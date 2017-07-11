Seth NASCAR

Hulu gets all past seasons of Bob's Burgers, American Dad



Have you been missing past seasons of Bob's Burgers since they were unceremoniously yanked from Netflix a few months back? Not able to get your Roger fix since seasons of American Dad have been steadily disappearing from Netflix?

Fear not, as Hulu has stepped in to pick up the rights to all past seasons of Bob's Burgers, American Dad, Futurama, and other 20th Century Fox series as part of an expanded agreement with the studio.

