Hulu gets all past seasons of Bob's Burgers, American Dad

i don't want to get hulu just to watch bob's burgers. sorry, fuck that. I only want to pay for one streaming service. I'm back to pirating shit. greedy mofos. Reply

I got the first couple of seasons off of Amazon for like $10 each. Worth it. Reply

They also have all of Home Movies! So between this news and that, I'm one happy customer. Reply

Ahhh, Bye Bye Greasie!



I have seasons 2-4 of Home Movies on DVD so I'm set. Reply

If the other streaming service you pay for is Netflix I suggest you take another long look at your decision. Netflix is losing good content by the day. Reply

Ditch Netflix



Hulu >>>>>>> Netflix Reply

hulu has TONS of shows/movies too. Reply

I love AD. Reply

Loved this episode Reply

Lmao Reply

roger: you know what show i tried to save? the ghost whisperer!

francine: ...it's still on.

roger: *grimaces* reeeaaally?

LMFAO Reply

such an underrated show.



Ricky Spanish is his best persona tho. Reply

lmaoooo i always say "this is my wakeup call" for everything Reply

I hate Hulu. I don't want to subscribe. I should just buy these shows. Reply

yessssss! hulu already beat netflix for me after netflix took off buffy and angel but this just seals the deal

Reply

thats cause hulu stole buffy and angel from netflix, get it! Reply

well to the victor goes the spoils

all aboard the hulu train Reply

Welp, guess I'm getting a Hulu subscription. I miss Bobs Burgers! Reply

We pay for Netflix, HBO, Funimation & cable. Not gonna get Hulu just for Bob's Burgers even tho I want to 😭 Reply

The only reason I would buy hulu is to watch bob's burgers because I was in the middle of watching the past seasons when it was yanked off of Netflix. Guess I'll just ask my friend if I can use her account. Reply

Whatevs y'all get friends and share streaming services lol. I pay for Netflix, one friend pays for Hulu, another pays for amazon prime. One's boyfriend use to pay for HBO Go but he kicked us off after they broke up oop. It's such a good plan though. Reply

Thats how our family is operating- each sibling pays for a stream svc.

Ofc its panic and mayhem when one of us changes the pw and forgets to send a group text. Reply

I wish Hulu had all episodes of The Simpsons. I'm not going to subscribe to Fox's streaming services for it 😑 Reply

I miss Roger and Steve :( Reply

TBS still airs new episodes Reply

Roger is the best! Reply

I binged all of American Dad earlier this year, and Roger is truly a national treasure.





"Stan, these gulls are running right through me, you bastard!



Toss me a leaf, you son of a bitch! I'm passing a beak over here!" Reply

lamooooooooooo i die at "i'm passing a beak!" all the time Reply

yeah, without fail, i can just think about it and start laughing. that and "lavate las manos" from dope & faith Reply

If Netflix is so rich why does their content suck sm



Them losing Futurama makes me 😡 Reply

There is a channel on YouTube that live streams Futurama. Reply

Wait they lost Futurama too? Wtf am I stuck with Family Guy now? No thx, Reply

They are putting all their money in original programming. Reply

I hardly even watch anything they make. I really shouldn't be paying for Netflix lmao Reply

Parent

The streaming isn't the best, but I like having the DVDs as a back up for movies that aren't streaming. Reply

Futurama is my going to bed show so this is good to hear.



Now I just wish they'd bring back RPDR to Hulu. Reply

seriously. i hate that it's on amazon prime and it's only a few select seasons 😠 Reply

Not even...they took the rest of them down at the start of the month. Gotta pay for all of them now -_- Reply

Hulu comes through again for me! I just never could get into Netflix. I would run out of things to watch not even half way through the trial. Reply

Glad I'm not the only one. Thought I was going crazy because Netflix does nothing for me. Reply

I have tried many times. It just does not work out for me. I even kept an account with Netflix after the trial ran out bc I was like 'People go so hard for this. They must open up a bunch a stuff to watch after the trial. Like the content must be limited when youre on the trial.' But no. It was the same and there was nothing to watch. Reply

Hulu mentioned they were trying to offer an offline viewing option and I wish they would hurry the fuck up because they are getting all of my favorite shows. Reply

Fuck yeah!!!! So excited about Bob's Burgers. I miss it!



I love Hulu now that I don't work for them anymore. Reply

AD is definitely in my top 10 shows of all time but I've literally seen all the best episodes 10 times over. Not sure I'd getg a sub just to watch more reruns (not into the later seasons) Reply

dang hulu. don't they also have an hbo add on. Reply

Bobs Burgers and American Dad! are like my fav animated series and I'm forever bitter it's gone from Netflix, I'm pretty sure I marathoned all of the seasons like 5x already.



Yay.



Did y'all hear DC is pulling all of their shit off Netflix to launch their own streamer service? LMFAO flops. Not yay. Reply

Too many streaming services, I can't keep up. Reply

companies need to stop trying to spread the market so thin on streaming, nobody's gonna pay for your random service that has 10 shows lol Reply

That's just a bad move. People are not going to pay for all these streaming services. Reply

But where can I watch King of the Hill is what I need to know Reply

There's a live stream of that on YouTube found that out a few days ago. The downside is that you don't know what episode or season it is. Reply

i remember when it was still on netflix. the good old days 😢 Reply

fr. one of my all time favorites for background watching. i wish they would put it back on netflix Reply

Was just about to say this! It's under 20th Century so fingers crossed its on Hulu soon. Reply

ughh mte!!! Reply

dreams do come true! Reply

I feel like I need to ditch Netflix for Hulu soon if things keep this way. I like Netflix originals but Hulu has much better stuff. Reply

YESSSS THANK YOU HULU



Netflix bye bitch 👋 Reply

