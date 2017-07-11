got | emilia smile

Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones Sex Scenes, and Pressure about the Final Season




- emilia clarke will be on the cover of elle's august issue
- in it she talks about the pressure involved in filming the final season of GoT: "Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it. 'Oh, you're gonna mess it up. It's the last season, and it's going to go wrong.'[...] The higher everyone places the mantle, the bigger the fall. That sounds really awful, but it's true! I don’t want to disappoint anyone."
- was happy about her sex scene with Daario in s4: "It’s brilliant. I actually went up to [GOT cocreators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, 'There you go!'"

