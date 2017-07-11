Quentin Tarantino met with Margot Robbie for the role of Sharon Tate
Quentin Tarantino Met With Margot Robbie For Sharon Tate: Sources https://t.co/ZdWUSErNaE pic.twitter.com/zxbnwZKYBg— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2017
- Piggybacking off the post from earlier, Quentin met with Margot for the role of Sharon Tate. Quentin's next movie is going to be about the Manson murders. He has met with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence as well. Margot was most recently in Suicide Squad and was also working on her next role in the Tonya Harding biopic.
source
I think everyone has suffered enough at this point to be honest...
this should be in every casting notice tbh
Age-wise, Margot Robbie is a pretty good choice, and she's also tall and a model-type the way Sharon Tate was. I still want to know who he will get to play Manson and Polanski. Those are two roles I would not want to be associated with.
I can't abide any true crime stuff and especially not about Manson. More shit abt that psychopath is wildly unnecessary.
And as much as I enjoy a lot of QT's work, I don't see how this won't be messy af.
Like I said in the last post, I'd prefer a film about Sharon herself rather than about her murder.
Would also love to see it shown how atrociously Polanski treated her, the romanticizing of that relationship needs to stop.
also, anyone is better than kate bosworth who was cast in a sharon biopic.
