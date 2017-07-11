Olympics

Paris and Los Angeles will host the 2024 and 2028 Olympics



For the first time ever, the IOC voted to simultaneously award the next 2 Summer Olympic Games

"In an unusual move, though, the IOC basically told the two cities to hash out between themselves who gets to go first. According to ESPN, if the two cities successfully make a deal, the IOC will ratify it in Peru in September; if they don't, the IOC will only award the 2024 Olympics then."

Basically:

-Paris wants 2024 becuase the funding and land they have set aside for the games won't be available in 2028
-LA also wants 2024 but the IOC may give incentives to LA if they wait the additional 4 years
-The 2 cities have to come together and agree on a plan otherwise only one city wil get 2024 and then 2028 will go back up on a vote for whoever wants to bid on them

Are you excited ONTD? Basically, Paris will most likely host 2024 and LA 2028 as long as they can agree on the terms. Less than a year til FFAO returns with the Winter Olympics in South Korea!!

