Britney Spears in talks to headline Super Bowl LII

According to sources, Britney Spears' associates have had "secret discussions" with television and advertising execs tied to Super Bowl LII, taking place Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Sources say Spears would more than likely be packaged with other big acts to fill the 12-minute slot.

Last year, when Britney was asked by BBC Radio 1 if she would be game to finally headline a Super Bowl show she said, "Yes, I would probably do that."

The source went on to say that the success of her 4 year Las Vegas residency has proven the singer to be commercially and emotionally stable enough to perform for millions at the NFL's biggest showcase.

