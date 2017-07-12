My mom asked me who she was the other day Reply

Thread

Link

When Iggy and her did Black Widow on SNL, my dad asked who the blonde was (meaning Iggy), even though they were both blonde and Rita's hair was much lighter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a pretty hair color. Wish i could pull it off Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoy this song. I didn't know she sang it. That's all I have to add. Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ your last tag Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

The line about "making love" on friend's couch is gross. Reply

Thread

Link

that's how you can tell it's an ed sheeran song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Your song ... ALL of our song ...our ANTHEM ... who ELSE ... only ... R I T A ~* Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I'm having flashbacks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this from. I'm high and can't remember! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

off topic has anyone seen kim ks instastory addressing the coke table? i lolled so hard Reply

Thread

Link

It's a cute song, but where is the album? Reply

Thread

Link

coming November 2014

coming November 2015

coming December 2015



sometime in 2016



tentatively set for a November 2017 release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

certified Styrofoam? Reply

Thread

Link

I looked it up and Silver in the UK is sales of only 60,000 which to be fair is about 50,000 more than I'd expect her to sell. Reply

Thread

Link

for singles, silver is 200k. queen of uk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she trying to pass as eurasian now? coz i legit thought it was a eurasian woman Reply

Thread

Link





who else will i pluck from obscurity into slightly less obscurity and make ONTD posts about when Rih isn't dropping



stay tuned this Fall.



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:03 am (UTC) i can't help but feel responsible for her ONTD success. (well actually the good sis kanoias started the Rita posts - i just picked up where they left off. rip)who else will i pluck from obscurity into slightly less obscurity and make ONTD posts about when Rih isn't dropping #R9 stay tuned this Fall. Reply

Thread

Link

i actually bop to this song Reply

Thread

Link

Congrats to the Pope favorite! Reply

Thread

Link

dynamite_state has streamed "Your Song" by Rita Ora 1,259,394 times.



you did that.



you did that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Had no clue she still did music Reply

Thread

Link

Has she had her 10,000 retweets though. Accourding to the law, she can't release anything in the United States until she gets all the retweets she asked for. Reply

Thread

Link