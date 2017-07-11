Kim K puts North West in a corset.

This kid has no chance, they're going to fuck her up so badly. Reply

she will be getting plastic surgeries from each birthday as a present in the second she hits 12. Reply

Starting on her 13th birthday they are just going to start giving her gift certificates for cosmetic surgery. Reply

gotta get that waist training done, she got in early Reply

Now when she's older she can truthfully say it wasn't surgery Reply

I'm appalled that there are corsets for children Reply

mte :/ Reply

When I was in Turkey for a vacation like five years ago, I saw a little girl (maybe like 4 years old) in a string bikini... After realizing that existed, nothing has ever surprised me regarding children's clothing again. Reply

i prefer having a toddler naked in a beach that making her use a fucking bikini, much less a string bikini Reply

Go to a flea market, they sell some really sexualized childrens clothing there lol. Reply

really...this should be considered criminal Reply

mte Reply

I doesn't look like it is tightened or sexual... People are over reacting. Reply

the corset just looks dumb to me. at least it's not tight or anything. I would've loved to been there when they were putting this on her though. North 100% did not pick out that corset to wear and you know it was a fight with her to wear it so they could get that pap/ad shot. I just want to listen in on a grown ass woman argue with her child about wearing a corset. Reply

i don't know how to feel about all the girl clothes being like instathot fashion... Reply

That "girls" swimsuit makes me uncomfortable



and they need to burn them uglass custom yeezys



Edited at 2017-07-11 09:54 pm (UTC)

OMFG, I had not watched the video yet but this comment made me and I am just...I don't even know, that is fucking disgusting. Reply

right? It's too much Reply

Yeah, I try hard not to be all pearl clutchy about what children do and whatever but little girls bikinis will always have me a little shook... Reply

That wasnt so bad, I've seen some that are for toddlers and have like the triangle tops 🤢 Absolutely ridiculous.



I feel like that bikini is the lesser of two evils with this klan though. I was just imagining what a children's one piece designed by Kim would look like and you know the only one piece they're familiar with are those ones with weird cutouts or like 80s high cuts. Keep the bikini for the love of god! Reply

the kardashians are preparing the next generation. they've monopolized celebrity culture! Reply

you're a genius Reply

Welp. This is weird. Reply

Disgusting piece of shit. I hate everyone who watches their shitty show and enables these horrible people. Reply

This sentence should not exist: "Wearing a 'Calabasas' dad hat and an orange slip dress, North used her museum trip as an opportunity to try this season's corset trend. Reply

media really sexualizes young girls who are kids of celebrities. very sickening Reply

WTF is with this hardcore Calabasas branding they're obsessed with? Does she even know what the word means?



It's just a fucking suburb, detached homes aren't that exciting or a source of identity. Reply

I'd bet it has something to do with Khloe's obsession with "Compton" as a brand. Reply

Nothing about that corset works with that outfit.



I'd put money on North seeing Kim in a waist trainer and wanting to wear one too, so they got her a corset Reply

Poor girl is screwed. Reply

I....didn't know they made corsets for children. I am thoroughly creeped out. Reply

same Reply

Omg it's not a real corset like for waist training. Let's save the outrage please. Reply

"for waist training"



Oh, thank god, that was our main concern! Reply

