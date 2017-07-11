Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have been dating for months
Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have been dating for months: https://t.co/8xg1LiPoCe pic.twitter.com/0eylbj33wo— Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 11, 2017
- Jesse Williams has vehemently denied that he cheated on his ex wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. It is now being reported that Jesse and Minka Kelly have been dating for "months" and allegedly started dating after shooting a video game in Paris. Jesse has denied the cheating allegations on Instagram and also in Jay Z's "Footnotes" video for his track 4:44.
source
I really think now its more to do with whohe's decided to move on with.
Also I think people are more bothered that it's a white woman he's seeing now. Cheating or no cheating. People are side eyeing him
I feel like it's time.
Lol it does seem that way.
Cheating is always shitty and you know these same people would be saying that too if it was one of ONTDs most hated
That's fucked up..
A dear friend of mine died of AIDS because her husband cheated on her with somebody infected.
People get nasty ass STD because of cheating PIECES OF SHIT.
Also lots of unwanted problems when the sidebitches get obsessed with the gf/wife and attacks them all the time.
things come in threes
anyway delete this before chris evans' mom threatens to sue us for discussing his (alleged) herpes like she did with lipstick alley
While I don't think you owe anyone to stay in a relationship you don't wanna be in, there's no need to cheat and it's shitty of him if he did it.
The basic respect in a relationship has to include telling your partner when you're no longer in it and moving on with whoever if that's what you want. There's really no need to cheat if you value the other person.
minka's gonna get this press hunni!
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
I can't with men.
HA
Re: HA