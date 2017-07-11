Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Quentin Tarantino's next film will be about the Manson murders


  • Details are scare but Tarantino is allegedly approaching A list talent like Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt

  • The film plans to shoot in 2018

  • The Manson family was a commune/cult led by Charles Manson. In 1969 the group went on a murder spree, the most famous incident being the murder of Sharon Tate, who was a famous actress married to Roman Polanski, who was only 26 and was two weeks away from giving birth at the time of her murder


source
Tagged: , , , ,