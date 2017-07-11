Pitbull joins Jeb!'s group's bid to buy the Miami Marlins
Let’s make the @Marlins and their stadium the heart of #Miami, the same way the Orange Bowl was for me when I lived in Little Havana Dale! https://t.co/wbM60HGCOa— Pitbull (@pitbull) July 11, 2017
Breaking: Pitbull joins Jeb Bush and company in pursuit of Miami Marlins https://t.co/OryGzdtyrg pic.twitter.com/Sip1Oqh25E— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 11, 2017
- Pitbull, who performed before the Home Run Derby in Miami Monday night and used to DJ for the Marlins, joined the ownership group with such luminaries as Jeb!, Tagg Romney, and the CEO of Shoneys.
- Meanwhile, Bush's former partner Derek Jeter's group has been joined by Michael Jordan. I need a flowchart.
- There have been rumors this week that all three groups bidding on the Marlins are close to a deal, just to add to the absurdity.
SOURCES: 1, 2 & 3
anyways go astros!!!!!!!!! glad to see 3 of them in the all star game starting lineup tonight
as soon as I typed this, dude gets a hit off my guy. rip me.