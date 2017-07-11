Michael Jackson Halloween Special Headed to CBS
CBS is releasing 'Michael Jackson‘s Halloween', an hour long animated special. Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons will voice the characters.
Michael Jackson Halloween special heading to CBS https://t.co/TnSIbxCcf2— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2017
I kinda wonder if any kids would even know who that was?
Satan JacksonJoe Jackson.
Animated series? no thanks, it would be better if they did like a live play of his songs