rosa sword

Pitbull joins Jeb!'s group's bid to buy the Miami Marlins





- Pitbull, who performed before the Home Run Derby in Miami Monday night and used to DJ for the Marlins, joined the ownership group with such luminaries as Jeb!, Tagg Romney, and the CEO of Shoneys.

- Meanwhile, Bush's former partner Derek Jeter's group has been joined by Michael Jordan. I need a flowchart.

- There have been rumors this week that all three groups bidding on the Marlins are close to a deal, just to add to the absurdity.

