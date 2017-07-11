#Droughtlander has an official end in sight! Outlander Season 3 gets release date (and promo)
Lost in time but never forgotten. Don't miss the #Outlander Season 3 premiere September 10 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/T8XsWvINiW— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) 11 July 2017
Source
I really like book 3 so I hope this turns out better than last season. I wish they were leaving out Mr. Willoughby. Is it too much to hope they'll adapt his character well?
Hopefully the irl premiere is before I go. I got to go last year and it was the best night of my life lmao.
Even met my own Scottish guy there that I still talk to 2 months later. That accent.
although this gives me time to actually finish reading voyager
I'm curious how they'll handle (Voyager spoiler) [Spoiler (click to open)]Jamie's marriage to Laoghaire, since in the books, he doesn't know about her involvement in the witch trial.
I love the key art, with them against the stones. It's been so long.
Even when this show bores/annoys me, I absolutely love it. I have a feeling this season will be great.
Maybe I should do a re-watch?
