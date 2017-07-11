J-Pop Megapost: Utada Hikaru, Namie Amuro/Haruto Amuro, E-Girls/LDH, Keyakizaka46, and More!





Following the footsteps of Flower sub-unit ShuuKaRen, LDH announced the debut of Happiness sub-unit SudannaYuzuYuri featuring members Anna Suda and YURINO along with E-Girls vocalist/performer Yuzuna Takabe. Following their debut single "OH BOY", the group is currently preparing for the release of their second single "CALL ME NOW". Although no information has been given regarding tracklist or album covers outside of following the typical release formats of E-Girls (Three editions: CD, CD + DVD, 1 Coin/A-Side only), the music video for this single has been released today on their label's Youtube page. The single will be released on August 9th.



Flower Provides Ending Theme for Anime Shoukoku no Altair with Upcoming Single "Taiyou no Elergy"





In addition to the release of SudannaYuzuYuri's second single, Flower will also be releasing a single titled "Taiyou no Elergy" on August 23rd. The single serves as the ending theme for Shoukoku no Altair. However, no additional information is currently known about the single, but I'll be sure to keep you updated as more content/information will likely be released as it gets closer to the release date. A preview of the song can be found via the anime's credits.



Keyakizaka46 Releases Music Video for "Eccentric" to Promote Drama "Zankoku na Kankyakutachi"





Nogizaka46's sister group and 48G rival Keyakizaka46 has been on a rise since their debut. Following the release of their latest single "Fukyouwaon" on April 5th, the group has now released the music video for the single's B-side "Eccentric" three months later. This unusual move is done to promote "Zankoku na Kankyakutachi": A drama featuring the idol group about 21 female high school students trapped in a classroom that must earn the approval of an audience watching a live-time feed in order to escape. Meanwhile, the group will release their debut album "Masshirona Mono wa Yogoshitaku Naru" on July 19th. The music video can be seen at the source (Can't embed).



Mr. Children Teases New Music in a Collaboration CM with Docomo





The popular pop-rock band is currently celebrating their 25th year in the industry with new content including a new single titled "himawari" releasing on July 26th as well as a commercial with phone carrier NTT Docomo that celebrates the band's discography. A short version of the commercial has been released featuring songs that highlights Mr. Children's career such as their debut single "Kimi ga Ita Natsu" and their popular ballad "365 Nichi". At the end portion of the commercial, an unreleased demo of a new song can be heard. A full version of the commercial will be released on July 26th, possibly featuring a fuller version of this new song and a sign of more content from Mr. Children to promote their 25th anniversary.



Hey! Say! JUMP Releases Music Video for Precious Girl and Are You There? and Details for their 10th Anniversary Best Album





Idol boyband Hey! Say! JUMP will be releasing double A-side single "Precious Girl/Are You There?" and best album "Hey! Say! JUMP 2007-2017 I/O" to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group. The group recently released the music videos for the two songs featured in the single. They can be found below.



Precious Girl





Are You There?





Meanwhile, more information about the best album has been released including tracklist and album covers. It should be noted that the best album will not contain the two songs from the single. Tracklist and covers can be found below.

[ Tracklist (Long af) ] (23 Singles Featured on All Editions)

1. Ultra Music Power 2. Dreams come true 3. Your Seed 4. Bouken Raider 5. Mayonaka no Shadow Boy 6. Hitomi no Screen 7. “Arigatou” ~ Sekai no Doko ni Itemo ~ 8. OVER 9. Magic Power 10. SUPER DELICATE 11. Come On A My House 12. Ride With Me <DISC2> 1. AinoArika 2. Ai Sureba Motto Happy Life 3. Weekender 4. Asu e no YELL 5. Chau♯ 6. 我 I Need You (Oo I Need You) 7. Kimi Attraction 8. Maji SUNSHINE 9. Fantastic Time 10. Give Me Love 11. OVER THE TOP

Regular Edition





1-23. DISC 1 + DISC 2

24-25. Two new bonus songs



Limited Edition 1





<CD>

1-23. DISC 1 + DISC 2



<Music Video DVD> 1-23. DISC 1 + DISC 224-25. Two new bonus songs1-23. DISC 1 + DISC 2 1. Ultra Music Power 2. Dreams come true 3. Your Seed 4. Mayonaka no Shadow Boy 5. Hitomi no Screen 6. “Arigatou” ~ Sekai no Doko ni Itemo ~ 7. OVER 8. Magic Power 9. SUPER DELICATE 10. Come On A My House 11. Ride With Me 12. AinoArika 13. Ai Sureba Motto Happy Life 14. Weekender 15. Asu e no YELL 16. Chau♯ 17. Kimi Attraction 18. Maji SUNSHINE 19. Fantastic Time 20. Give Me Love



Limited Edition 2





<CD 1 & 2>

1-23. DISC 1 + DISC 2



<CD 3> 21. OVER THE TOP1-23. DISC 1 + DISC 2 1. TO THE TOP (first time on CD) 2. Tobira no Mukou (first time on CD) 3. Star Time 4. Shin-Gi-Tai (first time on CD) 5. 愛ing -アイシテル- (Aishiteru) 6. ChikuTaku 7. Viva! 9’s SOUL (new recording) 8. Romeo & Juliet 9. Taiyou ni LOVE MOTION! (first time on CD) 10. From.



