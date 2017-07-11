Shia LaBeouf tells cop "If I had my gun, I'll blow your s*** up" in new arrest footage

So much for the tolerant left! Reply

yup cancel the left. a drug act did something. Reply

15 years ago I never would've guessed Louis Stevens would end up with an arrest record Reply

He'd already been arrested twice at that point. Reply

Didn't he give an interview once about why he chose Holes over some big movie and it was because he wanted to be a serious good actor with a long career and not some trash Hollywood tragedy? Reply

That was b4 drugs Reply

Post the jail body cam footage Reply

I know this is all disturbing and horrible etc, and he obviously needs help. ...But I cackled at them having "Disney star" in the title of the video. Nice touch. Reply

He's fucked up Reply

"You put a white man in the pen for what?! You fucking bitch! For asking for a black man for a fucking cigarette?!"





Oh to be a white man~



Reply

i don't think you get to come for anyone's ~legacy shia Reply

Does anyone else think he has mental health issues?



If so then why does ONTD have this reaction to him for this situation? Reply

Being an asshole and having a mental illness and not mutually exclusive. Reply

How do you distinguish the two? Reply

See...but this is what always happens on the news. When a poc shoots someone its gang related when a white man does oh hes just mentally ill. Reply

i mean he's white so obviously he is mentally ill and should not be blamed for his actions



(srsly tho it seems like substance abuse, but idk his life. did he go through something, or was the fame too much to handle, idk) Reply

it is entirely possible but i honestly think he's just another drunk entitled jackass Reply

He is obviously an alcoholic and has some issues, but I am not sure that immediately excuses him from facing any consequences in life. Like, having some mental issues does not immediately allow you to be able to do whatever you want and say whatever you want without consequences. He also seems like an asshole aside from those issues.



I am not necessarily like other people though who glorify in his downfall-I hope at some point rehab+some self-reflection put him on a happier path.



Edited at 2017-07-11 11:45 pm (UTC)

I do think he has mental health problems but with him, he's been arrested and thus faced "consequences" several times and hasnt learned shit or attempted to address his issues. He has the resources and the chances of getting help and does not. I'm hoping the court mandates him to get some help or counseling at some point soon cause he's been getting way out of line. Reply

There's levels. A lot of people that get in trouble with the law, regardless of race, have some mental health issues. But there's a lot that comes into play as well with substance abuse (often how some self medicate their mental health issues), whether they've sought any help at all, severity, etc. There are many people who are diligent about taking their mental health meds, regardless of whether or not they're incarcerated. Believe me, on the scale of "not able to function on his own or be responsible for his actions", if he did have mental health issues, not just substance abuse issues, he wouldn't qualify. He lives too much of his life normally. He's capable of seeking help for his problems. He chooses not to.



Also be aware that for cops, people being drunk and stupid and entitled is an every day thing. That cop probably had several during the shift alone, not just Shia. And lord do they say stupid things when drunk/high. Reply

when I got *redacted* for *redacted* I was complaining that I had to do my Italian homework LMAO Reply

No context at all, and this is still amazingly funny. Reply

Love this comment lol Reply

"If I had my gun, I'll blow your shit up"



What are "things only white people can say to cops," Alex. Reply

I hated this prick since even stevens...actually started liking him when he did that art video project about he will not divide us but alas, THIS is what he is... Reply

This dude so dramatic. Reply

This is honestly a mix of the left and right - the left in "Well obviously I haven't smeared shit on my face and called myself black so how can I be racist" and the black in "i'll blow your shit up". Reply

I hope his career ends. He's as messy as Lilo at this point (maybe more) and yet he stays getting roles Reply

mte. it's amazing how men like him will always get extra chances Reply

Good point sis. Reply

I hate Lilo but I dont recall her repeatedly threatening to kill folks so he's definitely messier and should quite frankly be in prison Reply

I don't think she threatened to kill anyone but she did drive drunk multiple times which is pretty much attempted murder in my book. Reply

He's definitely had more trouble with the law then she has. Obviously there's some sexism there, but I think it helps that he actually still manages to show up do his job. There were pap photos of him on set as usual on Monday. Lindsay was basically uninsurable when the roles started drying up. Reply

you know, you're right??



how is he filming a legit movie with Dakota Johnson right now? Reply

Parent

