Sophie Turner Photographed by Cole Sprouse for W Magazine

ive never seen this girl work... what does she do other than rarely film GOT or whatever?

She was also in x men apocalypse

i did not know that

i did not know that

i remember her in a bastille video ages ago

famke is the only jean grey for me

Barely Lethal in 2015.

Civil right activists stopping a #BernieSanders speech is practically cannibalism. This isn't the way you appeal to a rational audience. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 9, 2015



http://affinitymagazine.us/2017/02/20/c ole-sprouse-is-cancelled/



http://metro.co.uk/2017/05/10/game-of-t hrones-star-sophie-turner-strongly-denie s-using-n-word-in-clip-online-6626965/



May they both be trapped in a maze of their own racism, pretentiousness and mediocrity.



May they both be trapped in a maze of their own racism, pretentiousness and mediocrity.

What an exhausting man.



What an exhausting man.

Sophie looks kinda cute, though.

Lol

I am so thirsty for him on this gd show.

I am disgusted

ia he's so hot i hate myself

Oh honey, no... love thyself.

Delete this comment.

I was not expecting his voice to sound that whiny

this show was stupid but fun up until this point lol

Still funny

some guy has to "warn me that he's dark." i rolled my eyes so far into the back of my head. like bitch, stop.

Every time someone posts this I have to stop to watch it at least ten times

Lol rted

He single-handedly made me stop watching the show tbh. Him and Betty, most annoying characters ever. I may pop back in for Charles Melton tho, and if Josie and Veronica start getting story.

lmao i keep seeing this posted but this is actually the first time i've watched it... much weird. very wow.

"Have you seen me without this hat on? That's weird."



Lmao.



Art. Reply

I know the material sometimes isn't all that great but he's an awful actor.

The fact that people thirst for his character

That late 90s made for tv horror film filter is gross.

she looks like rachel evan wood in the last pic. but these are all high school photography unit pictures at best.

MTE re: ERW.

this is random

She's so bland as a blonde. Same as Emma Stone and Nicole Kidman.

U right u right

God, I'll never forget the time when everyone (including me) were shook to learn that Emma Stone in fact wasn't a natural redhead. When she made her (first?) appearance at Superbad premiere with her deep rich red hair color, I was completely so blown away and speechless. It was so on point. Lol I thought we witnessed the rising of the next Hollywood superstar, also I thought her name Stone made her cooler. That hair was POPPIN' and it made her stood out that night. I was totally obsessed with that hair color because it was stunning and gorgeous etc, plus it was rare to see an natural redhead actress in Hollywood so I immediately rooted for her lmao.



also it's worth to note that Drew Barrymore's deep rich red hair in her Covergirl commercial SLAYED. I forever love that. Reply

Sophie looks cute in that last photo tho

The last photo is actually really nice.

that last photo proves no matter how pretty and thin you are you should never be photographed from a lower angle

ia it makes chins look massive

lol mte wtf

I like it too. It has a 1970's glamour shot feel to it.

Snoozefest

i think she's really pretty



i think she's really pretty

and i wanna know where did the cokehead rumors come from tbh

the lack of cokehead comments lmao. ontd u shock me!

these pictures are fucking horrible. hire a real photographer jesus

LMFAO MTE



LMFAO MTE

'he's photographed everyone from sophie turner to kendall jenner' wow!!!! sounds really varied, he must be super talented!!

The closeup shot is really gorgeous.



I continue to enjoy that Sprouse has a sideline as a celebrity photographer (and it's kind of weird when actors from different programs I watch suddenly collaborate on something). Plus, Sophie talking about having watched Suite Life as a kid.



Edited at 2017-07-12 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

