July 11th, 2017, 08:09 pm
Will 1x03 "The Two Gentlemen " promo
I mainly just wanted to see if they followed through and at least made marlowe gay and apparently they took some inspiration from my old billy shakes/kit marlowe fanfic:
Anyway, I might keep watching if they actually follow through with this, though I don't think they will.
I was really looking forward to it and watched the first ep but I was kinda bored. Granted I was doing some work in the background (my job is sucking my will to live) but I had a hard time getting into it and skipped the second ep.
Should I try again undistracted?
Ps I read bits of the wiki page and it said it was filmed and was originally supposed to air last year on a different outlet then TNT picked it up. I think there are 10 ep so I doubt they'll cancel it but idk if there will be a new season ordered or actually I didn't read if it was intended to continue as a series or just a mini program for summertime.
I actually enjoyed it more than Star Crossed, which is basically lots of good looking men in costume. I see that as a soap opera alternative version of Once Upon a Time, so Will had much more going on for me.
I did like how they tried to add some depth to the show with the Catholic persecution. I know it's been rumored Shakespeare may have been Catholic, so it's interesting to see.
The Tudors
now sis
I just found it hard to believe that it was similar to real life in the late 1500s
they lost me at jamie campbell bower
also ever since i saw the tweet about no one being able to prove that this isn't a failed 30 rock joke i can't unsee
if they did a show about one of his plays, that'd be much more interesting. like antony and cleopatra!!!