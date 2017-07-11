🚨🚨Celebs react to Don Trump Jr dropping a bomb on himself + Trump responds🚨🚨

its july and i still cant believe trump is our president. help us

America is a lost cause, someone needs to put us out of our misery. Reply

Same. I can't wrap my head around it. Reply

I was just thinking of this yesterday ... my brain still can't compute it. Reply

honestly i forget most time then i watch the news and it's just like "this is real life huh" Reply

WaPo: Hackers have been stealing credit card numbers from Trump’s hotels for months. https://t.co/Avd3cf5o0d — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 11, 2017

anyone who gives them business kind of deserves it tbh Reply

The skill level I want to be on tbh Reply

I kinda love it Reply

Direct action Reply

good 😤 Reply

DONNY BETTER Reply

I've been looking for this post lol Reply

at your service! Reply

who thinks this STILL won't bring Trump down?



idk idk Reply

I honestly couldn't care less about Republicans deflecting on camera. I've stopped expecting anything from them a long time ago. It doesn't change Mueller's investigation whatsoever. It's a pretty huge thing that just came out today. Reply

It won't tbh Reply

man, the Trumps just keep on upping up the stupid. Reply

there's no limit Reply

oh man I miss this show Reply

Love me some McMillz! I want to feel this way, but I can't yet - hopefully soon!!! Reply

..that Frank Grimes tweet omg. I never thought of it that way but yes Reply

Finally, a new bio pic.twitter.com/K1CEPMbuyu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2017



for context Jr's friends are calling him a "high-quality person" for context Jr's friends are calling him a "high-quality person" Reply

Wasn't his friends, Trump (president) called him that in his official statement about the released Russia emails. LMAO. Reply

oh yeah, I confused it with another person's comment Reply

No, I think Trump senior said that. Reply

No lie but I've been in a bubble lately as far as T**mp goes. It's easy to do in NYC bc most people collectively hate him. When I go home to Alabama tho... Reply

Same. Miami can be pretty conservative, but you can easily avoid that.



My bubble bursts when I go out and read about what's going on with the political climate. Reply

Exactly...I love my city❤️ New Yorkkkkk Reply

going to NYC again in september! Reply

sometimes i laugh about how djt didn't even win his home state. Reply

WATCH: Trump in June 2016: "I love emails! You can't erase emails! You can't erase them. I love them!" pic.twitter.com/Pfva6dGMOo — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 11, 2017 Reply

LoL. He was projecting the whole damn campaign. Reply

time to retire the term "nothingburger" Reply

I'm tired of hearing it. where the fuck did it come from. Reply

I have such a visceral hatred for that expression. I wish people would stop using it. Reply

I only heard that term yesterday. Is it an American thing? It's so weird to watch these elected officials be like "It's a nothingburger" it sounds weird and childish coming out of their mouths. Reply

It's just so... American lol Reply

I've never heard of that term





(and i'm American) Reply

same







that tweet was really awk to read, lol Reply

I'm always embarrassed for anyone who says it on the news. Reply

Honestly, I need assurance that this actually becomes a turning point. Every scandal I am holding my breath, and yet here I am, blue to the face waiting for this asswipe to get out. Reply

Mte Reply

ugh exactly how I feel Reply

lmao I seriously thought that access hollywood vid was a fatal blow



so yeah it's hard for me to trust anything atm Reply

It's going to be one of many things. Reply

I still won't hold my breath. All branches of government are currently controlled by the Republicans. Reply

Yeah watching this as a non-American is just really confusing. I don't understand why he's still there??? What...needs to happen...?



Like I feel Trump could literally turn around and stab someone and people would just be like "BIG NEWS EVERYONE" and the next day he'd still be president... Reply

Mueller's team will investigate everything - from phone records to servers to meetings.



Just in: #SpecialCounsel Mueller's investigators will examine Donald Trump Jr's June 2016 meeting w/Russian lawyer & related emails - #CNN — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 11, 2017

Well this is the first time (at least publicly) that there's physical evidence and concrete proof. Keep in mind we have no idea what Mueller knows and is investigating. His investigative team probably knows far more/far worse imo. And as others pointed out on Twitter - these aren't leaks from his office, these are leaks from the WH itself. So Mueller likely has even more damaging info and this is just the tip of the ice berg.Mueller's team will investigate everything - from phone records to servers to meetings. Reply

I think this may be it. I saw how Fox News wasn't even able to spin this, and i mean this is black and white evidence. All the experts I've heard speak say this is more than enough to bring charges.



Of course I have also heard many supporters still pretending like its no big deal bc they didn't even get that damaging of information. I hate people. Reply

Just remember how long Watergate took from start to finish and realize that this is both a much bigger & more complex scandal, but at the same time, with all of the leaks & bombs dropping daily, it's practically unraveling at light speed. So it's not going to be over as soon as we would like, but a lot of people are going to go down by the end. Dozens, at least. Reply

Watergate took forever but they also didn't have social media and the fervor around every new goddamn thing making it feel like "this is it!!!" Reply

Oblig Red Forman Dumbass gif Reply

Don Jr. as he posts the E-mails before the NYT can publish the story:

Don Jr. after he posted the E-mails and realized what he had done:

Reply

Don Jr.'s lawyers' directions to Jr.:



Kompromat Kush on leaking everything to the NYT:

Reply

omg I'm listening to the man right now lol Reply

It's such a fun song, I love it. Reply

I love it lol I feel like it infuses me with the confidence of a mediocre white man Reply

It's my fav song of the summer! I listen to it daily when I get in my car. Reply

your senator is a shmuck Reply

