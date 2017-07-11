Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have been dating for months

I mean, I know ONTD is over-the-top about cheating, but just because they've been together for months doesn't mean he was cheating. He and his wife could've been in the process of ending their relationship and preparing to divorce and he moved on prematurely. Reply

I really think now its more to do with whohe's decided to move on with. Reply

I don't think he cheated, i just think it's a bit suspect Reply

his youngest child isn't even 2 years old tho, did he enter the long process of ending his marriage while his wife was, like, nursing? cool. Reply

My friend's so told her he was over her and the family when she was two months pregnant and their other child was one year old. Men ain't shit. Reply

Right?! Hell, if anything stepping out when your wife just had a kid is worse. She's out here taking care of your baby while you playing in the snow, nagl. Reply

Good point. Reply

lmao slay Reply

yeah, that was the first thing that was hella suspect...if they were separated for a over a year like he said that would mean the youngest was an infant at the time. Reply

sis you know that's just not true lmao Reply

I agree that a lot of celebrity couples probably end their relationship way before it's reported but there were rumors that he cheated and everything that follows seems suspect.



Also I think people are more bothered that it's a white woman he's seeing now. Cheating or no cheating. People are side eyeing him Reply

ONTD is lonely and single they WISH someone would even take the time to cheat on them Reply

I feel like it's time.



Is it time to break the Daffy gif out yet?I feel like it's time. Reply

better watch out dude, Shonda ain't here for cheaters Reply

lmao mte. for a second i rly thought she might kill him in the fire in last season's grey's finale. Reply

I can't with people defending cheaters in the other post. Or acting like if you think cheating is wrong, it means you're on a moral high horse. Reply

we certainly have a number of adultery stans on ONTD Reply

Lol Reply

Lol it does seem that way. Reply

i think people are ott about how "ott ontd is" over cheating. it's about respect, not whether humans are meant to be monogamous or whatever. if you wanna live that life or just a separate life, just say it. Reply

mte. like that one person who was talking about how there are ~multiple factors that contribute~ like yeah sure but 99% of the time the biggest factor is that you're a pos for cheating Reply

mte... I mean I don't necessarily agree with the notion that a person is wholly irredeemable if they've cheated, but other people on here go way too far into the other direction by totally brushing cheating off and acting like you must be hysterical and self-righteous if you disagree with cheating. It's a hurtful thing to do to someone. It's a choice and it's not something that just kind of ~happens~. I don't see the point in denying that (unless, I guess, you want to make some justifications for your own behavior) Reply

Mte, 🙄 I can't with people going to these stupid ass places just cause they gotta defend a fav.



Cheating is always shitty and you know these same people would be saying that too if it was one of ONTDs most hated Reply

/Really?

That's fucked up..

A dear friend of mine died of AIDS because her husband cheated on her with somebody infected.



People get nasty ass STD because of cheating PIECES OF SHIT.



Also lots of unwanted problems when the sidebitches get obsessed with the gf/wife and attacks them all the time. Reply

Its very selective though and really doesn't apply in all celeb posts, just the ones they like. Reply

lol ikr Reply

It's obviously bc they're cheaters lmao like just come out and say it at this point Reply

Ia. People who cheat are scum, there is no excuse. Reply

ngl, a part of me is tempted to ask if they have an Ashley Madison account seeing how hard some of them are defending cheating. Reply

This story just gets funnier and funnier. Can't wait for the pregnancy announcement. Reply

ikr, they're giving ben mckenzie and morena baccarin a run for their money Reply

Nobody will beat those two! It was an affair, getting caught, husband files for divorce and a baby, all in like 7 hrs Reply

my bf and i are binge watching gotham. we're only like episode 18 of s1, but i keep being like, "man it's wild they have a baby irl" and when she first appeared i told the whole...lovely...story. Reply

and amanda seyfriend and that other dude





things come in threes Reply

Omg can u imagine the shit show if that does end up happening Reply

I need it to be released the same day as the baby Shookfleck one Reply

Yes, please. This is the summer scandal we deserve. Reply

isn't meghan known for giving chris evans herpes? Reply

lol @ meghan



anyway delete this before chris evans' mom threatens to sue us for discussing his (alleged) herpes like she did with lipstick alley Reply

omg did she lmaoo Reply

omg hahahaha did she do that I need the tea on this story Reply

Ontd had to publicly apologize too Reply

Meghan lmfao 😂 Reply

He was in Jay Z's video denying cheating rumours? lmao

While I don't think you owe anyone to stay in a relationship you don't wanna be in, there's no need to cheat and it's shitty of him if he did it. Reply

This is how I feel too.



The basic respect in a relationship has to include telling your partner when you're no longer in it and moving on with whoever if that's what you want. There's really no need to cheat if you value the other person. Reply

i bet they get engaged or announce a pregnancy in two shakes of a lambs tail. i never bought that i just want to be single line. Reply

he tried it w/ those denials



minka's gonna get this press hunni! Reply

Get that white fish Jesse!! Reply

juicy Reply

I'm vomiting @ this gif Reply

This is the worst thing I've ever seen 😂 Reply

nnnn not you unearthing this debauched gif Reply

excuse me, do you not want to shake it for daddy?? Reply

this was soooooooooooo funny omg i died at the time and still watch it at least once a year Reply

lmaooooo Reply

Well this is nightmare inducing. Reply

I just can't believe how fucking stupid he is. Couldn't he just be with his new girl and shut the fuck up? Reply

No he had to parade her around so everyone knew he was on the come up. Reply

He thinks we're foolish af lmao Reply

He got cocky, men always do...it's such an easy pattern to spot. Reply

I bet he's one of those dudes that has a whole different definition of what "broken up" means... so in his mind he was a free man when really he was the only one aware of his new single status Reply

Some shit like "well she knew I wasn't feeling her anymore..."



I can't with men. Reply

"We're basically as good as divorced." Reply

