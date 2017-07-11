Selena Gomez continues to tease new song
Selena Gomez's new song, "Fetish," comes out Thursday. She released a new clip of it today. Surprise! It contains whisper vocals.
Fetish. Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ddTsZSI2jJ— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 11, 2017
trying it with the tswift countdown to da video drop~~~
get on dat hype train
Like it's not as OTT as Melanie Martinez' whole thing but I'm still really creeped out.
It's worse when she plays it up and goes full Lolita tho
The 'fetish' part is fucking gross its like she's playing up to how young she looks now.
You got a fetish for my love (love)
I push you out and you come right back (right back)
Don’t see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)
If I were you I’d do me (too-oo-oo-oo)
You got a fetish for my love (love)
I push you out and you come right back (right back)
Don’t see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)
If I were you I’d do me (too-oo-oo-oo)
You got a fetish for my love'
Ick.
lol this disney spin
Ok, no.
I seriously cannot help but feel like her relationship with The Weeknd is purely PR. Like I truly believe they were either set up/encouraged to continue it by their publicists.
Like, the guy commented the word "fetish" on one of her instagram posts (yes, one of the photos from that most recent photoshoot in which she looks 11).
"Fetish." It looked so perfunctory, and clearly is like a bare minimum thing you'd write to a s/o. You'd think he wouldn't comment at all at that point. That's all. I don't know, I know hardly proof, but it just looks so fake and I'm calling them on the bullshit, ok? Let me have this.
I'm a Selena Gomez/The Weeknd truther and I hate myself for it/this comment