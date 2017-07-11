Pitbull joins Jeb!'s group's bid to buy the Miami Marlins

This is just like with the Dolphins stadium. The Williams sisters, JLo all own that bitch. Reply

Papi Vergon! Reply

honestly anyone is better than loria for the marlins. pitbull seemed v excited to even perform last night at the home run derby, let him have his fun.



anyways go astros!!!!!!!!! glad to see 3 of them in the all star game starting lineup tonight Reply

I mean, 3's okay, I guess.



as soon as I typed this, dude gets a hit off my guy. rip me. Reply

This is such fucking nonsense; at least with Jeter's group I'd be getting someone who is interested in baseball-- what we don't need is another guy like Loria Reply

I thought Jeter's group had won already. Reply

Nope. Unless it's changed in the past hour. I think Loria is just fucking with everyone. Reply

LMAO, what the fuck happened between Jeb! and Jeter that had them parting ways a month or so in? Reply

I grew this facial hair for fun! #Miami pic.twitter.com/MHbkDbhEw2 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) July 11, 2017

Half the reason I wanted to post this was to discuss Bryce Harper: Does He Wear Magic Underpants? Reply

Is he Mormon? Reply

Yep! He has a temple wedding, and I assume they're gonna be rolling in it when he tithes after he hits free agency Reply

jesus christ, this is a look. what a shame about the underpants. Reply

Please clap! Reply

Someone needs to pay back the damn city first. Reply

i'll clap for that Reply

