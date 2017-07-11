

I'm glad she's no longer wearing fur and has learned the error of his ways since this iconic moment.

PETA can fuck off

no I agree, but this moment was amazing, they're up on stage attacking her and she just ignores them and walks right past them.

kind of amazing that she just kept walking like nothing was there.

LOLLL. She's walking like "I'm still that bitch though. Not my moment. Not today"







Edited at 2017-07-12 01:53 am (UTC)

she's the best

this moment too lmao



Reply

No I don't. Fur looks tacky 9/10 anyway imo. I do find it super weird these girls with fur coats usually don't even know where it came from. You're probably wearing German Shepard, bitch.

I wear vintage fur

not freshly murdered

Real furr is so unnecessary unless you live un Siberia or something. I really side eye anyone who wears tbh.

right? there are so many other ways to keep warm these days, what do you need a fur coat for?

Link

I heard a girl argue that it's the same as eating meat "because it all comes from the same place" it's like ??? what do you think your coat is made from sis ???

it's a status thing in parts of europe lol



stupid

Link

It's all vanity which is a sin !

Link

Or Canada. It's cold as fuck up here, synthetic doesn't cut it.

There is so much vintage/second hand fur out there, there is no need to buy new fur if that's what you want to wear. Also nice quality faux fur options.

she looks really orange omw

This.iconic.show.



I miss this Ryan Gosling tbh. He takes himself far too seriously now. Come back to Canadian TV, Ryan! Reply

Link

Shrugs orange tan pale doesn't matter to me.

I was never a big fan of hers even when she was younger. She's tall and lean ok great for that but she has a boxy shape and I never really felt like her face was all that beautiful. Here it actually looks wonky to me I'm not sure what it is.

Link

I've never worn fur (real or faux), but I remember my mom having a vintage fur coat when I was a kid

When I was younger my parents gave me a hip length rabbit fur coat for Christmas. It had a satin lining and deep pockets and was the softest fur I'd ever felt. The design was very low key, and it had these closures I can't think of the name right now. One side were loops and the other side were 2" or so straight something that the loops hooked around. Idk why they got me that gift I guess it was a thing before PC took over but I loved it. I was naive and didn't even think about the context although it was rabbit fur not something exotic and near extinct lol. It was so warm and I loved wearing it for dress up events.



The only thing I remember that maybe connected it was that my grandmother had a lovely tea length coat with a fur collar and sleeve trim and I used to love to play dress up with it or just be on the sofa at her house and feel the fur parts. I guess when I got older my parents thought it was like a right of passage or something. Idek what happened to it. Like I wouldn't have thrown it away maybe it got donated idk.

Link

I can't think of the name right now. One side were loops and the other side were 2" or so straight something that the loops hooked around.



I image searched 'toggle fasteners fashion'. I think that's what you meant Reply

Link

A furry duffel coat?

Link

Fur is not my ~aesthetic. But if I was gonna wear it for some reason, it'd be fake.

that presh little joey tho <3

ikr

Link

Only came in here for the bb roo!

Link

I find fur ugly. Not for me.

i think its tacky as hell

Link

back in like 2000 i legit thought she was in her 40s cause her features are so mature

I actually love that hooded cape.

i love real fur. i could never wear anything else!

the fur of meghan trainor's enemies

Link





unlike me, meghan only wears faux fur!

Link

Don't shave and you're set!

Link

Fur always looks tacky to me.



I'm always surprised her skin doesn't look busted, i know she has access to amazing products/skin care routine but she's so into sunbathing that I expected her to look older than she actually is. Reply

There's gotta b some airbrushing 👀

Link

i like seeing what inuit designers are doing with sealskin, and i would definitely wear that. and i like those russian fox hats, but i generally hate fur. is there such a thing as ethical fur?

i know when it comes to makeup brushes they can get the hairs ethically and that mink and squirrel are really popular. idk about fur though.

Link

Ho are they getting the hair ethically from squirrels, picking up roadkill?

