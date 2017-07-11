sixties;

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have been dating for months



- Jesse Williams has vehemently denied that he cheated on his ex wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. It is now being reported that Jesse and Minka Kelly have been dating for "months" and allegedly started dating after shooting a video game in Paris. Jesse has denied the cheating allegations on Instagram and also in Jay Z's "Footnotes" video for his track 4:44.

