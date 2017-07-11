Kim K puts North West in a corset.
North is taking a style note from Kim Kardashian West:https://t.co/p9kuTACZim— Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 10, 2017
NORTH in NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/afxnvk3ahb— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) July 10, 2017
Kim has also dropped some new items for her kids clothing line. In the snap below she shows off some boys swim trunks, a light pink leopard silk slip dress with lace & a hot pink velvet bikini.
SOURCES
1 2 3
and they need to burn them uglass custom yeezys
Edited at 2017-07-11 09:54 pm (UTC)
I feel like that bikini is the lesser of two evils with this klan though. I was just imagining what a children's one piece designed by Kim would look like and you know the only one piece they're familiar with are those ones with weird cutouts or like 80s high cuts. Keep the bikini for the love of god!
It's just a fucking suburb, detached homes aren't that exciting or a source of identity.
I'd put money on North seeing Kim in a waist trainer and wanting to wear one too, so they got her a corset
Oh, thank god, that was our main concern!