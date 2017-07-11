Hulu gets all past seasons of Bob's Burgers, American Dad
.@Hulu Gets All Past Seasons of 'American Dad,' 'Futurama,' 'Bob's Burgers,' 'Cleveland Show' https://t.co/ZST3lwc1yw— Variety (@Variety) July 11, 2017
Have you been missing past seasons of Bob's Burgers since they were unceremoniously yanked from Netflix a few months back? Not able to get your Roger fix since seasons of American Dad have been steadily disappearing from Netflix?
Fear not, as Hulu has stepped in to pick up the rights to all past seasons of Bob's Burgers, American Dad, Futurama, and other 20th Century Fox series as part of an expanded agreement with the studio.
Source
I have seasons 2-4 of Home Movies on DVD so I'm set.
Hulu >>>>>>> Netflix
francine: ...it's still on.
roger: *grimaces* reeeaaally?
LMFAO
Ricky Spanish is his best persona tho.
all aboard the hulu train
Ofc its panic and mayhem when one of us changes the pw and forgets to send a group text.
"Stan, these gulls are running right through me, you bastard!
Toss me a leaf, you son of a bitch! I'm passing a beak over here!"
Them losing Futurama makes me 😡
Now I just wish they'd bring back RPDR to Hulu.
Hulu comes through again for me! I just never could get into Netflix. I would run out of things to watch not even half way through the trial.
I love Hulu now that I don't work for them anymore.
Did y'all hear DC is pulling all of their shit off Netflix to launch their own streamer service? LMFAO flops. Not yay.
Netflix bye bitch 👋