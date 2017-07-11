illyria

World of Dance: The Duels Part 3


Part 3 of the World of Dance duels aired. The show is terribly planned and since there were an odd number of acts there was a three way battle at the end. This was also the last episode fo the duels, so tons of battles wre stuffed in and clipped or not shown at all. Only 3 full duels were shown in full. :/ Next week Misty Copeland is a guest judge and the acts are cut in half and there will only be 6 left.









Source: YouTube 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
I'm really annoyed by this show right now. Barely any acts are shown and most are clipped. It makes it super obvious who's gonna go home if an act that got screen time goes against one that doesn't. I'm also sad that we lost Quick Style and Jabbawockeez :(. I'm not really a fan of Ian Eastwood and the Young Lions because the routine is kind of boring and centers on Ian. Hoping for Kinjaz to win.
