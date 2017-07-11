Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones Sex Scenes, and Pressure about the Final Season
Emilia Clarke is stressed about the final season of #GameOfThrones for this reason: https://t.co/P34g6NV6D8— JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 11, 2017
- emilia clarke will be on the cover of elle's august issue
- in it she talks about the pressure involved in filming the final season of GoT: "Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it. 'Oh, you're gonna mess it up. It's the last season, and it's going to go wrong.'[...] The higher everyone places the mantle, the bigger the fall. That sounds really awful, but it's true! I don’t want to disappoint anyone."
- was happy about her sex scene with Daario in s4: "It’s brilliant. I actually went up to [GOT cocreators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, 'There you go!'"
source 1 2
will emilia ever take a decent cover picture, ontd? how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
The cover is not that bad.
female editors help, too (ie mad max fury road, which has women in very revealing outfits but the way in which they're filmed doesn't feel male gazey)
so basically, more female directors and writers will help the issue
i'm not talking about some imaginary female gaze, i was bitchin about the oversaturation of the male gaze did u even read my comment or what
And I hope we see Daario again.
how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
Re: how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?
1. Naked women on this show are constantly being used as backdrop to the point distraction, sometimes even undercutting important dialogue
2. Producers don't know how to shoot a sex scene without panning a completely nude woman from head to toe from all angles while the men stay fully clothed
3. The show writes in rape as though characters are not truly villainous until they rape someone (eg. Meera, Osha, etc... who are already in danger in hands of well known psychopaths, but no, let's also through in some threatened rape repercussions that add absolutely nothing to plot or character development)
4. No one on this show even understands what consent is (eg. Cersei saying "Not here" apparently means "Oh yes, do continue ripping my clothes off in front of our son's dead body")
5. Historical accuracy is always the rebuttal when people criticize rape scenes (Craster's Keep -- yes, we can already guess what will happen to those poor women when the Nightwatch traitors will get a hold of them. We really do not need to see in graphic detail what is being done to them. We all know what actual rape looks like, thanks. And lbr, when you're writing a show with dragons, all "Historical Accuracy!!" arguments are null.
This is just off the top of my head. I'm sure there's tons of other examples I'm missing. The books are so rich in characterizations and the show decides to take artistic liberty™ on shit like these is appalling.
[edit]
6. Sandsnakes. Everything about the Sandsnakes. And Dorne. How did I forget the Sandsnakes?
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:53 pm (UTC)
I like Daario... thematically. I like him as a representation of temptation and of Dany's darker, wilder side. As a character, no thanks. He can keep his clothes on.
As a sidenote, I don't understand why they make the actors be all secretive, but then they let the costume designer confirm [Spoiler (click to open)]Jon meets Dany and Cersei. This makes no sense.
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:18 pm (UTC)
And like the show always brings her and the dragons in for these "inspiring" season/episode enders and by now they are all boring because we've seen it all before. Even if Emilia was a much stronger actress her storyline would still suck.