is this show any good? Reply

No Reply

I mean... no, but it's kind of fun? Reply

Ehhhh Reply

I mainly just wanted to see if they followed through and at least made marlowe gay and apparently they took some inspiration from my old billy shakes/kit marlowe fanfic:







Anyway, I might keep watching if they actually follow through with this, though I don't think they will. Ok I know probably no one is watching this and tbh I wouldn't either even though I love Shakespeare, I think Shakespeare in Love kind of turned me off to the idea of Shakespeare x female OC? Also, I find the whole shakespeare had an unhappy forced marriage thing to be a bit tiresome, we honestly don't know enough to judge any of that, yet it's so common in the interpretation lol.I mainly just wanted to see if they followed through and at least made marlowe gay and apparently they took some inspiration from my old billy shakes/kit marlowe fanfic:Anyway, I might keep watching if they actually follow through with this, though I don't think they will. Reply

Is there any gay in it? Does Will himself have any gay from the sonnet theories? Reply

Well, Marlowe just full on kissed Shakespeare and he kisses some other dudes, so he's pretty gay. Jury is still out on Will. Reply

Wow! That's a lot more than I was expecting, tbh Reply

I mean, Marlowe's pretty well accepted as being gay, I suppose it would have been more surprising if they had made him straight, but also you never know with stuff like this lol Reply

This was fun, I enjoyed it. The casting is good, the lead is watchable, nice sets and costumes. They'll probably cancel it next week. Reply

Ugh help me like it.

I was really looking forward to it and watched the first ep but I was kinda bored. Granted I was doing some work in the background (my job is sucking my will to live) but I had a hard time getting into it and skipped the second ep.



Should I try again undistracted?



Ps I read bits of the wiki page and it said it was filmed and was originally supposed to air last year on a different outlet then TNT picked it up. I think there are 10 ep so I doubt they'll cancel it but idk if there will be a new season ordered or actually I didn't read if it was intended to continue as a series or just a mini program for summertime. Reply

Well, I'd never seen the lead before, but I found him very engaging. Honestly, I liked the whole cast, which his unusual for me. They're trying hard with the murder subplot, religion, the different classes, etc. I like historical costume drama, so I'm there if it moves at all, and it had a fairly good pace, considering they were trying to introduce so many characters and plotlines at one.



I actually enjoyed it more than Star Crossed, which is basically lots of good looking men in costume. I see that as a soap opera alternative version of Once Upon a Time, so Will had much more going on for me. Reply

I wanna see more will and kit homo scenes, Reply

same Reply

I watched the first episode and it was just OK. I think the guy who plays Shakespeare is pretty cute, and I like anything in that time period (or historical in general). What I didn't like was how they tried to make it "punk." Everyone was wearing weird crazy makeup and I'm pretty sure I saw a mohawk somewhere. Reminds me of a try-hard version of Shakespeare in Love. I wish there was an HBO show about Shakespeare that was a bit more serious, and historically accurate. KInda like The Tudors, and The Borgias.



I did like how they tried to add some depth to the show with the Catholic persecution. I know it's been rumored Shakespeare may have been Catholic, so it's interesting to see. Reply

that was what irked me. just do it right in a diverse london instead of having everyone steampunked out. Reply

historically accurate.



The Tudors



now sis Reply

unless it's a documentary (and even that's with its own caveats), no scripted television show has ever or will ever portray history as anything remotely historically accurate. Reply

I remember being impressed by a '70s show that actually cast a redhead for Catherine of Aragon. And then there was another adaptation that unfortunately gave Mary Tudor a heavy Spanish accent... Reply

Lol, me when I saw that. Reply

Honestly, the Borgias was less accurate than the Tudors lol Reply

Lmao. I know. I guess I meant like more of the same feel as them. This show is more along the lines of Reign where they don't even have the correct clothes. The Tudors and The Borgias at least had that going for them. Reply

The funny thing is I feel like Reign in a lot of ways became the new benchmark for historically inaccurate costuming? BC when The Tudors was airing people were always pointing out the clothing inaccuracies. Reply

I mean, in a way, it's kind of being true to the spirit of shakespeare? Bc like, shakespeare plays were anachronistic as well, and the costumes they would were would be modern even for plays set in like ancient greece. Reply

Ia with your points. I was hoping for a more serious adaptation. Not serious as in downer but the first ep seemed to me that they were trying way too hard to make it hip for the younger generation yet it's on TNT at 9pm during summer so what demo do they really think is more likely to watch. I was actually baffled at some of the music choices.



I just found it hard to believe that it was similar to real life in the late 1500s Reply

i mean



they lost me at jamie campbell bower



also ever since i saw the tweet about no one being able to prove that this isn't a failed 30 rock joke i can't unsee Reply

I don't mind bc he kind of looks like that one famous portrait of Chris Marlowe? Reply

the guy who plays will is gorgeous, i'll keep watching it's fun Reply

i won't watch this, I think 'Will' looks like a troll and I hate the fact that he leaves behind a wife and daughter and goes on to have all these affairs. nthx!!



if they did a show about one of his plays, that'd be much more interesting. like antony and cleopatra!!! Reply

