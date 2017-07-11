World of Dance: The Duels Part 3

I'm still upset that Quick Style got eliminated so soon. I loved their first performance. Plus, they were hot and Norwegian. Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh I liked Keone & Mari's qualifying performance better than their duels one cause there was more actual dancing in it. I was upset that they got paired in the first place and then that Quick Style lost. They said they'll come back next season though, so I hope they win. They were my favorites. Also it sucks that they got eliminated when so many acts that got worse scores went through :/



Edited at 2017-07-12 06:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. It was a travesty. Their elimination process is so dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-07-12 07:23 am (UTC) ugh I have to say no ty to Quick Style because of how they're also the guys in "Strawhatz" and wear this shit: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you explain the context of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





and having dance routines called things like "Kimono" coming from Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan.



Like, I know in the kimono routine vid they have actual Japanese women dancing with them, but they have that geisha look going on... just not a fan of people using it like that. It's often weird because I feel like people like me that live outside of the country(ies) have stronger feelings about things like this compared to people that live there as a majority.



Edited at 2017-07-12 08:01 am (UTC) Just my personal opinion, but as a person of Korean and Japanese heritage it makes me uncomfortable seeing things like thisand having dance routines called things like "Kimono" coming from Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan.Like, I know in the kimono routine vid they have actual Japanese women dancing with them, but they have that geisha look going on... just not a fan of people using it like that. It's often weird because I feel like people like me that live outside of the country(ies) have stronger feelings about things like this compared to people that live there as a majority. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, I agree with you OP that this show was horribly planned out and the editing is terrible. Like, I never knew there was another group called Mini Request that made it past qualifiers. Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of acts got clipped and some weren't mentioned at all. Like ImmaBEAST made it through, but their qualifying performance wasn't shown and I didn't hear about them. And they didn't post any videos of the losing acts from tonight on their channel, so there's a lot of acts that we'll never see. :/ We'll never see the full performances of D’Angelo and Amanda, Kings Unite, Rhythmatic, Kings Unite, and Stroll Groove tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The editing, the planning, the judging, everything about this show is sooo out of wack. Hopefully they fix some stuff in season two. Like my babies Quick Style being eliminated!! Reply

Thread

Link

I may be stupid or stating the obvious but I don't understand why use duels as elimination process in the first place. There are bound to be duels where both acts are good or bad. The outcome is that one good act and one bad act survive, instead of two good acts. Like... whyyyyy. Reply

Thread

Link

ngl i like the show even with the awful editing, but my faves being eliminated in the beginning i'm not happy i'm sad





is there any dancing reality in this style (dancers/dance groups competing instead of the DWTS/SYTYCD format) that you guys recommend? I've only watched this one and ABDC Reply

Thread

Link