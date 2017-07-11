Paris and Los Angeles will host the 2024 and 2028 Olympics
For the first time ever, the IOC voted to simultaneously award the next 2 Summer Olympic Games
"In an unusual move, though, the IOC basically told the two cities to hash out between themselves who gets to go first. According to ESPN, if the two cities successfully make a deal, the IOC will ratify it in Peru in September; if they don't, the IOC will only award the 2024 Olympics then."
Basically:
-Paris wants 2024 becuase the funding and land they have set aside for the games won't be available in 2028
-LA also wants 2024 but the IOC may give incentives to LA if they wait the additional 4 years
-The 2 cities have to come together and agree on a plan otherwise only one city wil get 2024 and then 2028 will go back up on a vote for whoever wants to bid on them
Are you excited ONTD? Basically, Paris will most likely host 2024 and LA 2028 as long as they can agree on the terms. Less than a year til FFAO returns with the Winter Olympics in South Korea!!
meanwhile kansas city and raleigh have literally none of that, but they're in republican states (despite the cities themselves going hillary so idgi lmao) so clearly they're more deserving despite having none of the infrastructure or public transit, nor financial ability to host.
It would not be good for the city and would probably bankrupt it tbh. The streetcar is already at capacity at the monthly First Fridays event that is held downtown.
Like I love Kansas City passionately and it's in the middle of an amazing revival and is growing and awesome things are happening there but having the fucking Olympics there would undo all of it. It would be good only in the short term. If the city wasn't equipped for one million people coming for a fucking world series parade, it's not equipped for this.
I mean yeah, it'd be cool to see an Olympics hosted somewhere that's not one of the standard huge population centers, but it ain't gonna happen; the infrastructure and $$$$ just aren't there. A couple of cities in Texas maybe but otherwise, nah.
Also damn. There will be people competing in the LA olympics who are in preschool rn
I'm not a sports person, but can watch every sport in the Winter Olympics for some reason and find it entertaining
Winter Olympics <3
(..though I'll be 39 in 2028 so if it's in 2028 it's close enough pff)
I'll be 38. I can't count- I'll be 41 in 2028.
But regardless of the year I'm seriously considering going to LA for this
Right?? As an Olympics aficionado, the symmetry is too great. I'm excited.
omg like WHERE?? it would be a disaster.
Although I feel like LA's isn't much better...
Oh my god lol. All the extra traffic and all those Olympic tourists on the Metro just oh my god nightmare fuel. Plus, if we're being honest, it wouldn't actually be in DC, it would be in Maryland and Virginia and it would suck just as much for them as it would for DC proper.
It's just one of those things that sound awesome in theory but should never be more than a fantasty, lol.
I like watching the Olympics, but so much of the time it seems like countries spend more than they get for having it.
we can survive this. and Obama loved to visit.
haha as oppose to 45 who's avoiding the state, cuhz he lost here.