The Best Books of 2017 (So Far)
The best books of 2017 (so far) https://t.co/YsbMiskRYD pic.twitter.com/jYQOZfWziv— Esquire (@esquire) 5 juni 2017
Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
About: From the New York Times bestselling author of Moriarty and Trigger Mortis, this fiendishly brilliant, riveting thriller weaves a classic whodunit worthy of Agatha Christie into a chilling, ingeniously original modern-day mystery.
When editor Susan Ryeland is given the manuscript of Alan Conway’s latest novel, she has no reason to think it will be much different from any of his others. After working with the bestselling crime writer for years, she’s intimately familiar with his detective, Atticus Pünd, who solves mysteries disturbing sleepy English villages. An homage to queens of classic British crime such as Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers, Alan’s traditional formula has proved hugely successful. So successful that Susan must continue to put up with his troubling behavior if she wants to keep her job.
Conway’s latest tale has Atticus Pünd investigating a murder at Pye Hall, a local manor house. Yes, there are dead bodies and a host of intriguing suspects, but the more Susan reads, the more she’s convinced that there is another story hidden in the pages of the manuscript: one of real-life jealousy, greed, ruthless ambition, and murder.
Masterful, clever, and relentlessly suspenseful, Magpie Murders is a deviously dark take on vintage English crime fiction in which the listener becomes the detective.
Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan
About: Kevin Kwan, bestselling author of Crazy Rich Asians and China Rich Girlfriend, is back with an uproarious new novel of a family riven by fortune, an ex-wife driven psychotic with jealousy, a battle royal fought through couture gown sabotage, and the heir to one of Asia's greatest fortunes locked out of his inheritance.
When Nicholas Young hears that his grandmother, Su Yi, is on her deathbed, he rushes to be by her bedside--but he's not alone. It seems the entire Shang-Young clan has convened from all corners of the globe, ostensibly to care for their matriarch but truly to stake claim on the massive fortune that Su Yi controls. With each family member secretly fantasizing about getting the keys to Tyersall Park--a trophy estate on 64 prime acres in the heart of Singapore--the place becomes a hotbed of intrigue and Nicholas finds himself blocked from entering the premises. As relatives claw over heirlooms, Astrid Leong is at the center of her own storm, desperately in love with her old sweetheart Charlie Wu, but tormented by his ex-wife--a woman hell bent on destroying Astrid's reputation and relationship. Meanwhile Kitty Pong, married to billionaire Jack Bing, finds a formidable opponent in his fashionista daughter, Colette. A sweeping novel that takes us from the elegantly appointed mansions of Manila to the secluded private islands in the Sulu Sea, from a schoolyard kidnapping to a gold-leaf dancefloor spattered with blood, Kevin Kwan's gloriously wicked new novel reveals the long-buried secrets and rich people problems of Asia's most privileged families.
We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby
About: Sometimes you just have to laugh, even when life is a dumpster fire. With We Are Never Meeting in Real Life., "bitches gotta eat" blogger and comedian Samantha Irby turns the serio-comic essay into an art form. Whether talking about how her difficult childhood has led to a problem in making "adult" budgets, explaining why she should be the new Bachelorette--she's "35-ish, but could easily pass for 60-something"--detailing a disastrous pilgrimage-slash-romantic-vacation to Nashville to scatter her estranged father's ashes, sharing awkward sexual encounters, or dispensing advice on how to navigate friendships with former drinking buddies who are now suburban moms--hang in there for the Costco loot--she's as deft at poking fun at the ghosts of her past self as she is at capturing powerful emotional truths.
American War by Omar El Akkad
About: An audacious and powerful debut novel: a second American Civil War, a devastating plague, and one family caught deep in the middle a story that asks what might happen if America were to turn its most devastating policies and deadly weapons upon itself.
Sarat Chestnut, born in Louisiana, is only six when the Second American Civil War breaks out in 2074. But even she knows that oil is outlawed, that Louisiana is half underwater, and that unmanned drones fill the sky. When her father is killed and her family is forced into Camp Patience for displaced persons, she begins to grow up shaped by her particular time and place. But not everyone at Camp Patience is who they claim to be.
Eventually Sarat is befriended by a mysterious functionary, under whose influence she is turned into a deadly instrument of war. The decisions that she makes will have tremendous consequences not just for Sarat but for her family and her country, rippling through generations of strangers and kin alike.
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
About: Pachinko follows one Korean family through the generations, beginning in early 1900s Korea with Sunja, the prized daughter of a poor yet proud family, whose unplanned pregnancy threatens to shame them all. Deserted by her lover, Sunja is saved when a young tubercular minister offers to marry and bring her to Japan.
So begins a sweeping saga of an exceptional family in exile from its homeland and caught in the indifferent arc of history. Through desperate struggles and hard-won triumphs, its members are bound together by deep roots as they face enduring questions of faith, family, and identity.
source 1 2 3 4 5
Book Post! :)
Also I'm tying to alternate fiction/nonfict, so anyone have any non-fiction reads? I like to keep learning now that I'm out of academia.
conde, I tituba, black witch of salem
assia djebar, fantasia
But I still loved it, possibly my favorite of the three
I was surprised none of the books had more talk of body guards and security, with that extreme wealth it seems like they would all be at constant risk of kidnapping and being held for ransom
I'm just finishing Fahrenheit 451 because I somehow made it through high school and uni without having ever read it. I'm also making my way through the last Outlander book which feels like a slog because I get to a William chapter and I Just. Don't. Care. Maybe I'll dedicate some time this weekend and blast through the rest of it just to finish.
and sorry but ministry of utmost happiness is a fucking joke. it tries to fit in every major event and major issue in independent india (starting from partition!) that it ends up getting a lot of things politically wrong. and the portrayal of the trans/hijra character was messy in more ways than one. have already been pointed out by trans activists in india. she ends up appropriating a lot of people's lives, politics and the book is a baggy mess. it gets bogged down but occasionally elevated by some fine writing here and there.
nothing will beat the power and persuasion of her nonfic and her commitment to the justice for india's most downtrodden and marginalized. even though she is narcissistic and can be messy quite often, there is real power in her political writings. that's why most right wingers and liberals hate her in india. she speaks truth to power. i was starstruck and kind of in love the only time i saw her up close.
the best novel i read this year is prayag akbar's leila
I want to love Anthony Horowitz for 'The Power of Five' series but he really hurt himself with that mess about how Idris Elba couldn't play Bond because he was 'too urban'.
Best book I've read of 2017... Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty. Then again, haven't read much.
PS if anyone wants a Book of the Month code ever let me know and I will hook you up.
Borne, Silence, Dreamland, Being Mortal, Six Four, The Darkest Minds, and Complete Spanish Grammar LMAO.
I also picked up After The Tall Timber, Renata Adler's collected nonfiction.
My Book of the Month order was Hunger, The Wind-Fall, and American Fire, but right now I am reading Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, which is way too close to my actual life so...
I buy way too many books. I'm trying to use the library more now.
I still haven't read Crazy Rich Asians, but want to before the movie comes out. My mom is trying to get me to read Behold The Dreamers, since its a Oprah book club recommendation. Gonna give it a try.
i hated the widow, is the child better?
Its brilliant. Obviously can be triggering if you suffer from bipolar disorder.
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:13 pm (UTC)
There is a suicide attempt at the beginning that was quite graphic but I'm glad she shied away from the pretty tropes, like going to rehab and coming back fine or your mental illness being a quirky thing you just pop Xanax for, especially for the circles she runs in (Ashley Prentice Norton is a Rockefeller). She told people how fucking painful it can be and how broken it sometimes makes you feel.
http://www.redbookmag.com/life/mom-k