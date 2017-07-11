Quentin Tarantino's next film will be about the Manson murders
Exclusive: Quentin Tarantino prepping new movie tackling Manson murders https://t.co/KrvjiW6bkL pic.twitter.com/8686pJWwwa— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 11, 2017
- Details are scare but Tarantino is allegedly approaching A list talent like Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt
- The film plans to shoot in 2018
- The Manson family was a commune/cult led by Charles Manson. In 1969 the group went on a murder spree, the most famous incident being the murder of Sharon Tate, who was a famous actress married to Roman Polanski, who was only 26 and was two weeks away from giving birth at the time of her murder
I wonder if he's going to get Jlaw for Sharon Tate...
i really dislike this season though. i love jane fonda but no.
jlaw's probably considering one of the manson girl roles then
although i guess at the (very) least he's being upfront about it, unlike the loser who made 'the sacrament' and tried to pretend it wasn't about jonestown lol
The film itself wasn't about Jim Jones but the director was upfront that it was largely inspired by him.
