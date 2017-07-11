sixties;

🚨🚨Celebs react to Don Trump Jr dropping a bomb on himself + Trump responds🚨🚨



- Donny Jr unleashed a can of worms on himself by releasing his emails re: Russia. Trump was contacted about the story and basically told the reporters he would get back to them. Two hours later, Trump tweeted out four screenshots of an email chain between him and Rob Goldstone. He CC'd Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner as well. Mueller is now including these emails as part of his ongoing investigation.

- Donald Trump responded by calling his son a "high quality person" and he applauds his transparency.

[MORE TWEETS!]









Tommy & Jon from Pod Save America






sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  • Current Music: Robyn - Call Your Girlfriend
Tagged: , , , ,