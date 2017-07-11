Sometimes you just need to readjust your boogies, THERE IS NO SHAME IN IT



But gloves??? C'mon Travolta. Reply

maybe he's being extra cautious. you don't know! Reply

I mean, I would personally use a latex glove because it's disposable but it's his personal

property and if he wants to get snot (and maybe some blood?) on the glove, do you bb Travolta. Reply

the nose picking champ! the nose picking champ! Reply

im gagging Reply

ICONIC nose picker!! Reply

psh theres no nostril penetration i dont see the big deal Reply

unfortunately i couldn't find the gif where he eats it Reply

I came in here just to see if he was mentioned! He is the King of Boogers. Remember when he was filmed eating his boogers at a game? Reply

lol. i hoped someone posted this. ONTD never dissapoints. Reply

OMG NO PASSING THE BOOGIE TO SOMEONE ELSE



SO RUDE Reply

nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooo



purell, stats! Reply

lol noooooo Reply

EAT?!?!



omg i had to start trimming my nose hair. I barely have hair on my chest yet my nose hair is out of CONTROL i felt like i had shit in my nose all the time but it was JUST HAIR. Reply

This is where we've reached as a community? Reply

OP likes to post at night and ask us about our body functions and I support them! Reply

i also make posts about guy fieri and hotdog eating celebrities! Reply

HDU, OP makes the best posts!







I was laughing till I cried at the fart one, & the kitty I'm watching was super concerned for me, lol Reply

about time Reply

Well, people were always complaining about the MsMojo or buzzfeed list posts... So here's your original content! Enjoy! Reply

are you kidding me this is in the top 1 percentile of posts these days Reply

take a look at the piss posts and ask yourself that once again. I do not know what to expect next, tbh. Like, it varies from the whole recent "I was bisexual but I am gay now lolz"/"I am straight but I am totes queer lolz jk tho" wank posts (just when i was in ~lurking/"I know bitch I was watching"~ mode for a bit while) to this.... i don't know what's next... tsk Reply

Damn you OP I thought this was gonna be a post about gold diggers at first and got excited Reply

it is tho! Reply

"Now I ain't sayin she a gold digger

But she ain't messin' with no nose picker" Reply

lmao omg Reply

"Now I ain't sayin' she a nose picker

But she got somethin' sticky on ha finger..." Reply

Dammit, I LOL'd Reply

But is scratching the nose can be cataloged as "mining for gold"? Reply

embrace it Reply

miss claudette! i need her to come back to the show. Reply

I just wish we could have an update on her Reply

there is nothing more satisfying for me than getting rid of some hard ass booger Reply

ia Reply

yesss Reply

I kike the ones where u get it out and u feel the rush of fresh air going in yasss Reply

When this popped up on my RSS feed I thought it was literal and was really confused Reply

OMG, the grossest one I've ever seen is this clip of Seth Green LEGIT EATING HIS BOOGERS ON CONAN





[ ]





I hope this embeds properly. Reply

this is what i want to see. Reply

i'm dry heaving @ the thought and refuse to click Reply

it's very subtle. i didn't notice him eating it until the replay. Reply

thats good for his immune system



i used to eat mine too cause it was salty but never the super slimey ones. i could never do those. and the ones with blood Reply

I've never understood the eating it part. Reply

lmao I remember this when it happened. So unbelievably funny. Reply

noooooo good fucking bye. I'm out y'all, cackling Reply

Love your posts, OP. I'm reading the fart one with tears in my eyes. Reply

i pick my nose all the time its the best with long nails

but only if i have a way to get rid of it



usually in my car i will just stick my hand out and let the wind dry it so i can roll it in a ball and flick it away from me Reply

my nose is pierced and I have allergies so picking is part of life. Reply

Thread

I miss having my nose piercing just because pulling a hardened sheath of dried snot off the inside was EVERYTHING Reply

that first de-boogering was glorious. I took a picture. Reply

i wanna thumbs down this post somehow. whatever the reverse of a heart is.



i detest habitual nose pickers. i don't ever wanna see anyone picking their nose. i don't ever wanna see anyone doing the matthew mcconaughey booger roll. i don't care that they might have allergies or be a three-year-old. get a hanky or something 2k17 😤 Reply

I have a nose screw and it needs to get de-boogered Reply

"get a hanky or something 2k17 😤" Reply

i feel the same about butt scratchers but i myself enjoy a good scratch right where the good lord split me Reply

Come on, Hemsworth is so far up there his forehead's wrinkling. That's at least a four-picker. Reply

after re-examining the picture ur right sis. that's a 4 or a 4.5 pickaxe. Reply

ty, I appreciate your dedication to scientific rigor Reply

He is seriously going for it. That finger is straight up in his frontal lobe. Reply

