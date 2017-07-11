Quentin Tarantino met with Margot Robbie for the role of Sharon Tate

idk what his angle will be, but this is incredible unnecessary and a fucking cliche. i feel for the tate family. this is just going to glorify the murders and murderers all over again. Reply

really tho how u gonna make a movie about killing nazis and then go ahead and do one about glorifying nazis & their horrible acts. like u said idk how he's gonna play this, but simply making a movie about the killings is glorifying enough Reply

ia, the Tates have gone through enough, from the murders themselves to the stans to the creeps who all claim they're Sharon's child come back from the dead. Enough. Reply

What. Has that happened ? Reply

Guys unfortunately this is one of the most well known murders in American History. Just like Oj, people are fansinated by the crime and cast of characters. Im surprised more movies haven't been made about it to be honest. Reply

Manson really is a huge cliche. Someone recommended the book "The Girls" and it was terrible. It was like Manson fan fiction. Very overdone at this point. Reply

Yep, there's plenty of these even if they're made for TV movies. Enough, it's gross. Reply

A movie about the Manson murders? By Tarantino? Sounds unnecessary. Reply

IA but I'll probably still watch it :\ Reply

And with those actor choices?



I think everyone has suffered enough at this point to be honest... Reply

I'd like to give Quentin the benefit of the doubt on this but nah. Reply

Rose Byrne would be a better choice. Reply

Rose Byrne would be a better choice



this should be in every casting notice tbh Reply

i've been saying this for the longest! Reply

Yaaaassssss Reply

rose byrne is so criminally underrated Reply

Yes, she is x 10000000000! Reply

She really is. I love her! Reply

she so is!!! Reply

Hollywood isn't going to cast an actress 12 years older than Sharon as her in a biopic



Edited at 2017-07-12 01:08 am (UTC) Reply

She's unfortunately now too old to play Sharon Tate. Reply

Rose would be perfect but I need her to stay away from this unnecessary mess. Reply

Wow Reply

you mean thats not leighton meester on the left? Reply

How tall is she? Looks-wise, yeah, I see it.



Age-wise, Margot Robbie is a pretty good choice, and she's also tall and a model-type the way Sharon Tate was. I still want to know who he will get to play Manson and Polanski. Those are two roles I would not want to be associated with. Reply

OMG. This is spot on!! Reply

Edited at 2017-07-12 10:16 am (UTC) Morena! Reply

omg i never realized they look alike Reply

I dont see it, lmao Reply

Cast Rose Byrne as Sharon or don't make the movie at all! Reply

i love marogt robbie! but idk real life tragedy movies rub me the wrong way Reply

Wonder if JLaw is gonna be one of the manson girls Reply

Probably Susan Atkins. Reply

leslie van houten would make more sense looks-wise Reply

Probably Reply

Just get the girls from Haim Reply

No thank you.



I can't abide any true crime stuff and especially not about Manson. More shit abt that psychopath is wildly unnecessary.



And as much as I enjoy a lot of QT's work, I don't see how this won't be messy af.



Edited at 2017-07-12 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

Same, on all points. Reply

ita @ all of your points

Reply

Manson is probably the only person who is looking foward to this ugh Reply

i mean ignoring QT and just focusing on Margot, i would love to see her in 60s style. i don't root for any other blonde hair/blue eyes types but she seems genuine and i loved her performance in WOWS so i root for her. she's just always so miscast Reply

Her show Pan Am was set in the '60s Reply

i have it on DVD and was just watching that! i loved that show. Reply

true but that was more preppy Mad Man. I agree about wanting to see her as a hippie type. Reply

i loved that short-lived show. :'( Reply

aww that show was really good and actually enjoyable. RIP Reply

me too. i root for her. i tend to think she is the best part of any project. but that could just be me and my ridiculous stanning of her work.



Edited at 2017-07-12 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

I thought so too. If there's a 1960s era film project in the making with her to star in, she'd be amazing visually and aesthetically etc, performance-wise as well. She's literally too stunning to watch on screen. Actually she'd slay any era from the 60s to the 90s, literally a mega babe all in a Hollywood talented superstar. Reply

While Margot is a good choice, this unnecessary and I'm a bit wary of how Tarantino would even approach this.



Like I said in the last post, I'd prefer a film about Sharon herself rather than about her murder. Reply

same! would love to see more focus on sharon's life rather than her death Reply

I mean, I'm shocked it has yet to happen. A biopic about a beautiful ingenue gone too soon who led a sad yet interesting life...it'll be total Oscar bait.



Would also love to see it shown how atrociously Polanski treated her, the romanticizing of that relationship needs to stop. Reply

they're doing a sharon biopic with kate bosworth unfortunately. Reply

I'll pass on watching any recreation of that. Just reading the real details is horrifying enough :X I don't need to see Brad Pitt & Jennifer Lawrence trolling for an Oscar in it, either Reply

Did Margot Robbie mess with her face? I feel like that's a messed with face. idontknowher.gif Reply

i love margot robbie but rose byrne should be cast.



also, anyone is better than kate bosworth who was cast in a sharon biopic. Reply

Tarantino always does violence really tastefully, has mastered the art of subtlety and is capable of being super, duper tactful in his film-making so this should be really great. Reply

Yeah, exploiting deaths that have been used as fodder for serial killer fangirls for almost 50 years now just reeks of tasteful to me too. Reply

Sorry bb, I meant to use my pissed off Russell Westbrook icon, I feel like my intent with the OG comment would have been better conveyed if it wasn't associated with an icon of Rami Malek laughing his ass off.

Reply

oh i got u lol Reply

Lol Reply

mte



(If you are being sarcastic)



Edited at 2017-07-12 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

lmao oh you! :))

Helter Skelter has been sitting on my shelf for 84 years. Reply

I triiied to read it, but tbh true crime just freaks me out Reply

That is still one of the only books I've ever read, that gave me such a cold, very creepy vibe after... I feel bad for the families. Reply

It's a really good book. Very thorough, but captivating. Written by the guy who basically solved the case and put them in jail Reply

