sixties;

Quentin Tarantino met with Margot Robbie for the role of Sharon Tate



- Piggybacking off the post from earlier, Quentin met with Margot for the role of Sharon Tate. Quentin's next movie is going to be about the Manson murders. He has met with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence as well. Margot was most recently in Suicide Squad and was also working on her next role in the Tonya Harding biopic.

source
Tagged: ,