stuffed in and clipped or not shown at all. Only 3 full duels were shown in full. :/ Next week Misty Copeland is a guest judge and the acts are cut in half and there will only be 6 left.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I'm really annoyed by this show right now. Barely any acts are shown and most are clipped. It makes it super obvious who's gonna go home if an act that got screen time goes against one that doesn't. I'm also sad that we lost Quick Style and Jabbawockeez :(. I'm not really a fan of Ian Eastwood and the Young Lions because the routine is kind of boring and centers on Ian. Hoping for Kinjaz to win.
Edited at 2017-07-12 06:34 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-12 07:23 am (UTC)
and having dance routines called things like "Kimono" coming from Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan.
Like, I know in the kimono routine vid they have actual Japanese women dancing with them, but they have that geisha look going on... just not a fan of people using it like that. It's often weird because I feel like people like me that live outside of the country(ies) have stronger feelings about things like this compared to people that live there as a majority.
Edited at 2017-07-12 08:01 am (UTC)
is there any dancing reality in this style (dancers/dance groups competing instead of the DWTS/SYTYCD format) that you guys recommend? I've only watched this one and ABDC
This should've just been a dance showcase show. It wasn't well planned at all. Like every dance crew and choreographer in LA is on this but half of them haven't been shown??? It's weird.