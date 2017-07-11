Britney Spears in talks to headline Super Bowl LII
According to sources, Britney Spears' associates have had "secret discussions" with television and advertising execs tied to Super Bowl LII, taking place Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
OOPS SHE'D DO IT AGAIN: @britneyspears is having "secret discussions" about returning to the Super Bowl https://t.co/BlHAZHfLNp pic.twitter.com/5ZQUuGCxWN— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 11, 2017
Sources say Spears would more than likely be packaged with other big acts to fill the 12-minute slot.
Last year, when Britney was asked by BBC Radio 1 if she would be game to finally headline a Super Bowl show she said, "Yes, I would probably do that."
The source went on to say that the success of her 4 year Las Vegas residency has proven the singer to be commercially and emotionally stable enough to perform for millions at the NFL's biggest showcase.
Source
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:02 pm (UTC)
unless she only sings happy bday with her johnny cash vocals
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:22 pm (UTC)
🙄 Why does this topic always have to be mentioned? 🙄
It's happening in Minneapolis they'll probably just end up using a hologram Prince and call it a day.
pink would be good though, but she'd need some new tricks
somewhat related, it kinda takes the shine out of gaga's performance that hers was like a comeback routine while brit's and katy's were like, in their relative heyday
but hey what do i know, i'm a middle class nobody
Remain bitter that it took Joanne 10 years to make it to the stage.