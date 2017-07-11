Droughtlander has an official end in sight! Outlander Season 3 gets release date (and promo)

God I can't wait. Reply

Yessss omg I can't fucking wait Reply

Yeah on my bday. Present for me. :)

I really like book 3 so I hope this turns out better than last season. I wish they were leaving out Mr. Willoughby. Is it too much to hope they'll adapt his character well? Reply

The irony that I'm going to miss the premiere because it's premiering on the last day of my trip to Scotland.

Hopefully the irl premiere is before I go. I got to go last year and it was the best night of my life lmao. Reply

I went to Scotland in May and it was the most wonderful trip. Had the time of my life.



Even met my own Scottish guy there that I still talk to 2 months later. That accent. Reply

Funny, I'll be three days in to my trip to Scotland when it premieres. ☺️ Reply

Well that definitely gives me enough time to catch up now that I have Starz. Reply

yaaaaay! still seems so far away though!



although this gives me time to actually finish reading voyager Reply

I've been stuck on The Fiery Cross for like 1.5 years now haha. I almost want to just skip to the next book. But I loved Voyager soooo much. Reply

Honestly, to me the next book is worse than The Fiery Cross. I've been stuck on A Breath of Snow and Ashes for about the same amount of time you've been stuck on that one. Reply

The Fiery Cross is my least favourite. If you've made it through the Gathering that never ends it does kind of pick up. And it does have my favourite ending of the books so far (favourite line anyway). I feel like all the books from The Fiery Cross onwards are not as good. There are definitely parts I enjoy, but not enough Claire and Jamie for me. Reply

I can't get through it either. I've heard the series gets better, but The Fiery Cross is a chore. Reply

About fucking time Reply

I'm in a minority i think but I'm only really looking forward to Frank/Claire. I hope they don't vilify him too much. Tobias acted his heart out as Frank in 2x01, the suffering was real. Reply

I actually love Frank. I think the show really showed that there was a love between them. I would understand, especially in S1, if she wanted to go back for him. Reply

yeah ia, i think it makes the story much more interesting when frank isn't a complete asshole. tobias has done a great job with the role Reply

I'm curious how they'll handle (Voyager spoiler) [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Jamie's marriage to Laoghaire, since in the books, he doesn't know about her involvement in the witch trial.

That shot of them on either side of the stone is ripping me to pieces.I'm curious how they'll handle (Voyager spoiler) Reply

balls. i read this in my email and spoiler cuts (or cuts of any kind) seem to fail on gmail. spoiled :(. i hope the rest will be a surprise still! (not that i blame you. i blame gmail!) Reply

I cannot wait!!!!



I love the key art, with them against the stones. It's been so long.



Even when this show bores/annoys me, I absolutely love it. I have a feeling this season will be great.



Maybe I should do a re-watch? Reply

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE Reply

