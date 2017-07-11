Quentin Tarantino's next film will be about the Manson murders

omg, i'm so into it, ngl Reply

Thread

Link

same omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBH I've never been into Manson family murder stuff.



I wonder if he's going to get Jlaw for Sharon Tate... Reply

Thread

Link

I'd love her as Sharon ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SO GOOD.



i really dislike this season though. i love jane fonda but no. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sharon deserves far, far better than JLaw playing her and yet another gratuitous, exploitive film about her death. This really annoys me 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rose byrne for sharon tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mind went to rosamund pike and riley keough for some reason but yeah it's probably gonna be someone like jlaw. i can picture him choosing even elle fanning lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any actor involvement is on the early side, and one insider said that Lawrence is not considering the Tate role.



jlaw's probably considering one of the manson girl roles then Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg so excited to see some light shed on this little known crime!! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte pax Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds boring tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna barf Reply

Thread

Link

I thought The Hateful Eight was so bad. I'm over Tarantino. This will probably be an exploitative mess Reply

Thread

Link

My husband and I tried watching it and after what seemed like hours of nothing happening I finally said "this is terrible" and he said "oh I thought you liked it. It's awful." and we turned it off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it on Christmas, the whole shebang showing with the intermission, and honestly it was such a letdown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit, I'd totally be all over that. I hope a lot of it is from Linda Kasabian's POV Reply

Thread

Link

I'm down for this. Reply

Thread

Link









although i guess at the (very) least he's being upfront about it, unlike the loser who made 'the sacrament' and tried to pretend it wasn't about jonestown lol no tyalthough i guess at the (very) least he's being upfront about it, unlike the loser who made 'the sacrament' and tried to pretend it wasn't about jonestown lol Reply

Thread

Link

omg did he really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, he didn't.



The film itself wasn't about Jim Jones but the director was upfront that it was largely inspired by him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

hmmm Reply

Thread

Link

JLaw as Sharon Tate and gratuitous violence. Reply

Thread

Link

where 👏 is 👏 kill 👏 bill 👏 3 👏

Reply

Thread

Link