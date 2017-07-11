lucille sideeye

Shia LaBeouf tells cop "If I had my gun, I'll blow your s*** up" in new arrest footage

In a previous post, Shia LaBeouf was caught on camera lecturing the officer who arrested him in Savannah about how it was unfair to arrest "white people who give a fuck" and how racists wouldn't ask for cigarettes.

In new footage from the cop's bodycam, Shia is heard in yet another rant. Starts at 1:12.



A little transcript:[Spoiler (click to open)]Bitch, [...] whore. If I had my gun, I'll blow your shit up. [Cop gives sarcastic "ooh"] You're a bitch though. So you got your shit, you do nothing. [...] Whore, fucking bitch, coward. Fuck you and your legacy. [...] You're a biiiiitch. [...] Bitch, and you put your own kind in the fucking pen. For nothing. You put a white man in the pen for what?! You fucking bitch! For asking for a black man for a fucking cigarette?! [...] I pay my taxes you dumb bitch. You about to meet my lawyer. [Cop sighs dramatically] [...] And you'll feel like a stupid slimy whore. Enjoy your life, that's your legacy you fucking coward.

source

Mods, the second half of the video is new footage, it wasn't in the last post
