🚨🚨Celebs react to Don Trump Jr dropping a bomb on himself + Trump responds🚨🚨

Finally, a new bio pic.twitter.com/K1CEPMbuyu— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2017
- Donny Jr unleashed a can of worms on himself by releasing his emails re: Russia. Trump was contacted about the story and basically told the reporters he would get back to them. Two hours later, Trump tweeted out four screenshots of an email chain between him and Rob Goldstone. He CC'd Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner as well. Mueller is now including these emails as part of his ongoing investigation.
- Donald Trump responded by calling his son a "high quality person" and he applauds his transparency.
Trump says he applauds his son's transparency. Donald, the only thing transparent about Jr. are his lies. Indeed, we see right through them.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 11, 2017
Look At The Timeline https://t.co/EPEfd7RS2n via @heykim— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 11, 2017
I feel like America is Frank Grimes and Trump is Homer.— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) July 11, 2017
Listen, Reince, the kitchen got a bunch of collusion and a little treason in your nothingburger. Sorry about that. This one's on the house.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) July 11, 2017
If our "CEO" president & his family fucked up like this in the corporate world he would have been fired in February— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 11, 2017
Tommy & Jon from Pod Save America
My boy @DonaldJTrumpJr is going with OJ Simpson's "If I Did It: Confessions of a Killer" strategy. Very savvy move.— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 11, 2017
Also, email chain was forwarded to Jared and Manafort, so they DID know the meeting was with a "Russian government attorney" re: Clinton https://t.co/lTHZbMCe2y— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 11, 2017
Mueller's team will investigate everything - from phone records to servers to meetings.
Of course I have also heard many supporters still pretending like its no big deal bc they didn't even get that damaging of information. I hate people.
