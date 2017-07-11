Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones Sex Scenes, and Pressure about the Final Season

A problem for sure but definitely not 'just the problem' unless i'm misinterpreting what shes saying there. Reply

I honestly don't care about Daario.



The cover is not that bad. Reply

Fair point I suppose, I don't really care either. Reply

sex scenes make me feel uncomfortable because its p much always male gaze and that sux Reply

what sex scenes are shot from the female gaze? i can only think of je tu il elle. just showing some guys ass instead of a woman's boobs does not automatically make something from the female gaze the way a lot of people think here Reply

not sex scenes per se, but horror movies like american psycho and pet sematary (both directed by women), both of which have female gazey shots of men and the latter which has no naked women at all.



female editors help, too (ie mad max fury road, which has women in very revealing outfits but the way in which they're filmed doesn't feel male gazey)



so basically, more female directors and writers will help the issue Reply

I think Outlander's were (I stopped watching in the 2nd season, so I don't know if they still are). Reply

idgaf about what a lot of people think here wtf does that have to do with my comment

i'm not talking about some imaginary female gaze, i was bitchin about the oversaturation of the male gaze did u even read my comment or what Reply

I actually love the cover. I love her dark hair so much.



And I hope we see Daario again. Reply

considering this is what book daario looks like... Reply

disgusting character and physical description. grrm is an idiot for thinking an 14 yr old girl will find this hot Reply

what fucking part of lazytown did he crawl out of Reply

haha I wish they gave him blue hair at least. Show Daario was really basic looking. Reply

mess. love yourself, Dany. Reply

Will her performance really suffer from pressure, and not from a lack of acting talent? Reply

Is there some kind of indoctrination going on on-set, because she, Sansa, and Natalie Dormer seems to give equally idiotic answers to those kinds of questions. Reply

yes. it's quite sad that dnd's influence has affected the way these women answer questions about nudity. it's sick. sadly the men dont get asked this by media even to the slightest extent, except for idiots like ncw who bring it up on their own Reply

Agreed. The Sophie Turner interview where she was talking about how the set of GoT was essentially her sex ed was such a total bummer. Reply

That cover is awful. Who in the hell was a hair stylist? Reply

Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem.



Link

Ffs, it's not a matter of "women hating on other women". It's the fact that--



1. Naked women on this show are constantly being used as backdrop to the point distraction, sometimes even undercutting important dialogue



2. Producers don't know how to shoot a sex scene without panning a completely nude woman from head to toe from all angles while the men stay fully clothed



3. The show writes in rape as though characters are not truly villainous until they rape someone (eg. Meera, Osha, etc... who are already in danger in hands of well known psychopaths, but no, let's also through in some threatened rape repercussions that add absolutely nothing to plot or character development)



4. No one on this show even understands what consent is (eg. Cersei saying "Not here" apparently means "Oh yes, do continue ripping my clothes off in front of our son's dead body")



5. Historical accuracy is always the rebuttal when people criticize rape scenes (Craster's Keep -- yes, we can already guess what will happen to those poor women when the Nightwatch traitors will get a hold of them. We really do not need to see in graphic detail what is being done to them. We all know what actual rape looks like, thanks. And lbr, when you're writing a show with dragons, all "Historical Accuracy!!" arguments are null.



This is just off the top of my head. I'm sure there's tons of other examples I'm missing. The books are so rich in characterizations and the show decides to take artistic liberty™ on shit like these is appalling.



[edit]



6. Sandsnakes. Everything about the Sandsnakes. And Dorne. How did I forget the Sandsnakes?





Edited at 2017-07-11 11:53 pm (UTC)

how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?



I like Daario... thematically. I like him as a representation of temptation and of Dany's darker, wilder side. As a character, no thanks. He can keep his clothes on.



how do you feel about sex scenes with daario?

I like Daario... thematically. I like him as a representation of temptation and of Dany's darker, wilder side. As a character, no thanks. He can keep his clothes on.

As a sidenote, I don't understand why they make the actors be all secretive, but then they let the costume designer confirm Jon meets Dany and Cersei. This makes no sense.

The costume designer clearly didn't get the memo. I think she might have also revealed the ending of the show itself. HBO needs to give her a talk.



Reply

What did she say? Reply

yeah ia, also i like how he represents her taking agency back wrt her sexuality Reply

I think the cover is gorgeous. The whole photoshoot is. Reply

I don't even remember this scene lmao Reply

I don't either, and I just rewatched season 4. There is a scene where she tells him to take off his clothes while she is chilling drinking wine fully clothed, and he does and you see his butt. But that wasn't really a sex scene so I'm not sure if that's what she's referring to. Reply

I think she's referring to a scene in Season 5 where they're hanging out in bed talking about conquering or some such. I wouldn't call it a sex scene per se - more of a post-sex pillow talk. She's covered up with a sheet. It's all pretty vanilla by GOT standards. Reply

She is so forgettable on GOT. Dany could have been a great character if they had cast someone who could act. Reply

Dany's story also sucks once she gets to Meereen and decides to spend way too long there. But I agree her acting doesn't help. Reply

Link

she's also almost completely isolated from other characters that we care about (and that it's obvious everything is filler for until she gets to westeros) and emilia's acting/d&d's writing for her are just not capable of carrying storylines on their own. i kinda felt the same way about a lot of arya's braavos sl too even though i think the writing for her is much stronger.



Edited at 2017-07-11 11:18 pm (UTC)

Yeah I am doing a rewatch right now and honestly the only time Dany is ever interesting or ever has any character growth is in season 1, after that it's pretty much cycle, rinse, repeat the same plot over and over again.



And like the show always brings her and the dragons in for these "inspiring" season/episode enders and by now they are all boring because we've seen it all before. Even if Emilia was a much stronger actress her storyline would still suck. Reply

Parent

I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, 'There you go!'"



Link

Honestly, I've never seen her or any of the GOT women get crap for doing nude scenes? People complain about the nude scenes sure, but as far as I've seen they always (rightly) blame the creators or HBO, not the actresses themselves. If she does get shit than that is unfair though. Reply

