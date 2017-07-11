Paris and Los Angeles will host the 2024 and 2028 Olympics

Trump's impact tbh!!! Reply

Perfect first comment! Reply

lmao it's been hilarious to see trump stans on twitter crying about this, saying they hope that LA goes broke hosting this while simultaneously asking why cities like raleigh or kansas city can't host 😂 Reply

why are they mad this time? Reply

because los angeles is an evil liberal sanctuary city that doesn't deserve this kind of glory despite already having a lot of infrastructure in place to host, having experience hosting two prior games and having a public transit system that would help facilitate hundreds of thousands of visitors, volunteers and athletes



meanwhile kansas city and raleigh have literally none of that, but they're in republican states (despite the cities themselves going hillary so idgi lmao) so clearly they're more deserving despite having none of the infrastructure or public transit, nor financial ability to host. Reply

Raleigh could never host. Locals freak out when there's a 3 day music festival downtown. I can't imagine how they would feel about hosting an olympic village. Reply

dear God lol .. if anything, LA has a great plan; to use existing infrastructure (as much as possible) instead of building everything new which would obvi be a fortune Reply

lol. isn't well-known that LA did very well for itself after their last olympics? I believe they're one of the only cities to not lose money Reply

Fun fact: Denver was supposed to host in the 70s and ultimately decided not to due to the financial and ecological impact. Reply

raleigh and kansas city? i'm crying Reply

lol as a kansas city native, they can fuck off. The city is not fucking equipped for that kind of shit. When the royals won the world series and like a million people came to the city for the parade, the traffic was crazy and EVERY single restaurant in town was overrun. People were trapped in areas of the city because there were too many people around them.



It would not be good for the city and would probably bankrupt it tbh. The streetcar is already at capacity at the monthly First Fridays event that is held downtown.



Like I love Kansas City passionately and it's in the middle of an amazing revival and is growing and awesome things are happening there but having the fucking Olympics there would undo all of it. It would be good only in the short term. If the city wasn't equipped for one million people coming for a fucking world series parade, it's not equipped for this. Reply

I'm surprised drumpf supporters are okay with the idea of their city being overrun with foreigners. Reply

LOL. T-Rump stans are really that clueless, aren't they.



I mean yeah, it'd be cool to see an Olympics hosted somewhere that's not one of the standard huge population centers, but it ain't gonna happen; the infrastructure and $$$$ just aren't there. A couple of cities in Texas maybe but otherwise, nah. Reply

I will be too old to get that olympic dick unless they're into milfs Reply

lol same which is such a damn shame. Reply

lmao forreal



don't want to be no cradle robber Reply

Something to work for Reply

idk man I can see some of those Scandinavians being down for anything. Reply

I like the Paris logo. The LA one looks like clip art lol



Also damn. There will be people competing in the LA olympics who are in preschool rn



Edited at 2017-07-12 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

There will be people competing in the LA olympics who are in preschool rn



lmfaoooo Reply

omg i thought it was clipart LOL Reply

wow I'm old smh Reply

I actually like LA's Olympic fairy logo lol Reply

winter olympics >>>>> Reply

Mte

I'm not a sports person, but can watch every sport in the Winter Olympics for some reason and find it entertaining Reply

Same. The only summer sport I care about is gymnastics (mainly just women's, and including rhythmic, which just fascinates me), but I can watch literally any winter Olympic sport, even ones I know literally nothing about, and enjoy it.



Winter Olympics <3 Reply

no! i wanted it to be in LA before i turned 40;



now i gotta wait. but



For me it'll still technically be before I turn 40!



(..though I'll be 39 in 2028 so if it's in 2028 it's close enough pff) Reply

oop i'll be 39 too. haha miscalculated. but yeah i'll be damn close to 40. life. life.... Reply

I was just thinking the same! I'll be 38 . I can't count- I'll be 41 in 2028.



Edited at 2017-07-12 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

Yasssss, get those subway lines finished ASAP, LA!!! Reply

Seriously! The public transportation is a joke. Reply

THIS Reply

Pleaseeee 😩 Though I love the expo line Reply

isn't 2024 the 100th anniversary of the last time Paris had them? I want Paris to get that year for that reason alone. And their logo is cuter, wtf is that 90s fairy clipart LA?



But regardless of the year I'm seriously considering going to LA for this



Edited at 2017-07-12 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

Aw, I like LA's haha ... but I would love to go to both LA and Paris! If I start saving now, maybe I can have enough to get back to Paris by 2024 lol. Reply

I believe in you & your money saving skills! DO IT!!! Reply

Parent

Comment twins! Reply

its an angel Reply

Parent

isn't 2024 the 100th anniversary of the last time Paris had them? I want Paris to get that year for that reason alone.



Right?? As an Olympics aficionado, the symmetry is too great. I'm excited. Reply

doesn't matter. we'll all be dead by then Reply

Both of these logos are horrid. Step up your game guys. I know DC wants to host it but there is literally no room to put it. Also our traffic is horrid enough already. Reply

I think the Paris one is pretty. Reply

"olympics in DC"



omg like WHERE?? it would be a disaster. Reply

DC traffic is fucking terrible and trying to put the Olympics in there would be a fucking disaster.

Although I feel like LA's isn't much better... Reply

Omg DC would be an absolute nightmare for logistics. Reply

Ugh, anything that brings more tourists and traffic to the city would be a mess. They'd probably use it as an excuse to eminent domain all of anacostia and finish pricing brown people out of the city. Reply

lol literally all the metro cars would spontaneously burst into flames and everyone would die if D.C. hosted Reply

DC could hardly handle the Women's March... the Olympics would be a nightmare. And since there's no space in the city, it'd be more like the Olympics in the DMV. Reply

DC wants to host it



Oh my god lol. All the extra traffic and all those Olympic tourists on the Metro just oh my god nightmare fuel. Plus, if we're being honest, it wouldn't actually be in DC, it would be in Maryland and Virginia and it would suck just as much for them as it would for DC proper.



It's just one of those things that sound awesome in theory but should never be more than a fantasty, lol. Reply

As long as it's not on the east coast I'm fine with it. I enjoy watching the Olympics but it looks like a traffic mess. Reply

It's probably a good idea to take an extra four years to emerge from the wreckage of the Trump presidency, and a 44-year gap is cooler than a 40-year one sadjkfsgkna I am going to be so old Reply

Can they re-use any of the stadiums or anything from the last time it was in LA?



Yep, they'd use the Coliseum and existing infrastructures and wouldn't build any permanent venues that couldn't be taken down after the game ended Reply

They'll reuse as much as they can. That was their selling point the first time around--use/repurpose buildings and stadiums already built to save money. And that's one of their big selling points this time around too. iirc, LA is the only city (or one of the VERY few) to not go into debt and to actually make a profit from the Games Reply

As if transportation in Los Angeles wasn't already a big fucking nightmare. Reply

are you from la? Reply

I want LA to get it for 2024 because I'm impatient and don't want to wait another 4 years. Either way I'm excited at the prospect of going to the Olympic Games hosted in my state. Transit/transportation will be a nightmare but who cares!! CA would be hosting the Olympics! Reply

