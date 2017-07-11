Shia LaBeouf tells cop "If I had my gun, I'll blow your s*** up" in new arrest footage
In a previous post, Shia LaBeouf was caught on camera lecturing the officer who arrested him in Savannah about how it was unfair to arrest "white people who give a fuck" and how racists wouldn't ask for cigarettes.
In new footage from the cop's bodycam, Shia is heard in yet another rant. Starts at 1:12.
A little transcript:[Spoiler (click to open)]Bitch, [...] whore. If I had my gun, I'll blow your shit up. [Cop gives sarcastic "ooh"] You're a bitch though. So you got your shit, you do nothing. [...] Whore, fucking bitch, coward. Fuck you and your legacy. [...] You're a biiiiitch. [...] Bitch, and you put your own kind in the fucking pen. For nothing. You put a white man in the pen for what?! You fucking bitch! For asking for a black man for a fucking cigarette?! [...] I pay my taxes you dumb bitch. You about to meet my lawyer. [Cop sighs dramatically] [...] And you'll feel like a stupid slimy whore. Enjoy your life, that's your legacy you fucking coward.
source
Mods, the second half of the video is new footage, it wasn't in the last post
Oh to be a white man~
If so then why does ONTD have this reaction to him for this situation?
(srsly tho it seems like substance abuse, but idk his life. did he go through something, or was the fame too much to handle, idk)
I am not necessarily like other people though who glorify in his downfall-I hope at some point rehab+some self-reflection put him on a happier path.
Edited at 2017-07-11 11:45 pm (UTC)
Also be aware that for cops, people being drunk and stupid and entitled is an every day thing. That cop probably had several during the shift alone, not just Shia. And lord do they say stupid things when drunk/high.
No context at all, and this is still amazingly funny.
What are "things only white people can say to cops," Alex.
how is he filming a legit movie with Dakota Johnson right now?
fuck, to be a white man.