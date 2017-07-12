"Your Song" by Rita Ora is now certified SILVER in the UK
Congrats @RitaOra!— bpi music (@bpi_music) July 7, 2017
'Your Song' has just gone Silver in the UK!
💿🇬🇧#bpiAwards pic.twitter.com/ioxxk2nInD
Your Song will officially impact US radio this week. Get ready, US RitaBots!
source
Congrats to the Pope favorite!
you did that.